Benzinga

Investor Optimism Declines Slightly After US Stocks Settle Lower

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index moved to the "Greed" zone after US stocks closed lower on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG shares dropped 5% on Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results. CVS Health Corporation CVS shares gained 3.5% after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
Investopedia

Markets Fall on Worries About Corporate Profits

U.S. equities declined on Feb. 8, with a recent rally coming to an end as concerns about corporate profits sent shares lower. The Nasdaq fell nearly 1.7% during Wednesday's session, while the S&P 500 and the Dow also posted losses for the day. Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) lost ground as...
The Associated Press

Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe

NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in troubled Adani Enterprises gyrated Friday, tumbling 30% and then rebounding after more than a week of heavy losses that have cost it tens of billions of dollars in market value. The company, the flagship of India’s second-largest conglomerate, canceled a share offering meant...
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Technology stocks are rebounding fast in 2023 after a disastrous 2022. Markets are pushing risky investments higher while keeping more solid investments constrained. These two tech stocks fall into the latter group and are positioned for superior long-term performance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
The Associated Press

Japan’s Nissan reports better profit as chip crunch eases

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan reported a 55% jump in its October-December profit Thursday, as the Japanese automaker gears up for a less bumpy journey with its French alliance partner Renault. Profit for the quarter at Yokohama-based Nissan Motor Co. totaled 50.6 billion yen ($386 million), up from 32.7 billion...
Polygon

Nintendo responds to falling profits with 10% raise for Japanese staff

As tech companies respond to a tough economic environment by laying off huge numbers of staff (including Microsoft, with a significant impact on its gaming division), Nintendo is heading the other way. Despite lowering its profit and sales forecasts in its most recent round of financial results, Nintendo is promising a 10% salary increase to all its staff in Japan.
Motley Fool

1 Supercharged Nasdaq Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Jumps Higher

Skyworks Solutions stock has been in fine form on the stock market in 2023, and it looks set for more. The chipmaker's reliance on Apple and the growth of the 5G smartphone market could be a catalyst for the stock. Skyworks stock is cheap right now, and investors may want...
Marietta Daily Journal

Time to Hail a Ride With Uber Stock? Here’s the Trade.

Uber stock spiked after the earnings report but is fading hard from the highs. Here's the trade now. Uber (UBER) - Get Free Report shares were up 7.7% at one point early in the Feb. 8 session after the ride-hailing company reported earnings. The stock then faded from the post-earnings rally. At last check Uber shares were up 2%, while Lyft (LYFT) - Get Free Report, which reports Thursday, was...
OilPrice.com

Embattled Adani Embarks On A Coal Fire Sale To Boost Liquidity

India’s conglomerate Adani is offering coal cargoes at a discount to benchmarks in a move suggesting that the group’s traders are eager to sell the coal quickly and potentially boost the liquidity at Adani Group, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on Thursday. The giant industrial conglomerate...
US News and World Report

European Shares Gain on Earnings Boost, Focus on Powell Comments

(Reuters) - European shares eked out slim gains on Tuesday, helped by some upbeat earnings reports though investors grew increasingly jittery about interest rates staying higher for longer as they awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed up 0.2%. The energy index was the...

