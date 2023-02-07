ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
crimevoice.com

Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assault, Felony Vandalism in Shasta County

An Oregon man was recently arrested for allegedly assaulting two people and causing thousands of dollars in property damage in Shasta County. Deputies responded on the afternoon of Friday, February 3, to the 5000 block of Olive Street in Anderson, where it had been reported that a suspicious man had been banging on the front door of a residence. The Sheriff’s Office soon began receiving additional calls from residents who reported seeing the same man in their yards and behaving erratically.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Unified bus crashes with parked car, no injuries

CHICO, Calif. 2:08 P.M. UPDATE - A Chico Unified school bus with students on board hit a parked car in a parking lot Thursday morning. The crash was in a parking lot near East Avenue and Ceres Avenue, next to the 7-Eleven at the corner. The crash damaged the front...
CHICO, CA
crimevoice.com

Five Arrested in Fatal Assault of Redding Man in October of 2022

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has reportedly arrested five people in connection to the beating death of a Redding man back in October of 2022. Deputies had responded in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 8, to the area of Lake Boulevard and Construction Way in Redding, where an unknown disturbance had been reported, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Lawsuit: Oroville officer leaves Chico woman at Butte County dump

OROVILLE, Calif. 10:30 A.M. UPDATE - Action News Now spoke with an Oroville Police Department Officer Tuesday night. He said they can't speak about pending litigation. A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Oroville, a police officer and a sergeant claiming a woman the officer arrested was dropped off at the Butte County dump in September 2022.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

The community fridge is going to cost a pretty penny to stay open

CHICO, Calif.- The City of Chico is requiring that the woman running the community fridge pay for a pricey permit to keep the fridge up and running. "Yeah I think it's a greed factor. I-- I don't see what it's taking up. This one's on private property. If they want to do check ups and make sure its the sanitation and it's clean like that everyday, I get that but the permit-- it's a headscratcher for me," said one lady donating to the fridge, who didn't want to be identified.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tiny homes closer to completion for homeless in Butte County

Chico Housing Action Team is partnering with the Butte County Behavioral Health's Resiliency Empowerment Support Program to help transition homeless people with mental health illnesses to long-term housing. Tiny homes closer to completion for homeless in Butte County. Chico Housing Action Team is partnering with the Butte County Behavioral Health's...

