San Luis Obispo Tribune
A dip in neighbor’s pool leads to nightmare at hands of California police, lawsuit alleges
Last year on Sept. 1, as Butte County was in the midst of 100-plus-degree heat wave, Dana Marie James found herself arrested for trespassing after taking a dip in a Chico homeowner’s pool. James was arrested by a deputy from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office who “observed that Ms....
actionnewsnow.com
1 injured in reported stabbing in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - One person was found injured after police say they responded to a report that a person was stabbed and pepper sprayed in Chico Thursday morning. The Chico Police Department said it responded to Klondike Court, located off W. 1st Avenue between N. Cedar Street and Warner Street, around 8:50 a.m. after receiving the report.
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced 4 years for burning tenants' belongings
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Tehama County judge sentenced a man to four years behind bars for setting his tenants' belongings on fire when they didn’t pay rent, the district attorney’s office says. William Fox piled up the tenants belonging, lit them on fire and threatened the kill...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after search reveals fentanyl in Chico apartment
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested in Chico on Tuesday after agents served a search warrant at an apartment and found fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine. Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) says they arrested 51-year-old Robert Rogers after finding more than half an ounce of fentanyl, more than an eighth of an ounce of methamphetamine and heroin.
actionnewsnow.com
6 arrested during Corning drug sales investigation
CORNING, Calif. - Six people were arrested in Corning on Thursday morning after authorities served a search warrant in a drug sales investigation, according to the police department. The Corning Police Department said it served the warrant at a home off Samson Avenue as part of an investigation. Officers said...
actionnewsnow.com
Convicted repeat drunk driver arrested again
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A convicted repeat drunk driver who was sentenced to five years of formal probation was arrested for violating her parole, according to the Butte County Probation Department. The probation department said Gail Hemmingsen was arrested on Tuesday by probation officers. It did not provide information about...
Pounds of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl seized in Roseville home
(KTXL) — A investigation into a “problem” Roseville house resulted in the seizure of illegal firearms and several pounds of drugs, according to the Roseville Police Department. Between December 2022 and January 2023 the Placer Special Investigations Unit were monitoring a home on Alnwick Drive in western Roseville. Investigators learned that a resident, a convicted […]
KCRA.com
Group searches for Yuba City woman missing for more than a week
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Authorities in Yuba City are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman. Marian Wilkinson, 52, who lives in Yuba City, was last seen walking in Marysville on the afternoon of Jan. 30, the Yuba City Police Department said. Lt. Jim Runyen with...
Vigil planned for 10-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
(KTXL) — A vigil is planned Thursday for the 10-year-old boy who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Yuba County. The family identified the 10-year-old as Frankie Rosiles. The vigil is planned for 6 p.m. at Olivehurst Linda Little League field. Everyone is welcome to attend. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said 10-year-old Frankie Rosiles […]
actionnewsnow.com
Lawsuit: Oroville officer leaves Chico woman at Butte County dump
OROVILLE, Calif. 10:30 A.M. UPDATE - Action News Now spoke with an Oroville Police Department Officer Tuesday night. He said they can't speak about pending litigation. A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Oroville, a police officer and a sergeant claiming a woman the officer arrested was dropped off at the Butte County dump in September 2022.
Sutter County deputies arrest man after deadly Yuba City DUI crash
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — The driver in a deadly Yuba City crash was arrested and is facing charges that include vehicle manslaughter, police said Tuesday. Police identified the suspect as Ricardo Mora-Ramirez, 21. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail on charges that include driving while under the influence and vehicle manslaughter, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Unified bus crashes with parked car, no injuries
CHICO, Calif. 2:08 P.M. UPDATE - A Chico Unified school bus with students on board hit a parked car in a parking lot Thursday morning. The crash was in a parking lot near East Avenue and Ceres Avenue, next to the 7-Eleven at the corner. The crash damaged the front...
Marine killed in North County rollover crash
A driver, later confirmed as a U.S. Marine, was killed in a North County crash on Wednesday morning, said the California Highway Patrol.
actionnewsnow.com
Police search for suspect in Chico BB gun shooting
CHICO, Calif. - Officers are searching for a suspect who shot a person with a BB gun at Chico’s Depot Park Monday afternoon. Police said one person has minor injuries. Officers said they detained a man but he was released after officers determined he was not involved. The shooting...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Olivehurst Pedestrian Fatality Occurs Near Casino
Vehicle Accident on Forty Mile Road Results in Pedestrian Fatality. A pedestrian fatality accident occurred near Olivehurst on February 6 near the Hard Rock Casino. The collision happened along Forty Mile Road around 4:29 p.m. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that the person who reported the accident was flagged down by another pedestrian who said her friend had been struck by a motor vehicle.
crimevoice.com
Fentanyl Dealer arrested in Granite Bay
Originally Published By: Placer County Sheriff’s Office. “Our detectives conducted an operation on January 27th in Granite Bay, resulting in an arrest for fentanyl sales. Earlier in January, detectives learned 33-year-old Natasha Trusnik of Sacramento was involved with the illegal sale of fentanyl. Trusnik offered to sell an undercover officer just over 14 grams of fentanyl. On the day of the operation, Trusnik was seen pulling into a shopping center parking lot in Granite Bay. Trusnik was found to be in possession of the same amount of fentanyl that she agreed to sell to the undercover officer. During the investigation, detectives learned Trusnik had traveled to the location of the drug sale in a vehicle with a four-year-old. A search of that vehicle revealed additional amounts of fentanyl and other controlled substances. Trusnik was arrested for the transportation/sales of narcotics and child endangerment likely to produce great bodily injury or death.
Man charged in shooting death of 10-year-old, says Yuba County DA's Office
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — The Yuba County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday they filed murder charges against 31-year-old Juan Martin Ortiz in the shooting death of a 10-year-old in Olivehurst, CA. Officials say the child was killed in a family dispute Sunday night. Ortiz was arrested Monday and accused by...
Suspect steals truck from hardware store, leads deputies on pursuit, sheriff says
(KTXL) — After allegedly stealing a truck from a Home Depot in Roseville, a suspect led deputies from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office on a pursuit throughout the Auburn area. — Video Above: 10-year-old dies after being shot in ‘dispute among families,’ officials say According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were alerted that someone had […]
Citrus Heights police officers enforce traffic alongside 4 other agencies
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Citrus Heights Police Department teamed up with four other agencies to enforce stop sign violations throughout the city Tuesday. The effort resulted in 131 vehicle stops and 113 citations within just three hours, according to a press release. Officers from the Sacramento, Folsom, Elk...
actionnewsnow.com
Man killed in Highway 70 crash
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. 12:08 P.M. UPDATE - One man is dead after a crash on Highway 70 early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highway 70 near Sparrow Lane. This is just south of Lower Honcut Road near the Butte-Yuba County line. The CHP said a pickup...
