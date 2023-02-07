Read full article on original website
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Broken Screen on Dell Laptop? Step-by-Step Guide
The display panel on your laptop can break easily due to any sort of physical damage. In such cases, you will see cracks, spots and patches, splotches of ink, etc., on the screen. The only way to resolve such issues is by replacing the screen panel. If there are splotches...
technewstoday.com
How to Check Dell Laptop Warranty
Most Dell laptops have a standard warranty of about one year from the purchase date or an extended warranty of three years. So, you can easily check when your laptop’s warranty will expire by adding your standard or extended warranty time to the purchase date. Your Dell laptop’s warranty...
technewstoday.com
Alienware Keyboard Not Working? Here Are 9 Ways to Fix It
Most of the time, a laptop’s keyboard stops working because of some driver issues or misconfiguration in the keyboard settings. The case is no different with the Alienware laptops either. However, you cannot rule out other possibilities such as hardware component damages that can also make the keyboard non-functional.
technewstoday.com
Why is My Dell XPS Not Turning on? How to Fix It
Dell’s XPS line consists of high-end desktops and laptops. The desktops live up to their reputation and are pretty reliable. The laptops aren’t bad either, but one recurring issue I’ve seen with XPS laptops is that they don’t turn on. Troubleshooting a Dell XPS laptop that...
technewstoday.com
How to Find the IP Address of HP Printer? 7 Easy Ways
Once you connect your HP printer to a network, the router assigns it an IP address as a unique identifier. Without the IP address, your device wouldn’t know the desired hosts to send the print requests. This address is required whenever you want to share the printer over the...
CNET
Turn Your Old Phone Into a Free Home Security Camera. Here's How
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you recently got a brand-new iPhone 14 (or Pixel 7, or Galaxy Fold) and don't know what to do with your old one, here's a suggestion. Go into your "old cellphones drawer," grab your old phone -- Android or iPhone, doesn't matter -- and put that forgotten piece of tech to use.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Orange Light on My Router
An orange light on the router can indicate both good and bad things depending on the exact LED, router manufacturer, and model in question. For instance, an orange LAN light typically indicates a good Ethernet connection whereas an orange WAN light usually means No Internet. In the first case, you...
technewstoday.com
LG Monitor Speakers Not Working? Here’re 8 Ways to Fix It
If you want a clean and compact PC setup, a monitor that has speakers built into will be a good choice. Although LG monitors are robust in their build quality, the built-in speakers are not powerful as standalone speakers. Since the speakers are part of the monitor, any errors on the monitor can cause the speakers to produce a crackling or buzzing sound or no sound at all.
technewstoday.com
How to Ground a Laptop to Avoid Electric Shock? 4 Proven Ways
If you ever receive shocks while using a laptop, it is likely because the device is not grounded. In such cases, you can receive the shocks while touching the metal frame, or the metal parts on the USB port. If you place the laptop on your lap, you may even get shocks from the screws on the bottom.
technewstoday.com
How to Find MAC Address on PC
A MAC address is a 12-character hexadecimal number (e.g., D8-BB-C1-A0-FC-23) assigned to Network Interface Controllers (NICs). It’s also called a physical address or hardware address. Every NIC has a unique MAC address, which means it can be used to identify devices on a network. You can also use this...
ZDNet
Here are the best cheap home security cameras under $100 (and not all require Wi-Fi)
There are over one million home invasions in the U.S. each year, making it critical that you have some sort of protection and security device in your home. However, not everyone has the budget to spend thousands on a new home security system. That is where we come in: we keep our fingers on the pulse of the market, watching for new products and deals that can help protect your family and home.
When Is It Time To Get a New Phone: A Comprehensive Guide
Get that awesome new phone today.Photo byPsk SlayeronUnsplash. The world of technology is constantly evolving, and with it comes a never-ending cycle of device upgrades and replacements. As a result, the question of when it is time to get a new phone is a common one. The answer, however, is not so simple. It depends on various factors such as the user's needs, budget, and the state of their current device. In this article, we'll explore the signs that indicate it's time to get a new phone and provide tips on how to make the transition as smooth as possible.
Digital Trends
AirPods Pro are back down to their cheapest-ever price
Looking for some new earbuds? There are none more iconic than Apple’s AirPods, so it makes sense that you’d be on the hunt for some excellent AirPods deals. We don’t blame you, but more importantly, you’ll be happy to know that the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) have dropped down to their lowest-ever price. That’s right, they’re yours for $199, right now at Amazon, discounted from their usual $249. This is the same exact price that was offered during Black Friday 2022, which you can double-check in the chart below. Also, grab that deal if you’re interested, there’s no telling how long it will be around this time.
