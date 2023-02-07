Read full article on original website
Louisville's Jeff Brohm already recruiting the state of Kentucky hard
It hasn't taken new University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm to make some recruiting noise in the Bluegrass State. Brohm, a former Kentucky Mr. Football from Trinity High School, has recruited the state of Kentucky heavily during his time as a head coach at Western Kentucky University and also during his six seasons as the head coach at Purdue.
Notre Dame Escapes With 69-63 Victory Over Pittsburgh
Looking to rebound from a close game to Duke just four days earlier, the 10th-ranked Irish (19-4, 10-3) were facing a Pitt team with a little momentum in its corner. The Panthers had just won their first conference game in 12 tries and Pitt had been down by only single digits in more than half of those losses. And that turned out to be the case against Notre Dame as well. The Panthers were down by just one in the fourth period but the Irish held on down the stretch to earn the 69-63 win.
Everything T.J. Otzelberger said after tight loss to WVU
On Wednesday, Iowa State and West Virginia played a tight one until the end in Morgantown, with the Mountaineers prevailing at home, 76-71. Following the game, T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media on the defenses, foul trouble, and much more from the contest and the season the rest of the way.
Matthews: I came back to WVU to win games
West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews put on arguably his best performance in a Mountaineer uniform since that amazing finish to his freshman season. Back in 2019, he scored 28 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and registered a combined three steals and blocks in an upset win of No. 7 Texas Tech.
Four-star wing Jalen Shelley talks recent Louisville offer and SEC recruitment
Earlier this week, Frisco (Texas) native Jalen Shelley picked up an offer from Lousiville. A 6-foot-7 versatile small forward with great long-term tools, Shelley says he was impressed with Kenny Payne’s background and the conversation they had. “It was a good conversation between Coach Payne and I,” Shelley said....
How WVU stacks up on transfer adds - and the "net" result of the portal (so far)
On Thursday, we gave an updated look at the players that teams across the Big 12 Conference have lost this offseason. The first transfer portal window is over, and there is definitely a calm now that the first major storm has passed. With another (albeit smaller) transfer window to come later, we will certainly take another look at this come summer time. However, there's also the other half of this - the additions from the transfer portal. Who is coming in to help the teams around the league? Have schools replaced what they lost? Do the losses even matter?
Geno Smith earns NFL's Comeback Player of the Year
Former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith capped off his amazing season by taking home the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year, as decided on by the Associated Press. Smith, who has spent the last decade bouncing around as a backup quarterback in New York, Los Angeles and Seattle, took over the Seahawks' starting job ahead of the season.
Everything T.J. Otzelberger said ahead of West Virginia
Iowa State currently sits at 7-3 in conference play, with another opportunity Wednesday night as the Cyclones take on West Virginia on the road on national TV. Ahead of the game, T.J. Otzelberger met with the local media to discuss his team, preparing for West Virginia, success of Cyclones in the NBA and more.
What Bob Huggins said after the win over No. 11 Iowa State
West Virginia secured yet another Quad One win on Wednesday night, holding on to defeat No. 11 Iowa State, 76-71. The Mountaineers got up by double-digits in the first half, but that lead very quickly dwindled, to the point that the Cyclones actually took the lead multiple times in the final moments. Eventually, WVU hit their free throws, shut things down on defense, and got the win.
