ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Mark Chamberlain Hopes To Fight For British Title Sooner Than Later

UNBEATEN LIGHTWEIGHT BANGER Mark Chamberlain hopes that a shot at the British title could be on the cards by the end of the year. The 11-0 man from Waterlooville won the IBF European title last time out with a resounding points success over Marc Vidal at Wembley Arena last July and now, after recovering from a shoulder injury, he is set to go again when he co-headlines at York Hall on Friday February 17 with a defence against Vairo Lenti.
Boxing Scene

Tommy Fury Rejects Withdrawal Talk: I'm Ready To KO Jake Paul, Get Him Out of The Sport

Light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury has rejected the chatter from upcoming opponent Jake Paul, who fears the British star is going to withdraw from their scheduled fight. Fury was set to face Paul in 2021, but was forced to withdraw with a training injury. A year later, Fury was unable to proceed for a second time - when he was denied entry into the United States.
Boxing Scene

Yves Ulysse Suffers Broken Ankle in Stoppage Loss, Will Undergo Surgery

In last Thursday’s fight against Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (26-3-1, 16 KOs), called off by the referee, Yves Ulysse Jr (22-3, 12 KOs) suffered an injury to his left ankle. A medical exam and an x-ray confirmed that the break was quite severe and that the Quebec boxer will need to go under the knife.
MONTANA STATE
Boxing Scene

Mike Perry Vows To Be Ready For Jake Paul if Tommy Fury Withdraws

UFC veteran Mike Perry explains that he will be more than ready to replace light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury in a scheduled fight with Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul. Fury is set to face Paul on February 26 in Saudi Arabia. When the event was first announced, it was...
Boxing Scene

Anthony Joshua on What Motivates Him: Money, I Like Making Money

Anthony Joshua has revealed he is now motivated primarily by money as he prepares to take on Jermaine Franklin on April 1. Joshua is returning from back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk against the Michigan heavyweight, who was beaten by Dillian Whyte in November. AJ knows victory is crucial to his...
MICHIGAN STATE
Boxing Scene

Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison - Undercard Information

As previously reported, undefeated Australian star Tim Tszyu will take on former world champion Tony Harrison in a 12-round WBO interim-super welterweight world title fight, Sunday, March 12, at Qudos Bank Arena in his hometown of Sydney, Australia. Support from the NSW Government has enabled the high-profile return to Sydney...
Boxing Scene

Martin Bakole Targets Heavyweight Title Goal After Signing With Boxxer

Martin Bakole has his sights set on huge heavyweight nights after he put pen to paper on a new long-term fight deal. Ranked at the top by the World Boxing Association (WBA), the 29-year-old heavyweight (18-1-0, 13 KOs)- who resides in Scotland - will fight exclusively for BOXXER on Sky Sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy