The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says
The impressive year-to-date rally in the stock market is about to crumble, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank said the S&P 500 has more downside than upside between now and the end of the year due to high valuations and weak earnings growth. "The debt ceiling deadline later this year...
The world's largest stock investor — Norway's sovereign wealth fund — has dumped its remaining shares in Adani companies worth $200 million
Norway's massive sovereign wealth fund has sold all its stakes in Adani Group companies. The fund started selling its stakes in Adani Group companies even before the recent selloff started. Adani Group companies have lost $110 billion in market cap amid a short seller attack. Norway's massive sovereign wealth fund...
Investor Optimism Declines Slightly After US Stocks Settle Lower
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index moved to the "Greed" zone after US stocks closed lower on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG shares dropped 5% on Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results. CVS Health Corporation CVS shares gained 3.5% after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
Investopedia
Markets Fall on Worries About Corporate Profits
U.S. equities declined on Feb. 8, with a recent rally coming to an end as concerns about corporate profits sent shares lower. The Nasdaq fell nearly 1.7% during Wednesday's session, while the S&P 500 and the Dow also posted losses for the day. Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) lost ground as...
China stocks and ETFs drop after the US shoots down suspected spy balloon, raising tensions between the economic superpowers
Chinese stocks fell after the US military this weekend shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon. China claimed the balloon was for research purposes. Stocks fell in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and New York. The "damage has been done on the geopolitical front," says BDSwiss. Chinese stocks listed in both the...
China’s Now the World’s Second-Largest Car Producer As Exports Surge 54 Percent
China's auto business is growing thanks to its surging EV sales from makers such as BYD and Tesla.
Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe
NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in troubled Adani Enterprises gyrated Friday, tumbling 30% and then rebounding after more than a week of heavy losses that have cost it tens of billions of dollars in market value. The company, the flagship of India’s second-largest conglomerate, canceled a share offering meant...
These 7 CEOs at major corporations from Apple to Zoom are taking pay cuts amid an economic slowdown
From Apple to Intel, top execs at major corporations are reducing their annual compensation as financial turmoil continues to plague bottom lines.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Tantalizing Value Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
These profitable companies are exceptionally cheap and ripe for the picking, following a 33% decline in the Nasdaq Composite.
Motley Fool
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Technology stocks are rebounding fast in 2023 after a disastrous 2022. Markets are pushing risky investments higher while keeping more solid investments constrained. These two tech stocks fall into the latter group and are positioned for superior long-term performance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Adani says it will repay over $1 billion in debt ahead of schedule in a bid to halt stock-market rout
Embattled Indian conglomerate Adani Group is paying back $1.1 billion in debt ahead of schedule. It's scrambling to halt a stocks rout that's wiped out over $110 billion in market value over the past fortnight. The selloff came after US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the group of market manipulation and...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Slump On Interest Rate Worries
The major indexes finished lower for a second straight day on hawkish talk from a Fed official.
Japan’s Nissan reports better profit as chip crunch eases
TOKYO (AP) — Nissan reported a 55% jump in its October-December profit Thursday, as the Japanese automaker gears up for a less bumpy journey with its French alliance partner Renault. Profit for the quarter at Yokohama-based Nissan Motor Co. totaled 50.6 billion yen ($386 million), up from 32.7 billion...
Best Dividend ETFs of 2023
Stocks that pay quarterly dividends can help protect your portfolio from rocky markets—and inflation.
Polygon
Nintendo responds to falling profits with 10% raise for Japanese staff
As tech companies respond to a tough economic environment by laying off huge numbers of staff (including Microsoft, with a significant impact on its gaming division), Nintendo is heading the other way. Despite lowering its profit and sales forecasts in its most recent round of financial results, Nintendo is promising a 10% salary increase to all its staff in Japan.
Motley Fool
1 Supercharged Nasdaq Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Jumps Higher
Skyworks Solutions stock has been in fine form on the stock market in 2023, and it looks set for more. The chipmaker's reliance on Apple and the growth of the 5G smartphone market could be a catalyst for the stock. Skyworks stock is cheap right now, and investors may want...
Time to Hail a Ride With Uber Stock? Here’s the Trade.
Uber stock spiked after the earnings report but is fading hard from the highs. Here's the trade now. Uber (UBER) - Get Free Report shares were up 7.7% at one point early in the Feb. 8 session after the ride-hailing company reported earnings. The stock then faded from the post-earnings rally. At last check Uber shares were up 2%, while Lyft (LYFT) - Get Free Report, which reports Thursday, was...
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Is Rising Today
The chipmaker is rising amid growth in the sector.
OilPrice.com
Embattled Adani Embarks On A Coal Fire Sale To Boost Liquidity
India’s conglomerate Adani is offering coal cargoes at a discount to benchmarks in a move suggesting that the group’s traders are eager to sell the coal quickly and potentially boost the liquidity at Adani Group, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on Thursday. The giant industrial conglomerate...
US News and World Report
European Shares Gain on Earnings Boost, Focus on Powell Comments
(Reuters) - European shares eked out slim gains on Tuesday, helped by some upbeat earnings reports though investors grew increasingly jittery about interest rates staying higher for longer as they awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed up 0.2%. The energy index was the...
