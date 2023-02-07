ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
Seoul lifts visa limits on short-term travelers from China

SEOUL – South Korea says it will remove the entry restrictions it placed on short-term travelers from China since the start of the year as officials see the COVID-19 situation in that country as stabilizing. South Korea in early January stopped issuing most short-term visas at its consulates in...
Australian Defense Department to remove Chinese-made cameras

CANBERRA – Australia’s Defense Department will remove surveillance cameras made by Chinese Communist Party-linked companies from its buildings, the government said Thursday after the U.S. and Britain made similar moves. The Australian newspaper reported Thursday that at least 913 cameras, intercoms, electronic entry systems and video recorders developed...
Seismologist says aftershocks will continue after Turkey, Syria quake

The catastrophic earthquake that razed thousands of buildings in Turkey and Syria became one of the deadliest quakes worldwide in more than a decade Wednesday, and the death toll kept rising, surpassing 11,000. A major 7.8 magnitude earthquake followed by another strong quake devastated wide swaths of Turkey and Syria...
