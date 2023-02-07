Read full article on original website
Ramsey Taking Over The Entreleadership Podcast
On February 13th nationally syndicated host Dave Ramsey will take over as host of the Entreleadership Podcast with a new caller-driven format. He’ll take calls from America’s small-business owners to help guide them through the challenges they face. “Thirty years ago, I started my business from a card...
A NYC Music To Light Party
The “World’s Most Famous Building” is the backdrop for an iHeartRadio Album Release Party. Z100 and 103.5 KTU are contesting a ticket giveaway for the special lighting ceremony at the Empire State Building with P!NK to mark the release of her new album. iHeart on-air personality Elvis...
iHeart Helps Launch Another Original Podcast
Ellen Horne, who was the executive producer of the podcast Radiolab for over a decade, is launching a new investigative podcast, “Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,” hosted by reporter Tessa Kramer and co-produced by VPM (Central Virginia’s public media station) and iHeartPodcasts. The series delves into the story...
Roger & JP Stay With CMG
Roger Luce and “JP” Parise have signed a new contract that keeps the Roger & JP Show on mornings at WBAB Nassau-Suffolk, NY and on middays at 102.5 The Bone in Tampa, FL. The four-year contract is with Cox Media Group. “Roger & JP simply dominate Long Island...
New York City Stations Show How Powerful Radio is
A 2022 campaign in New York City promoting the power of radio was a smashing success. That’s according to new information from the New York State Broadcasters Association that was shared with the radio industry this week. The New York City Radio Committee “Fall in Love With Radio” multi-media...
Stuck With Returns
Stuck With Damon Young will be returning for its second season on February 16. Culturally relevant headlines and round ups along with listener questions make up the content of the Spotify and Gimlet podcast offering. In season 2, young will be joined by special guests Kiese Laymon, Roy Wood Jr.,...
Having a Little Radio Fun Before The Big Game
Several Beasley Media Group stations in Philadelphia are cranking out a few radio stunts as the nation awaits the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. The Superbowl will be played in Arizona. ‘s 97.5 The Fanatic midday host Anthony “Cuz” Gargano and WMMR’s...
KERA Podcast Promotion
Texas NPR member station KERA is offering a Family Sounds podcast during its membership campaign. The station is partnering with Krantz Media Group for the drawing during the February 11th-12th membership drive. Family Sounds experience is a professional audible biographical family story designed to create a keepsake in honor of...
Funny Man New Morning Man
Blarney Stone Broadcasting announced on Thursday that actor and comedian Chad Patterson is the new morning host on WQON-FM in Grayling, Michigan. Sheryl Coyne, president of Blarney Stone Broadcasting President Sheryl Coyne said, “We first encountered Chad when we launched Q100 more than 10 years ago. He was hosting the Opening Ceremonies of the AuSable River Canoe Marathon, and his natural creativity and enthusiasm had thousands of people gathered on the riverbanks in downtown Grayling in the palm of his hand.
Guaranty Promotes Moscona
Guaranty Media has promoted afternoon host Matt Moscona to Program Director of WNXX-FM (104.5 ESPN) in Jackson. “Matt Moscona is the perfect person to help grow ESPN Baton Rouge as we continue to increase the amount of content we produce and the number of platforms we are distributing that content to daily”, commented GM Gordy Rush.”
