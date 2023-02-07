ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
USC Gamecock

Recipe: A heartwarming recipe for chicken parmesan

Chicken parmesan, an incredible Italian dish, has worked its way into the hearts of many, and while it may seem like an intimidating platter, it’s simple to prepare. For too many college students, homemade meals are a luxury that feel foreign after months of dining hall food. However, there is still hope for your insatiable taste buds with this recipe.
The Guardian

Nigel Slater’s recipe for tomato and ginger pork

Put 300g of small, mixed tomatoes into a blender or food processor. Tip 1 tbsp of yellow mustard seeds into a shallow pan and fry them, covered with a lid, for a minute or two until they start to crackle and pop. Remove them from the heat and pour them into the blender with the tomatoes.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Jamie Oliver lists top foods you need to cut the cost of cooking to 40p a head

Jamie Oliver has revealed his ‘can’t do without’ cupboard essentials that will save you money when cooking during the current financial squeeze. Chickpeas, beans or pulses, tinned tomatoes and flour were rated as key ingredients, while chilli sauce, curry paste and pesto were also said to be brilliant for transforming humble staples.
Ridley's Wreckage

Buttermilk Biscuits - Perfect and Flakey

I love to make biscuits from scratch, they are clearly superior to any store bought with their flakey, buttery layers. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not badmouthing the store biscuits, there are plenty of times in a pinch that I have reached for the tube of pillsbury. They too are delicious and if need be will work fine, but lets be honest nothing compares to homemade.
Simplemost

Try Dolly Parton’s easy trick for making fluffier scrambled eggs

Nothing is more deceptively basic than scrambling an egg. This simple breakfast can be prepared any number of ways, and many chefs and home cooks have “secret” tricks that make their scrambled eggs even more delicious. It turns out that even the Queen of Country has her own special hack for fluffy scrambled eggs.
thecountrycook.net

Ground Beef Stroganoff (No Cream Soups)

This recipe for homemade beef stroganoff recipe is made without any cream soups and made from scratch but still easy! Creamy and delicious!. This super easy and wonderful recipe for Beef Stroganoff from my friend Holly at Life in the Lofthouse has been making an appearance at our dinner table for a long time. Actually, it was a favorite meal her Mom would make them growing up. There is something just so darn comforting about this creamy beef mixture served over egg noodles.
Ridley's Wreckage

Nana’s Famous - Sausage and Gravy

Okay I’ll probably get in trouble for sharing this recipe, its been in my spouses family for a long time, and it took years of dating before it would be shared with me (you know how hard it is to crack a southern woman’s prized recipe!). But I’m going to do it, because everybody should be able to enjoy this, it’s that freaking delicious. This is actually an easy recipe to make, use good quality ingredients and the payoff is sheer sausage gravy bliss.
EatingWell

Ina Garten Is Revealing Her Valentine's Day Menu—Including an Elegant, 7-Ingredient Main Dish

If you know and love Ina Garten, the entertaining and cooking whiz behind Barefoot Contessa, then you probably know and love Jeffrey Garten, too. Ina's husband tends to linger at the edges of her episodes, occasionally popping in to say that something tastes delicious or looks beautiful. (Ina even dedicated her 10th cookbook, Cooking for Jeffrey, to his favorite recipes!)
The Guardian

Nigel Slater’s recipe for brussels sprouts with chorizo

Peel a couple of medium-sized onions and slice them thinly. Warm 3 tbsp of vegetable or groundnut oil in a wok or wide shallow pan over a moderate to high heat, then tip in the onions and let them cook until soft and golden. You will need to stir them, so they colour evenly. You are after a light brown tangle of very soft onions, so give them 5 minutes uncovered, then continue cooking partially covered with a lid for 15-20 minutes or so.
Epicurious

Spaghetti alla Carbonara With Zucchini

Serves 4–6 8 ounces small zucchini. 4 ounces pancetta, cut into strips 1 inch long and ⅛ inch thick. Fill a pot for the pasta with at least 4 quarts water and place it over high heat. Step 2. Rinse the zucchini (soaking them in cold water will...
Dicle Belul

Pizza Dough

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Pizza Dough.
Chef Dennis

French Ratatouille Recipe

Traditional French Ratatouille is a bright and delicious stew of summer vegetables. Rich and flavorful with hints of olive oil, onion, garlic, and fresh herbs, quick simmered to allow the fresh vegetable flavors of the eggplant and zucchini to shine through.
CBS Pittsburgh

Cooking with Rania: Greek Beef and Orzo Stew

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is showing us how to make a delicious stew to keep you and your love warm this Valentine's Day!Greek Beef and Orzo Stew Ingredients:Extra Virgin olive oilFour garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped2 pounds boneless beef short ribs, trimmed and cut into 1-inch chunks32 ounces crushed fire roasted tomatoes½ teaspoon cinnamonSea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste1 cup orzo½ cup chopped flat leaf parsleyGarnish:Crumbled Feta cheeseFlat leaf parsley and fresh mint leaves Directions: In a large pot, heat the oil and add the garlic and cook for just a minute. Add the beef and brown...
The Kitchn

How to Cut Cabbage for Any Recipe

How you cut cabbage depends on the type of recipe you want to cook. Although we’ve seen a few creative ways to cut cabbage, there are two essential techniques that you can use for just about any recipe. The first way to cut cabbage is into wedges — with or without their cores. The second way to cut cabbage is to shred it into thin strips, using either a sharp chef’s knife or a mandoline slicer.
Salon

Learn the secret for parchment paper piping bags

In a pastry chef's toolbox, you often find items like a candy thermometer, a bench scraper and an offset spatula, tools that professionals simply can't live without. You may be surprised to find out that one of the principal, indispensable tools a pastry chef often relies on is a DIY project of sorts. According to Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) Pastry & Baking Arts Chef-Instructor Stephen Chavez, a parchment cornet is as valuable, if not more than, a store-bought pastry bag when it comes to decorating cakes.
princesspinkygirl.com

Beef Pot Pie

This Beef Pot Pie is the perfect comfort food for cold nights. With a hearty filling of beef, carrots and potatoes enveloped in a buttery flaky crust, it’s sure to have your family asking for seconds. With only 10 minutes of prep time, using a can of vegetables, condensed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy