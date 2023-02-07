ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Footwear News

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Suits Up in Schiaparelli & 5-Inch Heels for NBA All-Time Scoring Record Celebration at Lakers Game

Savannah James witnessed her husband LeBron James making history last night at the Crypto.com Arena during the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder game. Savannah was sitting courtside with her family when LeBron broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record. For the game, Savannah donned a striking Schiaparelli suit. The outfit was comprised of a white striped blazer with golden buttons that were worn overtop a vest of the same makings. On bottom, the entrepreneur wore matching striped white trousers with a tailored appearance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by iCON Billingsley. (@icontips) As for her accessories, Savannah toted a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

NBA fans are calling Anthony Davis out for unsupportive reaction to LeBron’s record-breaking points

Anthony Davis did not have the strongest reaction to LeBron James breaking the all-time NBA scoring record. On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James broke one of the most important records in NBA history that has stood since 1984, over 30 years: Cumulative points scored. As of Wednesday morning, he has 38,390 points, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has 38,387. Karl Malone, behind that duo, does not crack 37,000.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Michael Jordan Isn’t Going to Like This LeBron James Comment

Well, LeBron James attempted to be diplomatic when asked who he thought was the greatest NBA player of all time — but Shaquille O’Neal didn’t let that slide. Now, the league’s all-time scoring leader is going to start a debate about himself and Michael Jordan. Tuesday...
NBC Sports

Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target

If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl. The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Celtics were linked to Poeltl multiple times over the past few weeks and reportedly were exploring the possibility of packaging Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential deal for the Spurs center.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Lebron James hugs daughter after breaking NBA scoring record

LeBron James embraced his daughter on court after becoming the all-time top points scorer in the NBA.The Los Angeles Lakers player surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387 career points in a game against Oklahoma in Los Angeles on Tuesday, 7 February.The 38-year-old scored 38 points on the night to surpass Abdul-Jabbar’s regular season scoring mark, however it was not enough to prevent the Lakers suffering a 133-130 loss.James’ family members took to the floor for a ceremony recognising the moment.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Exclusive: Glenn Hoddle discusses Chelsea using 'loophole' to get around FFPLeeds interim boss Micahel Skubala addresses Marsch sacking ahead of Man Utd clashSuper Bowl 2023: Philadelphia Eagles arrive in Phoenix ahead of Chiefs clash
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Klay makes bold future promise after honest All-Star remarks

There is no NBA player who heats up like Warriors guard Klay Thompson. Thompson unleashed a vintage performance Monday night in the Warriors’ 141-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, going off for 42 points on 15-of-22 shooting. Is he playing at a level that warrants a trip to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

NBA Trade Grades: Lakers offload Russell Westbrook, land D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt

The Lakers able to trade Russell Westbrook and offload him in a deal that will land them D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and more. Grading the trade. Russell Westbrook has been traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers. And not only have they finally been able to offload the polarizing former NBA MVP, but they were able to get quite a terrific haul in a three-team trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz.
LOS ANGELES, CA

