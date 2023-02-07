Read full article on original website
Harrison on Tszyu: Tough Fighter But... So Basic To Me; Just Somebody I See Around The Block
Tony Harrison will gladly embrace the underdog role that comes with his upcoming clash with Tim Tszyu. What the former WBC junior middleweight titlist can’t accept, however, is the argument that he will be facing a superior boxer when they meet. “To be honest, Tim is a tough fighter...
Hearn: A Lot Of Unknowns About AJ; Coming Off Two Defeats; Mentally, Where’s He At?
NEW YORK – Eddie Hearn looks at Anthony Joshua’s upcoming fight as an opportunity to determine what the 33-year-old former heavyweight champion has left after suffering back-to-back points defeats to Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua’s promoter dismissed criticism of Joshua’s opponent, American Jermaine Franklin, in large part because there is...
Mark Chamberlain Hopes To Fight For British Title Sooner Than Later
UNBEATEN LIGHTWEIGHT BANGER Mark Chamberlain hopes that a shot at the British title could be on the cards by the end of the year. The 11-0 man from Waterlooville won the IBF European title last time out with a resounding points success over Marc Vidal at Wembley Arena last July and now, after recovering from a shoulder injury, he is set to go again when he co-headlines at York Hall on Friday February 17 with a defence against Vairo Lenti.
Tommy Fury Rejects Withdrawal Talk: I'm Ready To KO Jake Paul, Get Him Out of The Sport
Light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury has rejected the chatter from upcoming opponent Jake Paul, who fears the British star is going to withdraw from their scheduled fight. Fury was set to face Paul in 2021, but was forced to withdraw with a training injury. A year later, Fury was unable to proceed for a second time - when he was denied entry into the United States.
Okolie-Light: WBO Title Fight Set, March 25 At AO Arena In Manchester; Jack Catterall Also On Show
Lawrence ‘The Sauce’ Okolie has delivered a confident prediction ahead of his WBO world cruiserweight title defence against David Light on Saturday, March 25th at the AO Arena. The date and venue has officially been switched from what was previously advertised as Liverpool and now confirmed in Manchester...
Yves Ulysse Suffers Broken Ankle in Stoppage Loss, Will Undergo Surgery
In last Thursday’s fight against Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (26-3-1, 16 KOs), called off by the referee, Yves Ulysse Jr (22-3, 12 KOs) suffered an injury to his left ankle. A medical exam and an x-ray confirmed that the break was quite severe and that the Quebec boxer will need to go under the knife.
Mike Perry Vows To Be Ready For Jake Paul if Tommy Fury Withdraws
UFC veteran Mike Perry explains that he will be more than ready to replace light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury in a scheduled fight with Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul. Fury is set to face Paul on February 26 in Saudi Arabia. When the event was first announced, it was...
Anthony Joshua on What Motivates Him: Money, I Like Making Money
Anthony Joshua has revealed he is now motivated primarily by money as he prepares to take on Jermaine Franklin on April 1. Joshua is returning from back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk against the Michigan heavyweight, who was beaten by Dillian Whyte in November. AJ knows victory is crucial to his...
Tommy Fury: Jake Paul Not on My Level, I Hope He Has Ambulance on Speed Dial!
Light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) has promised to do a lot of damage when he steps in the ring with Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KOs). Fury will finally step in the ring with Paul on February 26th in Saudi Arabia. They were scheduled...
Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison - Undercard Information
As previously reported, undefeated Australian star Tim Tszyu will take on former world champion Tony Harrison in a 12-round WBO interim-super welterweight world title fight, Sunday, March 12, at Qudos Bank Arena in his hometown of Sydney, Australia. Support from the NSW Government has enabled the high-profile return to Sydney...
Navarrete On Valdez: I Need These Big Fights, Prove To Everyone And Myself What I'm Capable Of
Emanuel Navarrete previously accepted terms for an all-Mexico showdown with Oscar Valdez. Even after surviving his scariest moments on the title stage, the newly crowned WBO junior lightweight titlist is prepared to revisit those plans. “I need these big fights,” Navarrete said after his ninth-round knockout of Liam Wilson this...
Martin Bakole Targets Heavyweight Title Goal After Signing With Boxxer
Martin Bakole has his sights set on huge heavyweight nights after he put pen to paper on a new long-term fight deal. Ranked at the top by the World Boxing Association (WBA), the 29-year-old heavyweight (18-1-0, 13 KOs)- who resides in Scotland - will fight exclusively for BOXXER on Sky Sports.
Hearn Says He Would ‘Love’ to Work with Ngannou, Bullish on Matching Him with Joshua Straightaway
Eddie Hearn can already hear the till whistling. The head of Matchroom believes former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is on the precipice of a very lucrative and potentially successful stint in boxing. Ngannou, one of the most famous figures from the UFC, is now a free agent after he...
