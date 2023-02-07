Read full article on original website
crimevoice.com
Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assault, Felony Vandalism in Shasta County
An Oregon man was recently arrested for allegedly assaulting two people and causing thousands of dollars in property damage in Shasta County. Deputies responded on the afternoon of Friday, February 3, to the 5000 block of Olive Street in Anderson, where it had been reported that a suspicious man had been banging on the front door of a residence. The Sheriff’s Office soon began receiving additional calls from residents who reported seeing the same man in their yards and behaving erratically.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A dip in neighbor’s pool leads to nightmare at hands of California police, lawsuit alleges
Last year on Sept. 1, as Butte County was in the midst of 100-plus-degree heat wave, Dana Marie James found herself arrested for trespassing after taking a dip in a Chico homeowner’s pool. James was arrested by a deputy from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office who “observed that Ms....
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Unified bus crashes with parked car, no injuries
CHICO, Calif. 2:08 P.M. UPDATE - A Chico Unified school bus with students on board hit a parked car in a parking lot Thursday morning. The crash was in a parking lot near East Avenue and Ceres Avenue, next to the 7-Eleven at the corner. The crash damaged the front...
actionnewsnow.com
Police search for suspect who assaulted a Chico grocery store employee
CHICO, Calif. 4:35 P.M. UPDATE - Police are looking for a suspect they say assaulted a FoodMaxx employee in Chico. The Chico Police Department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday a man is suspected of assaulting the employee after they say he was caught trying to steal. In a...
krcrtv.com
Shasta County law enforcement investigates officer-involved shooting in south Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, FEB. 9, 8 PM:. Highway patrol officials released further information regarding a now-confirmed officer-involved shooting in south Redding on Thursday night. According to Public Information Officer (PIO) Jason Morton with the Redding Area Office of the California Highway Patrol (CHP), their dispatchers received a report...
crimevoice.com
Five Arrested in Fatal Assault of Redding Man in October of 2022
The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has reportedly arrested five people in connection to the beating death of a Redding man back in October of 2022. Deputies had responded in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 8, to the area of Lake Boulevard and Construction Way in Redding, where an unknown disturbance had been reported, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
crimevoice.com
Butte County Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Stolen Pickup Truck, Trailer
Above: Photo of the pickup truck and trailer | Oroville PD. A Butte County man was recently arrested after police reportedly spotted him driving a truck that had just been reported stolen, according to press release from Oroville PD. Shortly before 6 AM on January 21, officers on patrol near...
KCRA.com
'North Valley Rail': Commuter train line between Sacramento area and Chico in the works
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Businesses at different stops along a proposed commuter train line in Northern California are hoping to get more customers if the plan moves forward. The "North Valley Rail" line would go from Chico to the Natomas area of Sacramento, with proposed stops at Gridley, Marysville, Yuba City and Plumas Lake.
actionnewsnow.com
Lawsuit: Oroville officer leaves Chico woman at Butte County dump
OROVILLE, Calif. 10:30 A.M. UPDATE - Action News Now spoke with an Oroville Police Department Officer Tuesday night. He said they can't speak about pending litigation. A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Oroville, a police officer and a sergeant claiming a woman the officer arrested was dropped off at the Butte County dump in September 2022.
actionnewsnow.com
Commuter train to connect Chico to Sacramento in the works
The North Valley Rail would make four round-trips a day. Commuter train to connect Chico to Sacramento in the works. The North Valley Rail would make four round-trips a day.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County Code Enforcement starts outreach in community
Butte County Code Enforcement have started outreach but do not have a date for when enforcement will begin. The Town of Paradise said its use permits are set to expire on April 30, 2023.
actionnewsnow.com
The community fridge is going to cost a pretty penny to stay open
CHICO, Calif.- The City of Chico is requiring that the woman running the community fridge pay for a pricey permit to keep the fridge up and running. "Yeah I think it's a greed factor. I-- I don't see what it's taking up. This one's on private property. If they want to do check ups and make sure its the sanitation and it's clean like that everyday, I get that but the permit-- it's a headscratcher for me," said one lady donating to the fridge, who didn't want to be identified.
actionnewsnow.com
Tiny homes closer to completion for homeless in Butte County
Chico Housing Action Team is partnering with the Butte County Behavioral Health's Resiliency Empowerment Support Program to help transition homeless people with mental health illnesses to long-term housing. Tiny homes closer to completion for homeless in Butte County. Chico Housing Action Team is partnering with the Butte County Behavioral Health's...
