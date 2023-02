What started as a car collecting hobby decades ago for a Springfield man has evolved into a museum devoted to classic vehicles that sits along an original stretch of Route 66. Guy Mace, who owns Route 66 Car Museum through G&D Cars LLC, says it originally was more of an afterthought to have an attraction fill 20,000 square feet in his former manufacturing shop at 1634 W. College St. He previously owned Turblex Inc., which made turbo compressors from 1990-2007 before the company was sold to German company Siemens. Even after the manufacturing floor was cleared of equipment, Mace, who also co-owns Baron Venture Capital LLC and international bike rack company Kuat Innovations LLC, says he simply began using the space to hold the dozens of cars in his growing collection.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO