The Square Halo Gallery within The Trust Performing Arts Center in downtown Lancaster will host an Irish-inspired show in March and April 2023. Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, the spring exhibit will feature printmaking from Lancaster County illustrator, graphic designer and curator Ned Bustard. His two new books are “Saint Patrick the Forgiver,” a children’s book published Feb. 21 by IVP Kids, and “33: Reflections on the Gospel of Saint John,” a book of Irish poetry with art inspired by the well-known “Book of Kells,” a manuscript gospel book in Latin.

