‘I don’t think there’s anything better’: Northern Colorado basketball dominates Weber State, 88-54

Andrew Alirez sets sights on national title for himself, UNC wrestling program’s future
Volleyball, soccer and basketball may come to mind when thinking of athletic success at the University of Northern Colorado. Other sports have gradually improved into stiff competitors. Wrestling is one such program. And, for the first time in Division I history, the Bears have multiple legitimate national title contenders. No....
Northern Colorado basketball vs. Weber State: What they said, numbers to note
The University of Northern Colorado (8-16, 3-9 Big Sky) basketball team beat Weber State (12-12, 7-4 Big Sky) on Monday night behind an 88-54 performance. All 14 available players contributed positively, while four players scored in double-digits, one eclipsed 20 and another finished with eight. Though the Wildcats looked tired from their double overtime win at Idaho State last week, that clobbering was due to more than just exhaustion. UNC played well on both ends for the whole game.
Wiggins boys basketball gets back on track
Wiggins boys basketball knows how to handle tough competition. Last week, after falling at the hands of No. 5 Yuma, the Tigers rebounded well with two wins in. the contests that followed. They began their path back to victory with a bit of a statement victory,. knocking down Caliche with...
2023 Greeley Stampede Hall of Fame Inductees Include Leon Coffee
Soon enough, summer will return in Northern Colorado and so will the 101st annual Greeley Stampede. There are many wonderful people that make the Greeley Stampede a huge success. To honor these people, the Greeley Stampede inducts certain individuals or families that have made significant and long-lasting contributions to the...
Is A New Roller Skating Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?
Colorado is, or has been home to many amazing roller skating rinks over the years. The Northern Colorado area only has one left in 2023, but could that be changing soon?. New Roller Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?. Before I got into radio and content creation back in...
I-70 eastbound reopens east of Denver to Kansas after weather closure
High winds and snow are forcing highway closures Thursday morning in Colorado. Roadways in the metro are mostly okay, according to Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber.
Best places for steak in Denver metro, across Colorado
We scoured Google reviews and found the top rated places for steak in the metro area with at least 4.4 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
Cold front set to arrive Wednesday evening causing limited snow and intense wind chills
A cold front will reach the Front Range Wednesday evening causing a brief burst of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the metro area. For many areas there will be more wind than snow.The cold front was in Idaho early Wednesday morning and should move across the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas between 4-6 p.m. Once the front arrives, chilly northwest winds will quickly develop. Prior to the front, temperatures will be relatively mild with lower 50s along most of the urban corridor. It will be the warmest afternoon of the week in Denver followed by...
Ready for spring and summer? Here’s when Denver will see later sunsets and earlier sunrises
With a winter as cold as Denver has had so far, spring and summer can seem far away. But one of the characteristics of the warmer seasons is earlier sunrises and later sunsets.
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
What’s known about next week’s snowstorm in Denver
After finally having a break from frigid temperatures and snowy weather, Denver has a decent chance of a snowstorm moving in next Wednesday.
Ag Hall of Fame thrives with farm credit association, FFA Foundation partnership
When Logan County Commissioner and former state Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg is inducted into the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame later this month, he will bring to one dozen the number of Logan County agriculture leaders named to that prestigious station. The Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame began in 1989 with...
It's there, then it's not: next week's snow for Colorado and Denver
We tend to enjoy the model flip-flop that occurs when we look out past a few days and see those storms on the horizon from days 5 to 14. You know the ones I am talking about. From hyped up headlines to snow-lovers tears, storms modeled beyond about day 5 are fun to watch but obviously over-published at times. With that in mind, I'm going to publish information about a storm farther away than 5 days ;-) Some of you commented on previous posts about the potential system for next week, so let's s.
New Procedure Now Available at Banner North Colorado Medical Center
A new minimally invasive procedure for men who suffer from an enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is now available at Banner North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. Aquablation therapy uses robot technology and a heat-free water jet to remove problematic prostate tissue. This one-of-a-kind procedure takes less than an hour and produces a high success rate. This technique has been used at Banner Health hospitals in Arizona since 2020 and was recently introduced in Northern Colorado.
Why did meth contamination shut down so many libraries in Denver suburbs?
BOULDER — Libraries in three Denver suburbs, and the city of Boulder, have undergone extended closures in the last six weeks after meth users lit up in public bathrooms, leaving in their wake a toxic drug residue that’s costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars to clean up.
Man ejected in multi-vehicle wreck in Fort Collins
A multi-vehicle wreck in Fort Collins sent one man to the hospital. It happened at North Timberline Road and Crusader Street Wednesday. Police said three vehicles crashed, and one of the drivers was ejected. He suffered serious injuries. The other two drivers weren’t hurt.
Denver weather: Cold front brings high winds, blowing snow to eastern Colorado
A cold front that blew through the state overnight brought high winds and some blowing snow showers to the eastern plains Thursday morning. Light snow showers are also continuing in the mountains Thursday morning, and in Denver, temperatures will struggle to get above freezing. The high Thursday is 33 degrees,...
Arriving soon or delayed indefinitely? New FNL airport terminal still up in air
If you build it – they will come. That’s how the City of Loveland feels about a new $25 million airport terminal in hopes of attracting commercial air service back to Northern Colorado.
Bird flu linked to bear, mountain lion and skunk deaths
Bird flu has been linked to three mammalian deaths in Colorado, including a black bear, a skunk and a mountain lion, according to state wildlife officials.
Colorado libraries keep closing for meth contamination. Is it their problem to solve?
Librarians will tell you the role of public libraries hasn’t changed — they’ve always been a community space open to all, with a mission to educate and serve. What changes is the world outside, and whatever is going on in society, will go on in the library. The rise in homelessness, untreated mental illness and drug use have forced libraries to adapt, from extensive staff training in how to de-escalate outbursts to hiring social workers and security guards.
