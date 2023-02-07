Read full article on original website
A Drummer Said The Rolling Stones’ ‘Honky Tonk Women’ Has the Band’s ‘Seismic Moment’
The Rolling Stones' "Honky Tonk Women" played an unusual role in a memorial concert for Brian Jones that happened shortly after his death.
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
John Lennon Said The Beatles ‘Almost Abandoned’ the Song That Would Become Their First Hit
John Lennon wrote what would become The Beatles first hit song, but he said they almost gave up on it after difficulties with recording it
Burt Bacharach Dead At 94
The prolific composer/songwriter reportedly passed in his L.A. home.
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Florida Strawberry Festival Loses Headliner & Gains 5 More: Here's Who's Set To Take The Stage Instead
With the 2023 iteration of Florida's Strawberry Fest right around the corner, snagging tickets to see your favorite talent might have already been on your to-do list. With notable names like Willie Nelson, Lynard Skynard, Halestorm, and more announced back in November of 2022, the headliners for Florida Strawberry Festival 2023 was already shaping up to be a musical hit and blast from the past for fruit munchers, lyric lovers, and nostalgia seekers alike. Five additional artists now flesh out the roster of over 20 performers, while one leaves the line-up.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2023 Nominees, Including Willie Nelson, Announced
Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael and Sheryl Crow are among the 14 artists who have been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the complete list of nominees on Wednesday, rounding out the list with Kate Bush, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon.
The Rolling Stones’ ‘Paint It Black’ Delayed the Release of The Beatles’ ‘Paperback Writer’
Keith Richards explained why The Rolling Stones' "Paint It Black" and The Beatles' "Paperback Writer" were released at certain times in 1966.
A Mysterious Spirit: The Bell Witch of Tennessee
The Bell Witch is one of the most famous ghost stories in American history, shrouded in mystery and intrigue for over 200 years. The legend tells the tale of a mysterious spirit that haunted the Bell family in rural Tennessee in the early 1800s, causing chaos and terror in their lives. Despite numerous attempts to uncover the truth behind the Bell Witch legend, the mystery remains unsolved to this day.
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammys
Ozzy Osbourne has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with Patient Number 9. He won the honor over the Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout), and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa). Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on Osbourne’s behalf, shouting out the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album. Find the speech below.
5 Beatles Songs That Were Actually Covers
One of The Beatles' songs is a cover of an old folk song. It comes right after the song "Let It Be" on the album of the same name.
Daddy Still Is Remembered in Chris Stapleton’s “Daddy Doesn’t Pray Anymore”
Losing a family member may be one of the hardest things to get through in life, especially if it is someone you were close with. Chris Stapleton’s “Daddy Doesn’t Pray Anymore” is a heartbreaking song that talks about the life of a father and what he goes through every day before passing away. It is […]
James Taylor, Mavis Staples, Pat Benatar, Sheryl Crow and More Among the 2023 NYC Rocks Lineup
Mavis Staples, James Taylor, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Sheryl Crow, and John Mayer Trio, are among the collection of artists set to perform at the seventh annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert in New York City on March 9, 2023. Held at the historic Beacon Theatre and executive produced...
Burt Bacharach Death Tragic: Dionne Warwick NEVER Forgave This Music Diva Before Composer's Passing
A music diva opened up about Burt Bacharach's muse, Dionne Warwick, who never forgave her for allegedly stealing one of the songwriter's greatest songs. Bacharach's publicist, Tina Brausam, shared a statement on Thursday confirming that the composer died Wednesday at his Los Angeles home. She also revealed that Burt Bacharach's cause of death was of natural causes.
Willie Nelson Releases Cover Of Buck Owens’ “Tiger By The Tail,” From Forthcoming ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ Album
Your Thursday just got a whole lot better… On the heels of winning the Grammy Award for Best Country Album this past Sunday, Willie Nelson released the second single from his forthcoming 98th career studio album (his 73rd solo studio album to go along with his 26 collaborative studio albums) I Don’t Know A Thing About Love, which is a cover of Buck Owens’ “I’ve Got A Tiger By The Tail.” Written by Buck along with Harlan Howard, the song was […] The post Willie Nelson Releases Cover Of Buck Owens’ “Tiger By The Tail,” From Forthcoming ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Story Behind the Amazing Gospel Song “Are You Washed in the Blood”
Over the years, numerous gospel songs have been released by many artists. Still, there’s no denying that only a select handful capture listeners’ hearts. Among the most recognizable of those songs is “Are You Washed in the Blood.”. The song was first published in 1878 and remains...
Factbox-Burt Bacharach, songwriter and composer
(Reuters) - Composer Burt Bacharach, whose hits such as “Do You Know the Way to San Jose” and “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” provided a mellow alternative soundtrack to rock and roll in the 1960s and 1970s, has died at the age of 94.
Static-X Announce ‘Project: Regeneration Vol. 2′ Album ft. Final Wayne Static Recordings, Debut Nine Inch Nails ‘Terrible Lie’ Cover
Static-X have just announced the new album Project: Regeneration Vol. 2, which features the final recordings of late frontman Wayne Static. Serving as a teaser for the upcoming record, the group has debuted a music video for their cover of the Nine Inch Nails hit "Terrible Lie. The cover, taken...
The Ever Anticipated Freddy Fender “Before the Next Teardrop Falls” Album
A Texas-born singer known for his unique musical style, Freddy Fender performed in nightclubs, singing songs translated into Spanish before getting famous. However, after he released his chart-hitting album “Before the Next Teardrop Falls,” Freddy Fender’s life turned around. View this post on Instagram A post shared by FREDDY FENDER™️> Official (@freddy.fender) The album has […]
Metallica Announces Upcoming Album '72 Seasons' On Cassette
Metallica is going old-school. The band recently announced that they will release a cassette tape version of their upcoming album, “72 Seasons,” when it comes out in April. The band posted a picture of the tape on social media and wrote, “Looking for a reason to dust off...
