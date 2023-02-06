Read full article on original website
Montpellier Open: Sonego reaches quarter-finals
Italian Lorenzo Sonego won against Serb Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-1 to advance to the last eight of the Montpellier Open at the Sud de France Arena on Thursday. Sonego, ranked No 56, will face Italian Jannik Sinner, the second seed, next. The Italian defeated Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi, the No 8...
Montpellier Open: Rune in semi-finals, winning two tie-breaks against Barrere
Dane Holger Rune, the top seed, advanced to the last four of the Montpellier Open by winning against Frenchman Gregoire Barrere 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) at the Sud de France Arena on Friday evening. FINAL FOUR 👏@holgerrune2003's incredible indoor streak continues after a 7-6 7-6 win over Barrere 🔥#OSDF23 pic.twitter.com/8RZ46yMJsF...
Montpellier Open: Davidovich Fokina through to second round after Humbert retires
Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the No 5 seed, advanced to the second round of the Montpellier Open when French wildcard Ugo Humbert retired on Wednesday afternoon at the Sud de France Arena. Davidovich Fokina, ranked No 32, led 1-6, 7-6 (2) when Humbert, ranked No 85, pulled out on Wednesday...
Montpellier Open: Cressy last to qualify for the semi-finals, Rune next
American Maxime Cressy moved into the last four of the Montpellier Open by winning against Croat Borna Coric, the No 3 seed, 7-6 (2), 6-4 at the Sud de France Arena on Friday evening. Cressy, ranked No 51, will play Dane Holger Rune, the top seed, next. In the previous...
French tennis players rush to Mahut’s rescue after Giudicelli’s criticism
When Nicolas Mahut, a respected member of the Davis Cup France team for many years, was criticised by Bernard Giudicelli, the former president of the French Tennis Federation and a great supporter of the Davis Cup reform project in 2018, French players easily chose their side and supported their peer en masse on Tuesday.
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Top seed Kasatkina into quarter-finals
Russian Daria Kasatkina, the top seed, moved into the last eight of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open by defeating Swiss Jil Teichmann 1-6, 6-0, 6-2 on Thursday. Kasatkina, ranked No 8, will play Chinese Qinwen Zheng next. Teichmann, ranked No 28, won against Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska (6-3, 7-6 (5))...
Montpellier Open: Sinner sets up semi-final versus wild card Fils
Second seed Jannik Sinner moved into the last four of the Montpellier Open by winning against Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-2 at the Sud de France Arena on Friday. Sinner, ranked No 17, will play wild card Arthur Fils next. “It was my first match since the Australian Open, I was...
Montpellier Open: Fils through to semi-finals, beats compatriot Halys
Wild card Arthur Fils advanced to the semi-finals of the Montpellier Open by beating Quentin Halys 7-6 (3), 6-3 at the Sud de France Arena on Friday. Fils, ranked No 163, will face the winner of the match between Lorenzo Sonego and second seed Jannik Sinner next. Fils is now...
Cordoba Open: Cerundolo books spot in quarter-finals, Coria next
Second seed Francisco Cerundolo edged out qualifier Federico Delbonis 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals of the Cordoba Open at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Thursday. Cerundolo, ranked No 31, will play Argentinian Federico Coria, the No 6 seed, next. Delbonis, ranked No 131, edged out Chilean Alejandro...
Cordoba Open: Barrios Vera makes quarter-finals
Chilean wildcard Tomas Barrios Vera moved into the last eight of the Cordoba Open by defeating Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles, the No 8 seed, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Wednesday. Barrios Vera, ranked No 212, will play the winner of the match between Argentinian Sebastian...
Rune’s 21 wins in five months indoors: “This surface suits my game perfectly”
Call him Mr. Indoor! Since the end of the US Open in September 2022, Holger Rune is the most successful player on the ATP’s indoor hard courts with 21 wins and only three losses on this surface. The Dane made his mark with a title in Stockholm by beating...
Cordoba Open: Ramos-Vinolas reaches semi-finals
Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the No 3 seed, advanced to the semi-finals of the Cordoba Open by winning against Portuguese João Sousa 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Friday evening. Ramos-Vinolas, ranked No 54, will face the winner of the match between No 6 seed Federico...
Dallas Open: Isner wins his first match in 2023
American John Isner, the No 5 seed, moved into the second round of the Dallas Open by defeating Chun-Hsin Tseng 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1) at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Tuesday night. Isner, ranked No 39, will face the winner of the match between American qualifier Zachary Svajda and German...
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Samsonova sets up Kudermetova quarter-final
Russian Liudmila Samsonova, the No 8 seed, reached the last eight of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open by defeating Czech Barbora Krejcikova 7-5, 7-6 (6) on Thursday afternoon. Samsonova, ranked No 19, will play Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the No 4 seed, next. In the previous round, the Russian won against...
Linz Open: Vondrousova advances to quarter-finals
Czech Marketa Vondrousova reached the last 8 of the Linz Open by winning against Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-1, 6-1 at the Design Center Linz on Wednesday. Vondrousova, ranked No 89, will play the winner of the match between Hungarian qualifier Dalma Galfi and German wildcard Eva Lys next. In...
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Rogers reaches last eight
American qualifier Shelby Rogers reached the last eight of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open when Estonian Anett Kontaveit, the No 7 seed, retired on Wednesday evening. Rogers, ranked No 46, led 4-6, 6-3, 4-1 when Kontaveit, ranked No 18, pulled out. The American will play Swiss Belinda Bencic, the second...
Dallas Open: Giron into quarter-finals, Fritz next
American Marcos Giron, the No 7 seed, beat German Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-3 to move into the quarter-finals of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Friday night. Giron, ranked No 55, will play top seed Taylor Fritz next. The American won against qualifier Alex Rybakov (6-4, 6-7...
Cordoba Open: Sousa moves into second round
Portuguese João Sousa moved into the second round of the Cordoba Open by edging out Argentinian Tomas Martin Etcheverry 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Wednesday evening. Sousa, ranked No 162, will face Chilean Cristian Garin next. Cordoba ATP250, other first-round results (Estadio Mario...
Linz Open: Kalinina makes second round
Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the No 4 seed, defeated American Alycia Parks 6-2, 7-5 to advance to the second round of the Linz Open at the Design Center Linz on Wednesday. Kalinina, ranked No 31, will play German qualifier Anna-Lena Friedsam next. Linz WTA 250, other first-round results (Design Center Linz,...
Dallas Open: Gomez advances to second round
Ecuadorian Emilio Gomez advanced to the second round of the Dallas Open by edging out Canadian lucky loser Gabriel Diallo 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5) at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Wednesday evening. Gomez, ranked No 102, will play No 4 seed Miomir Kecmanovic next. Dallas ATP250, other first-round results...
