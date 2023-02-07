Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
tapinto.net
Wrestling: Hunterdon Central Edged Out in Sectional Final, 34-33
FLEMINGTON, NJ -- Howell barely got past the Hunterdon Central wrestling team to win the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 5 tournament, 34-33, Wednesday night. Howell is 22-6. Hunterdon Central is 17-4. 190 DJ Henry (H) — Pin 3:04 Patrick Kaczmarek (HC) 215 Bennett Cayero (HC) — Sudden Victory 6-4...
tapinto.net
Boys Basketball: Somerville Defeats Bridgewater-Raritan, 48-37
BRIDGEWATER, NJ -- Somerville built an 11-point lead in the first quarter and went on to a 48-37 boys basketball victory over Bridgewater-Raritan on Tuesday. Bryce Pantozzi scored 13 points for the Panthers (6-14), who trailed, 25-13, at halftime. Bridgewater-Raritan will host Manville in a preliminary round game of the Somerset County Tournament on Thursday.
tapinto.net
Gov. Livingston Wrestling Wins First Sectional Title Since 1981
CALDWELL, NJ - In 1981, the last time the Governor Livingston Highlander Wrestling team won the State Sectionals, current GL coach Rick Ortega was 6 years old. None of his assistant coaches had even been born. The #1 song on the Billboard Charts in February of 1981 was “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang. 42 years later, that would have been an appropriate anthem for the bus ride home as the Highlanders knocked off top seeded Caldwell 42-30 to win the North 2 Sectional Championship.
tapinto.net
Boys Basketball: Ridge Wins Over South Plainfield, 48-46, on OT Buzzer-Beater
BASKING RIDGE, NJ -- Senior point guard Matt Fabbio's basket with one second left in overtime gave Ridge a 48-46 boys basketball victory over South Plainfield on Tuesday night. Fabbio dribbled into the lane and let go a short jumper that swished through the net just before time expired, snapping...
tapinto.net
Chatham Girls Fencing Wins First-Ever NJSIAA District 4 Championship; Seeded No. 1 for State Tournament
ANNANDALE, NJ -- The Chatham girls fencing team won its first-ever NJSIAA District 4 championship with a combined bout record of 59-13 at North Hunterdon High on Sunday. Chatham won the nine-team district competition for the first time in the 13-year history of the program. The Chatham sabre squad placed...
tapinto.net
Okeoma Explodes For 35 points To Ignite Surging Union Catholic To Fourth Straight Win
LIVINGSTON, NJ -- The Union Catholic boys basketball team, riding an electrifying performance by Chim Okeoma, continued its late season surge with a blowout win on the road vs. Livingston on Monday night. Okeoma hit shots from all over the floor. He sliced through the lane for buckets, scored in...
tapinto.net
Multiple Mayors
Summit Mayor Nora Radest -- joined by New Providence Mayor Al Morgan and Berkeley Heights Mayor Angie Devanney -- takes to the microphone and addresses the assembled audience at the Suburban Chamber of Commerce's 'Mayors Roundtable', recently held in New Providence. Each of the municipal leaders shared their goals and...
tapinto.net
Multiple Towns Battle Fire in Plainfield Wednesday Night
PLAINFIELD, NJ — Crews are battled a fire in Plainfield Tuesday night that could be seen from municipal lot 6. Mutual aid from Westfield, Springfield, Fanwood, North Plainfield, Scotch Plains, Cranford, Elizabeth, Roselle Park and Union County are at the scene, in addition to a New Jersey State fire marshal.
tapinto.net
Sayreville Remembers Councilwoman Dwumfour As Kind Soul
SAYREVILLE – As the FBI and State Police join the hunt for the killer of Borough Councilwoman Eunice K. Dwumfour, hundreds of community members joined in a memorial at the Epic Church on Feb. 8 to remember the 30-year-old wife, daughter, mother and community leader. Dwumfour, a pastor in...
tapinto.net
Union Catholic Legend Sydney McLaughlin Stars in ESPN's 'This Is SportsCenter' Commercial
UNION COUNTY, NJ - Union Catholic legend Sydney McLaughlin starred in an ESPN commercial for the This Is SportsCenter ad campaign on Saturday, Feb. 4. The ad titled “Seconds,” in partnership with Arts & Letters Co., debuted during the 259th Duke vs. North Carolina men’s basketball game.
tapinto.net
Essex County Exec DiVincenzo Responds to Attempt to Ban Books in Glen Ridge
GLEN RIDGE, NJ - A group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. The Glen Ridge Library Director has made the decision to keep the books on the shelves. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo issued a statement...
tapinto.net
Rock Wall Ruined at Park Restored by Roxbury Rotary
ROXBURY, NJ – A stone wall built last year at Conkling Park in Ledgewood by volunteers from the Roxbury Rotary Club was destroyed this week by vandals who tossed the wall's rocks onto ice-covered Mooney Pond. The destruction angered and saddened Rotarian Don Schuld, the man who spearheaded the...
tapinto.net
Plainfield Fire Department Battles East Front Street Blaze
PLAINFIELD, NJ - Firefighters are battling a fire in Plainfield that can be seen from municipal lot 6. According to Breaking News Network alerts, the 172 East Front Street address had companies opening up a cockloft that Fire Engineering notes “is a void space that is created between the top floor ceiling and the roof decking."
tapinto.net
Bayonne Juniors and Seniors Invited to Participate in Statewide Scholarship Competition
BAYONNE, NJ - High school seniors and juniors who live in Bayonne and plan to continue their education after high school have until Friday, March 10 to apply for the Louis Bay Future Municipal Leaders Scholarship Competition. This scholarship is sponsored statewide by the New Jersey State League of Municipalities,...
tapinto.net
Newly Renovated Sub Acute Rehab Unit Brings Manhattan Aesthetic to Linden, NJ
Linden, New Jersey – A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the grand re-opening of AristaCare at Parkside, formerly known as AristaCare at Delaire, on January 26, 2023. The event was attended by Mayor Armstead and First Lady Danie Orelien Armstead who officially cut the ribbon to celebrate the completion of the facility's renovation.
tapinto.net
"Citizens Defending Education" Attempts to Ban Books in Glen Ridge, OutMontclair and Others to Rally Tonight
GLEN RIDGE, NJ - Members of a group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. Members of the community, who formed a group called Glen Ridge United, are expected to attend the meeting of the library board tonight to speak out against book bans.
tapinto.net
Newton Area Campus News- February 2023
NEWTON, NJ – Newton area alumni have earned accolades and degrees from their colleges. Jillian Scarpanito was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Isabelle Salitsky was named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Berry College in...
tapinto.net
Progress Moves Forward at New Community Center
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. - Think of it as a kind of audition for North Salem’s new community/senior center. The folks from The Schoolhouse Theater, Westchester’s longest continually operating professional theater group, have been patiently waiting in the wings for their cue to take the stage again at 3 Owen Road in Croton Falls, its former home.
tapinto.net
Route 46 Eastbound Closures Today in Wayne for Guiderail Repairs
(Trenton) – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced lane closures on Route 46 eastbound in Fairfield, Essex County and Wayne, Passaic County. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, NJDOT’s contractor, Anselmi & DeCicco, Inc., is scheduled to close the left lane and...
tapinto.net
Suozzo Provides Updates on New Building Construction and Renovations in South Hunterdon Regional School District
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ - South Hunterdon Regional School District Superintendent Anthony Suozzo provided an update to the district on the school construction projects that are set to move forward over the coming months. Suozzo said in a letter to the community Wednesday that the preK through fourth grade renovation and fifth...
