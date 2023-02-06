Read full article on original website
Cooper Hewitt names 2024 Smithsonian Design Triennial curators
Today Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum has announced the three curators who will organize the Smithsonian Design Triennial, which will take place in 2024. The three curators working on the show are Alexandra Cunningham Cameron, curator of contemporary design and Hintz Secretarial Scholar at Cooper Hewitt; Christina L. De León, associate curator of Latino design at Cooper Hewitt; and Michelle Joan Wilkinson, curator of architecture and design at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Inscriptions: Architecture Before Speech
Edited by K. Michael Hays and Andrew Holder | Harvard University Graduate School of Design, Harvard University Press | $60. Inscriptions: Architecture Before Speech is a 624-page doorstopper reminiscent of the shelf-busting tomes published in the anni mirabiles of the late 1990s. It is filled with excellent work, much of it exhibited in a show staged at the Harvard Graduate School of Design’s Druker Gallery in 2018, also called Inscriptions. Both efforts attempt to extract a theory of contemporary architecture from a constellation of 112 practices—some young, others more well-known—that fill faculty rosters in architectural schools throughout the world. Many of the designers and practices come from the GSD’s ranks or have studied there. However, Inscriptions does not feel burdened by a sense of disproportionate representation. In looking at the 750 images chosen by K. Michael Hays and Andrew Holder for Inscriptions, what emerges is a snapshot of a moment in contemporary practice invested (as usual) in forms, materials, and tectonics. This is no surprise, of course, and even an architecturally interested reader with no prior knowledge of the book or appetite for its heady arguments will recognize the work by the featured practices. Viewers will likely appreciate seeing these projects in a single bound volume, fully outside the more familiar formats of social media. Gathered together, there is a hint of cohesiveness—a flash of understanding that, yes, these folks are all up to something interesting.
A career-spanning show of drawings by James Wines demonstrates his commitment to melding built and natural worlds
Our era of the Anthropocene is one of never-ending casualties: Humans perish under “once in a generation” weather events nearly yearly, and species collapse is all around us. Meanwhile, Architecture responds with press releases for new, lavish office towers that undoubtedly reach net-zero status. The renderings show sparklingly clear glass, ready to contribute to the 1 billion birds that die each year from window collisions. And you learn at the end of the description that whole “net-zero” achievement was made possible through carbon offsets. “Cool, cool, cool,” we all whisper, a small prayer in the face of burning world that won’t be fixed by cheery hacks of neoliberal capitalism.
Introducing The Architectural League’s 2023 Emerging Voices awardees
The Architectural League of New York has announced the 2023 recipients of its annual Emerging Voices award. Since 1982, Emerging Voices has spotlighted as its name suggests, emerging practices or individuals doing work within the design and architecture field. The invited, juried portfolio competition is awarded annually to eight United States, Mexico, and Canada practices or practitioners with “distinct design voices and the potential to influence the disciplines of architecture, landscape design, and urbanism,” according to The Architectural League.
Alexander Gorlin Architects designs a modernist facade for affordable housing in The Bronx
Continuing two decades of work on affordable housing in New York, Alexander Gorlin Architects’ latest multifamily project, El Borinquen Residence, brings a modernist face to The Bronx’s Morrisania neighborhood. Named after the Taíno name for Puerto Rico, the project has brought 148 units to the primarily Latino neighborhood. Covering 90,000 square feet, the building reserves 90 units for young adults aging out of foster care and formerly homeless individuals in need of mental health care, while the other 57 are for low-income seniors and community residents.
