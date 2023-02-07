ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tapinto.net

Wrestling: Hunterdon Central Edged Out in Sectional Final, 34-33

FLEMINGTON, NJ -- Howell barely got past the Hunterdon Central wrestling team to win the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 5 tournament, 34-33, Wednesday night. Howell is 22-6. Hunterdon Central is 17-4. 190 DJ Henry (H) — Pin 3:04 Patrick Kaczmarek (HC) 215 Bennett Cayero (HC) — Sudden Victory 6-4...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
tapinto.net

Boys Basketball: Somerville Defeats Bridgewater-Raritan, 48-37

BRIDGEWATER, NJ -- Somerville built an 11-point lead in the first quarter and went on to a 48-37 boys basketball victory over Bridgewater-Raritan on Tuesday. Bryce Pantozzi scored 13 points for the Panthers (6-14), who trailed, 25-13, at halftime. Bridgewater-Raritan will host Manville in a preliminary round game of the Somerset County Tournament on Thursday.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
tapinto.net

Gov. Livingston Wrestling Wins First Sectional Title Since 1981

CALDWELL, NJ - In 1981, the last time the Governor Livingston Highlander Wrestling team won the State Sectionals, current GL coach Rick Ortega was 6 years old. None of his assistant coaches had even been born. The #1 song on the Billboard Charts in February of 1981 was “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang. 42 years later, that would have been an appropriate anthem for the bus ride home as the Highlanders knocked off top seeded Caldwell 42-30 to win the North 2 Sectional Championship.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
tapinto.net

Multiple Mayors

Summit Mayor Nora Radest -- joined by New Providence Mayor Al Morgan and Berkeley Heights Mayor Angie Devanney -- takes to the microphone and addresses the assembled audience at the Suburban Chamber of Commerce's 'Mayors Roundtable', recently held in New Providence. Each of the municipal leaders shared their goals and...
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
tapinto.net

Multiple Towns Battle Fire in Plainfield Wednesday Night

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Crews are battled a fire in Plainfield Tuesday night that could be seen from municipal lot 6. Mutual aid from Westfield, Springfield, Fanwood, North Plainfield, Scotch Plains, Cranford, Elizabeth, Roselle Park and Union County are at the scene, in addition to a New Jersey State fire marshal.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Sayreville Remembers Councilwoman Dwumfour As Kind Soul

SAYREVILLE – As the FBI and State Police join the hunt for the killer of Borough Councilwoman Eunice K. Dwumfour, hundreds of community members joined in a memorial at the Epic Church on Feb. 8 to remember the 30-year-old wife, daughter, mother and community leader. Dwumfour, a pastor in...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
tapinto.net

Rock Wall Ruined at Park Restored by Roxbury Rotary

ROXBURY, NJ – A stone wall built last year at Conkling Park in Ledgewood by volunteers from the Roxbury Rotary Club was destroyed this week by vandals who tossed the wall's rocks onto ice-covered Mooney Pond. The destruction angered and saddened Rotarian Don Schuld, the man who spearheaded the...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
tapinto.net

Plainfield Fire Department Battles East Front Street Blaze

PLAINFIELD, NJ - Firefighters are battling a fire in Plainfield that can be seen from municipal lot 6. According to Breaking News Network alerts, the 172 East Front Street address had companies opening up a cockloft that Fire Engineering notes “is a void space that is created between the top floor ceiling and the roof decking."
PLAINFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Newly Renovated Sub Acute Rehab Unit Brings Manhattan Aesthetic to Linden, NJ

Linden, New Jersey – A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the grand re-opening of AristaCare at Parkside, formerly known as AristaCare at Delaire, on January 26, 2023. The event was attended by Mayor Armstead and First Lady Danie Orelien Armstead who officially cut the ribbon to celebrate the completion of the facility's renovation.
LINDEN, NJ
tapinto.net

Newton Area Campus News- February 2023

NEWTON, NJ – Newton area alumni have earned accolades and degrees from their colleges. Jillian Scarpanito was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Isabelle Salitsky was named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Berry College in...
NEWTON, NJ
tapinto.net

Progress Moves Forward at New Community Center

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. - Think of it as a kind of audition for North Salem’s new community/senior center. The folks from The Schoolhouse Theater, Westchester’s longest continually operating professional theater group, have been patiently waiting in the wings for their cue to take the stage again at 3 Owen Road in Croton Falls, its former home.
NORTH SALEM, NY
tapinto.net

Route 46 Eastbound Closures Today in Wayne for Guiderail Repairs

(Trenton) – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced lane closures on Route 46 eastbound in Fairfield, Essex County and Wayne, Passaic County. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, NJDOT’s contractor, Anselmi & DeCicco, Inc., is scheduled to close the left lane and...
WAYNE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy