NJSIAA Wrestling: Hasbrouck Heights Returns to the Sectional Finals

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – Thanks to Kyle von Seidelmann’s 6-0 decision victory in the final match of the evening, Hasbrouck Heights advanced the North 2, Group 1 wrestling finals with a 39-34 victory over Glen Ridge Monday evening in Hasbrouck Heights.

"Kyle's been our guy all year," said Hasbrouck Heights Head Coach Kurt Freund afterwards. "He's got a great record. He's one of our hardest working kids."

"I'm happy for him...he deserved it," he continued about von Seidelmann, who's a sophomore. "He works very hard to be as good as he is."

Hasbrouck Heights advanced to the semi-final earlier in the evening with a 49-24 in over Lenape Valley while Glen Ridge advanced with a 57-15 win over Mountain Lakes.

Freund said Lenape Valley "had some tough kids, we got some good match ups."

"We wrestled extremely well and that's what set the tone for the second match," he said.

The Aviators, the number two seed in the bracket, will travel to Hanover Park, the top seed, to square off on Wednesday. Hanover Park advanced by defeating Saddle Brook by a score of 72-3 and then defeating Cedar Grove 67-6 on Monday.

The Aviators are looking to avenge the 2022 sectional final loss to Roselle Park said Freund.

"They wanted to be back in the final since they lost last year," he explained. "That's been the goal since summer."

The semi-final match was a see-saw affair that saw each team gain momentum in the match.

Anthony Cummings (126 pounds) opened the matched with a pinfall victory to give Hasbrouck Heights a 6-0 lead. Glen Ridge won the next three matches, a technical fall and two pinfall wins, to take 17-6 lead.

Daniel Amendola’s pinfall win at 150 pounds switched the momentum back to Hasbrouck Heights, with Oliver Fermin (157) winning a decision, to cut the lead to 17-15. David Drezek (165) scored a pinfall at the 4:51 mark to give Hasbrouck Heights a 21-17 lead. Connor Scuilla’s 45-second pinfall win, extended the lead to 27-17. A forfeit win at 190 extended the lead to 33-17. Max Castro made the score 36-17.

With their backs to the wall, Glen Ridge recorded three straight pinfall wins, to make score 36-34, making the final match, a win or go home match for both teams.

The 120 pound von Seidlemann sent Glen Ridge home with a 6-0 decision, giving the Aviators a 39-34 victory. It was his second win of the evening for the Aviators, as he won his opening match against Lenape Valley 9-0.

Cummings pinfall at 126 gave Hasbrouck Heights a 10-0 lead. Three straight wins put Lenape Valley a 15-10 lead, before the Aviators strung four straight wins together to recapture the lead. Amemdola earned a 12-9 decision at 150, and Fermin scored a pinfall at 157. Two straight forfeits put the Aviators in front 31-15. Juan Mendoza pinfall at 215 sealed the match for the Aviators at 37-15.

Nico Nipitella (106) and Dylan Dimone (113) scored the final pinfalls against Lenape Valley for Hasbrouck Heights.





Hasbrouck Heights 39, Glen Ridge 34





126

Anthony Cummings (Hasbrouck Heights) over Luke Olczak (Glen Ridge) (Fall 1:04)





132

David Kelly (Glen Ridge) over Jake Olivero (Hasbrouck Heights) (TF 17-2 5:50)





138

Saayan Kalra (Glen Ridge) over Andrew Parente (Hasbrouck Heights) (Fall 5:32)





144

Mac Davidson (Glen Ridge) over Jayden Chicaiza (Hasbrouck Heights) (Fall 1:10)





150

Daniel Amendola (Hasbrouck Heights) over Vincent Volmar (Glen Ridge) (Fall 4:15)





157

Oliver Fermin (Hasbrouck Heights) over Nicholas Nichols (Glen Ridge) (Dec 8-6)





165

David Drezek (Hasbrouck Heights) over Jake Liloia (Glen Ridge) (Fall 4:51)





175

Connor Scuilla (Hasbrouck Heights) over Ryder Smith (Glen Ridge) (Fall 0:27)





190

Juan Mendoza (Hasbrouck Heights) over Unknown (For.)





215

Max Castro (Hasbrouck Heights) over Jesse Gibbs (Glen Ridge) (Dec 7-4)





285

Joshua Schumann (Glen Ridge) over Charles Tartaglia (Hasbrouck Heights) (Fall 0:18)





106

Sebastian Kristal (Glen Ridge) over Nico Nipitella (Hasbrouck Heights) (Fall 3:04)





113

Narito Radomski (Glen Ridge) over Dylan Dimone (Hasbrouck Heights) (Fall 3:28)





120

Kyle Von Seidelmann (Hasbrouck Heights) over Nico Frazier (Glen Ridge) (Dec 6-0)





Misconduct Penalty Point -1 (Glen Ridge)









Hasbrouck Heights 49, Lenape Valley 24





120

Kyle Von Seidelmann (Hasbrouck Heights) over Justin Peterson (Lenape Valley H.S.) (MD 9-0)





126

Anthony Cummings (Hasbrouck Heights) over Kyle Scheel (Lenape Valley H.S.) (Fall 1:16)





132

Marc Pavese (Lenape Valley H.S.) over Andrew Parente (Hasbrouck Heights) (Dec 7-5)





138

Gage Graziano (Lenape Valley H.S.) over Jake Olivero (Hasbrouck Heights) (Fall 0:57)





144

Jakob Bell (Lenape Valley H.S.) over Jayden Chicaiza (Hasbrouck Heights) (Fall 2:19)





150

Daniel Amendola (Hasbrouck Heights) over Ryan Slahor (Lenape Valley H.S.) (Dec 12-9)





157

Oliver Fermin (Hasbrouck Heights) over Vincent Oliveri (Lenape Valley H.S.) (Fall 1:06)





165

David Drezek (Hasbrouck Heights) over Unknown (For.)





175

Connor Scuilla (Hasbrouck Heights) over Unknown (For.)





190

Eric Perez (Lenape Valley H.S.) over Max Castro (Hasbrouck Heights) (Dec 2-1)





215

Juan Mendoza (Hasbrouck Heights) over Jack Phelps (Lenape Valley H.S.) (Fall 1:15)





285

Andrew Bicher (Lenape Valley H.S.) over Charles Tartaglia (Hasbrouck Heights) (Fall 3:35)





106

Nico Nipitella (Hasbrouck Heights) over Ryan Zimmerman (Lenape Valley H.S.) (Fall 0:28)





113

Dylan Dimone (Hasbrouck Heights) over Michael Dos Santos (Lenape Valley H.S.) (Fall 1:25)























