Jim Larrañaga savagely trolls Jim Boeheim before pounding out huge win vs Duke
It’s a good day for Jim Larrañaga and the Miami Hurricanes. The Canes just blew the Duke Blue Devils out of the water Monday night in an 81-59 victory at home to extend their win streak to three games. But even before the game started, Miami basketball already posted a win (sort of) when Larrañaga hilariously pulled some cash out of his pocket in an apparent move to troll Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim.
Georgia State vs. Old Dominion: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
Current Records: Old Dominion 14-10; Georgia State 10-14 After a two-game homestand, the Old Dominion Monarchs will be on the road. Old Dominion and the Georgia State Panthers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Georgia State Convocation Center. The Monarchs will be strutting in after a win while Georgia State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Cent. Arkansas vs. Lipscomb live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
Current Records: Lipscomb 15-10; Cent. Arkansas 8-17 The Cent. Arkansas Bears will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bears and the Lipscomb Bisons will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Farris Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Cent. Arkansas winning the first 93-88 at home and Lipscomb taking the second 81-66.
How to watch Radford vs. Gardner-Webb: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Get ready for a Big South battle as the Radford Highlanders and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will face off at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Dedmon Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games. It was a close one, but on Saturday Radford sidestepped the...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Army West Point vs. Loyola-Maryland: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 8-17; Army West Point 13-12 The Army West Point Black Knights will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Black Knights and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds will face off in a Patriot battle at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Christl Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Watch Wake Forest vs. North Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
Current Records: North Carolina 15-8; Wake Forest 15-9 The North Carolina Tar Heels are 7-2 against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. UNC is on the road again Tuesday and plays against Wake Forest at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 7 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Demon Deacons should still be feeling good after a victory, while UNC will be looking to get back in the win column.
Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Notre Dame 10-13; Georgia Tech 8-15 The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets haven't won a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish since Feb. 6 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets and Notre Dame will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at McCamish Pavilion. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
College Basketball Odds: North Carolina vs. Wake Forest prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/7/2023
The featured game on ESPN’s college basketball action will come between two hungry teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The North Carolina Tar Heels (15-8) will face off against an evenly matched opponent in the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-9). ESPN coverage will be live from Winston-Salem, North Carolina for this in-state tilt. Check out our college basketball odds series for our North Carolina-Wake Forest prediction and pick.
ACC Basketball Standings, Schedules and TV Listings
Atlantic Coast Basketball standings, schedule and television listings.
WDYZ Orlando Adds ESPN, Drops Florida Man Format
JVC Broadcasting’s WDYZ-AM 660 in Orlando is the latest to add ESPN Radio. Branded ESPN 660-Orlando Sports Radio; the station will carry the full 24/7 ESPN package. “ESPN Radio offers the access to play-by-play, nationally known talent, and athletes that cannot be replicated,” said Stevie DeMann, JVC Florida Director of Programming. “ESPN 660 Orlando will air events like the Daytona 500 and the College Football Playoffs, giving radio listeners long-awaited access to these ‘must listen to’ sports, that previously were not available in Central Florida.”
Duke's winningest starting five takes floor at Miami
Duke basketball has its sights on a regular-season sweep of the Miami Hurricanes. But just like the first go-round, a 68-66 Blue Devil win in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Jan. 21, the now-No. 19 Hurricanes (18-5, 9-4 ACC) are the only ranked team in the game. And unlike the first go-round, when Duke ...
