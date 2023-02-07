Read full article on original website
Christina Aguilera Wore High-Waisted Black Tights Without a Top
After doubling down on her commitment to the cargo pants trend, Christina Aguilera opted to forgo trousers all together with her latest Instagram post. Swapping out her '90s-style slacks, Xtina wore a pair of high-waisted black tights and nothing else while celebrating the one-year anniversary of her debut Spanish-music album La Fuerza.
Bruce Willis Tried to Avoid Kissing Jessica Alba in ‘Sin City’
Actors Bruce Willis starred alongside Jessica Alba in the Sin City films directed by Robert Rodriguez. The first Sin City would require Willis and Alba to exchange a passionate kiss. But Willis was initially uneasy about making out with the young star. How Jessica Alba felt about her on-screen relationship...
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a See-Through Springtime Turtleneck
Like many of us, Emily Ratajkowski (with the help of Tory Burch) is looking forward to warmer days and spring fashion. The model posed for the fashion brand's latest campaign, highlighting its spring collection, and there's one motif in the photographs that proves that a 2022 trend is back and better than ever: sheer styles.
Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic
Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
Ashton Kutcher Steps Out For Coffee Run After Revealing How 'Pissed' He Was By Ex Demi Moore's Bombshell Memoir
Ashton Kutcher made a morning coffee run after getting extremely candid in a recent interview about his life. The That '70s Show actor stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 1, to grab breakfast after opening up about his reaction to former wife Demi Moore's shocking memoir, the aftermath of his vasectomy and what current spouse, Mila Kunis, thought of him before they tied the knot. Kutcher, 44, kept it casual in a pair of dark jeans and a matching denim jacket with a beanie as he made his way back to his car with his food and drink.The...
'He'd Love To See Them Together': Jimmy Kimmel Playing Matchmaker For Jen Aniston, Wants To Hook Her Up With Bill Hader
Jimmy Kimmel has found perfect partners for his pals Jennifer Aniston and Bill Hader — each other, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources claim the late-night host is dying to make a match with his good friends, who've remained unlucky in love following their respective 2018 divorces from Meggie Carey and Justin Theroux.The Barry star, 44, has dated a slew of Hollywood actress' Rachel Bilson, Anna Kendrick, and Ali Wong, but one source notes: "His love life has been messy and inconsistent."Meanwhile, Aniston, 53, recently opened up about her IVF struggles and revealed she's finally "ready to share myself with another."There's an added bonus...
'You Just Lost My Respect': Jennifer Lopez Dragged For Hanging With Kim Kardashian During Night Out
Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey and other inspirational ladies got together over the weekend to celebrate Anastasia Beverly Hills' 25th anniversary."Lovely dinner last night celebrating Anastasia’s 25th anniversary 🤍," the "On the Floor" songstress, 53, captioned the picture on January 29. After posting a selfie, fans had some thoughts about Lopez and Kardashian's friendship. One person wrote, "Anytime there is a Kardashian it ruins the photo. I’m so over them," while another said, "You just lost my respect 😔 . Stay away from the kardashians."A third person fumed, "Kardashian. Good lord. The only one with no talent at the...
Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard
For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
Melanie Griffith seen with new scar on her face years after skin cancer battle
Melanie Griffith went for a drive and showed off more than she expected to. The “Working Girl” star was photographed in her car Friday afternoon and was seen with a large scar on her left cheek. A closer look shows that a small part of the laceration, which appeared to be sewn with stitches, remained open and healing. The reason for Griffith’s scar is unknown. A rep for Griffith didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. During her outing, the “Now & Then” actress, 65, looked chic in a pair of black-rimmed glasses, a black turtleneck, diamond studs and a glossy red lipstick. In 2018,...
Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Barely Wears Any Makeup In Latest TikTok — Watch!
Is that you, Kim Kardashian? The star, who typically looks glammed up, kept it au naturel in her latest TikTok video. "My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!" the 42-year-old captioned the video of herself wearing a white tank top and jeans as she did her skincare routine in the bathroom. Later on, the reality star sipped her coffee as she looked at the camera. Kardashian's face looked dewy as she applied a product, and it looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup. 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS BLAME KIM KARDASHIAN FOR VANNA WHITE'S 'HIDEOUS' OUFIT INSPIRATION: 'NO!'Of...
Ireland Baldwin: My Pregnancy Is Hard, And Having ‘Idiots’ In The Family Doesn’t Help
The daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger got candid about her prenatal struggles and feeling a lack of support.
Brad Pitt’s New Girlfriend Is No Stranger to Hollywood Romances
Brad Pitt continues to be spotted with Ines de Ramon — who is no stranger to Hollywood romances.
Kim Kardashian Posted And Deleted A Few Things Last Night, After Kanye West Reportedly Got Remarried
A different approach for Kim.
Shania Twain Looks Like a Brand New Woman With Platinum Blonde Hair: Photos
From this moment on … Shania Twain is a blonde! The hitmaker unveiled her dramatic hair transformation while promoting her new album, Queen of Me. The “You’re Still the One” singer, 57, appeared on the Thursday, February 2, episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, shocking viewers with her new platinum locks. Twain’s […]
Dua Lipa's Plunging Lace-Up Halter Top Was Almost Split Completely in Two
Dua Lipa may not have strutted down the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet last night (which made sense considering she wasn’t in the running for any of the night’s honors), but that didn’t stop the star from spending her Sunday evening posing in an equally flashy outfit for an equally high-volume audience: her Instagram followers.
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti Marie Jonas Makes Public Debut in Louboutins at Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame Ceremony
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas made an adorable public debut at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk Fame ceremony today. The 1-year-old supported her father and uncles as they received the 2,745th star in Los Angeles. Malti Marie looked cute and cozy for her first public appearance. The toddler was photographed in her mother’s arms wearing a cream tweed outfit that included a jacket and matching skirt. She completed her look with a white undershirt and...
Margot Robbie Wore a Vest With Nothing Underneath and the Shoe That Hasn’t Been on Our Mind in Months
There’s a lot that probably hasn’t been on your mind recently, like ice cream, because when the temperatures dip into the low 30s, who would want to eat frozen dessert? (Me, that’s who, but I’m from Minnesota, so I’m a different type of winter breed!) Short-shorts, sandals, and more summer-leaning attire also hasn’t really been a priority for most people, so when we saw Margot Robbie wearing the footwear style we haven't thought of in approximately four months, we were intrigued.
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Britney Spears Shows Off 'New Gold Dress' After 'Accidentally' Posting Old Acoustic Recording
Britney Spears is hoping her new shiny look will overshadow her accidentally posting a throwback recording of herself belting out her hit track, "Oops!...I Did It Again."On Tuesday, February 6, the princess of pop addressed the slip-up from the day prior before showing off her stylish new dress she tried on in the late hours of Monday, February 5.Alongside an Instagram video of Spears shimmying in the tight number while posing and flipping her hair, she wrote of the mishap: "Holy s**t !!! Mistake s**t 🙄 !!! I posted the wrong video of me singing yesterday and once I did,...
Jessica Simpson Reveals How a 'Massive Movie Star' Tried to Seduce Her: 'I Thought I Would Never Share It!'
The singer and clothing designer writes about a world-famous actor who pursued her (though he wasn't single) in a new piece for Amazon Original Stories. Back when Jessica Simpson was a young singer and reality star and her love life was tracked by countless headlines and magazine covers, there was one story she never told. How she was pursued by "a massive movie star" who wooed her, pursued her — and tried to seduce her. She tells all (except for the star's name) in a new short story she's written for...
