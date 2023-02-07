ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ

NJSIAA Wrestling: Hasbrouck Heights Returns to the Sectional Finals

By Chip Armonaitis
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – Thanks to Kyle von Seidelmann’s 6-0 decision victory in the final match of the evening, Hasbrouck Heights advanced the North 2, Group 1 wrestling finals with a 39-34 victory over Glen Ridge Monday evening in Hasbrouck Heights.

"Kyle's been our guy all year," said Hasbrouck Heights Head Coach Kurt Freund afterwards. "He's got a great record. He's one of our hardest working kids."

"I'm happy for him...he deserved it," he continued about von Seidelmann, who's a sophomore. "He works very hard to be as good as he is."

Hasbrouck Heights advanced to the semi-final earlier in the evening with a 49-24 in over Lenape Valley while Glen Ridge advanced with a 57-15 win over Mountain Lakes.

Freund said Lenape Valley "had some tough kids, we got some good match ups."

"We wrestled extremely well and that's what set the tone for the second match," he said.

The Aviators, the number two seed in the bracket, will travel to Hanover Park, the top seed, to square off on Wednesday.  Hanover Park advanced by defeating Saddle Brook by a score of 72-3 and then defeating Cedar Grove 67-6 on Monday.

The Aviators are looking to avenge the 2022 sectional final loss to Roselle Park said Freund.

"They wanted to be back in the final since they lost last year," he explained. "That's been the goal since summer."

The semi-final match was a see-saw affair that saw each team gain momentum in the match.

Anthony Cummings (126 pounds) opened the matched with a pinfall victory to give Hasbrouck Heights a 6-0 lead.  Glen Ridge won the next three matches, a technical fall and two pinfall wins, to take 17-6 lead.

Daniel Amendola’s pinfall win at 150 pounds switched the momentum back to Hasbrouck Heights, with Oliver Fermin (157) winning a decision, to cut the lead to 17-15.  David Drezek (165) scored a pinfall at the 4:51 mark to give Hasbrouck Heights a 21-17 lead. Connor Scuilla’s 45-second pinfall win, extended the lead to 27-17.  A forfeit win at 190 extended the lead to 33-17.  Max Castro made the score 36-17.

With their backs to the wall, Glen Ridge recorded three straight pinfall wins, to make score 36-34, making the final match, a win or go home match for both teams.

The 120 pound von Seidlemann sent Glen Ridge home with a 6-0 decision, giving the Aviators a 39-34 victory.  It was his second win of the evening for the Aviators, as he won his opening match against Lenape Valley 9-0.

Cummings pinfall at 126 gave Hasbrouck Heights a 10-0 lead. Three straight wins put Lenape Valley a 15-10 lead, before the Aviators strung four straight wins together to recapture the lead.  Amemdola earned a 12-9 decision at 150, and Fermin scored a pinfall at 157.  Two straight forfeits put the Aviators in front 31-15.  Juan Mendoza pinfall at 215 sealed the match for the Aviators at 37-15.

Nico Nipitella (106) and Dylan Dimone (113) scored the final pinfalls against Lenape Valley for Hasbrouck Heights.



Hasbrouck Heights 39,  Glen Ridge 34


126
Anthony Cummings (Hasbrouck Heights) over Luke Olczak (Glen Ridge) (Fall 1:04)


132
David Kelly (Glen Ridge) over Jake Olivero (Hasbrouck Heights) (TF 17-2 5:50)


138
Saayan Kalra (Glen Ridge) over Andrew Parente (Hasbrouck Heights) (Fall 5:32)


144
Mac Davidson (Glen Ridge) over Jayden Chicaiza (Hasbrouck Heights) (Fall 1:10)


150
Daniel Amendola (Hasbrouck Heights) over Vincent Volmar (Glen Ridge) (Fall 4:15)


157
Oliver Fermin (Hasbrouck Heights) over Nicholas Nichols (Glen Ridge) (Dec 8-6)


165
David Drezek (Hasbrouck Heights) over Jake Liloia (Glen Ridge) (Fall 4:51)


175
Connor Scuilla (Hasbrouck Heights) over Ryder Smith (Glen Ridge) (Fall 0:27)


190
Juan Mendoza (Hasbrouck Heights) over Unknown (For.)


215
Max Castro (Hasbrouck Heights) over Jesse Gibbs (Glen Ridge) (Dec 7-4)


285
Joshua Schumann (Glen Ridge) over Charles Tartaglia (Hasbrouck Heights) (Fall 0:18)


106
Sebastian Kristal (Glen Ridge) over Nico Nipitella (Hasbrouck Heights) (Fall 3:04)


113
Narito Radomski (Glen Ridge) over Dylan Dimone (Hasbrouck Heights) (Fall 3:28)


120
Kyle Von Seidelmann (Hasbrouck Heights) over Nico Frazier (Glen Ridge) (Dec 6-0)


Misconduct Penalty Point -1  (Glen Ridge)



Hasbrouck Heights 49, Lenape Valley 24


120
Kyle Von Seidelmann (Hasbrouck Heights) over Justin Peterson (Lenape Valley H.S.) (MD 9-0)


126
Anthony Cummings (Hasbrouck Heights) over Kyle Scheel (Lenape Valley H.S.) (Fall 1:16)


132
Marc Pavese (Lenape Valley H.S.) over Andrew Parente (Hasbrouck Heights) (Dec 7-5)


138
Gage Graziano (Lenape Valley H.S.) over Jake Olivero (Hasbrouck Heights) (Fall 0:57)


144
Jakob Bell (Lenape Valley H.S.) over Jayden Chicaiza (Hasbrouck Heights) (Fall 2:19)


150
Daniel Amendola (Hasbrouck Heights) over Ryan Slahor (Lenape Valley H.S.) (Dec 12-9)


157
Oliver Fermin (Hasbrouck Heights) over Vincent Oliveri (Lenape Valley H.S.) (Fall 1:06)


165
David Drezek (Hasbrouck Heights) over Unknown (For.)


175
Connor Scuilla (Hasbrouck Heights) over Unknown (For.)


190
Eric Perez (Lenape Valley H.S.) over Max Castro (Hasbrouck Heights) (Dec 2-1)


215
Juan Mendoza (Hasbrouck Heights) over Jack Phelps (Lenape Valley H.S.) (Fall 1:15)


285
Andrew Bicher (Lenape Valley H.S.) over Charles Tartaglia (Hasbrouck Heights) (Fall 3:35)


106
Nico Nipitella (Hasbrouck Heights) over Ryan Zimmerman (Lenape Valley H.S.) (Fall 0:28)


113
Dylan Dimone (Hasbrouck Heights) over Michael Dos Santos (Lenape Valley H.S.) (Fall 1:25)











