Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Radio Ink
Ramsey Taking Over The Entreleadership Podcast
On February 13th nationally syndicated host Dave Ramsey will take over as host of the Entreleadership Podcast with a new caller-driven format. He’ll take calls from America’s small-business owners to help guide them through the challenges they face. “Thirty years ago, I started my business from a card...
"Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Battle of The Decades" to reflect on best ads of the last 4+ years
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Super Bowl is about football. It is also about the half-time show and the ads.With the cost of a commercial in the game on Sunday at more than $7 million, expectations from advertisers and viewers are very high.There will be a lot of discussion online - and the next day - about the best ads of the big game.Iconic Clydesdales, Mean Joe Green, Betty White - they are the stars of Super Bowl commercials you will never forget."Brands want to provoke an emotion. Whether that emotion is a bigger heartfelt conversation or it's comedy and they just...
Radio Ink
Infinite Dial Registration
Registration for the upcoming “The Infinite Dial” survey reveal is open. The live online presentation is set for March 2nd. “The Infinite Dial seems to be aptly-named now more than ever, and we are eager to share these findings,” said Megan Lazovick, Edison Research VP. “The annual checkup on digital audio behaviors and ownership helps us understand the growth of the digital audio space and imagine future trajectories.”
Radio Ink
Stuck With Returns
Stuck With Damon Young will be returning for its second season on February 16. Culturally relevant headlines and round ups along with listener questions make up the content of the Spotify and Gimlet podcast offering. In season 2, young will be joined by special guests Kiese Laymon, Roy Wood Jr.,...
Radio Ink
BMG Nashville Exec Talks With Buzz
The latest podcast from Radio Guru Buzz Knight features Jon Loba, BMG Nashville President. The program is the latest in Knights Takin A Walk-Music History On Foot series. The conversation includes Loba talking about BMG and the “Artist First” philosophy, how BMG is a home for artists who want to paint outside the lines, and about intuition and listening to “that inner voice.”
Radio Ink
It’s The 50th Superbowl For Westwood One
Super Bowl LVII will be the 50th time overall and the 36th consecutive year Westwood One will broadcast America’s biggest sporting event. Gameday coverage will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET, the Super Bowl game broadcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET, with kickoff expected just after 6:30 p.m. ET.
Radio Ink
Guaranty Promotes Moscona
Guaranty Media has promoted afternoon host Matt Moscona to Program Director of WNXX-FM (104.5 ESPN) in Jackson. “Matt Moscona is the perfect person to help grow ESPN Baton Rouge as we continue to increase the amount of content we produce and the number of platforms we are distributing that content to daily”, commented GM Gordy Rush.”
Comments / 0