Nebraska track and field athletes Till Steinforth and Axelina Johansson swept the Big Ten Field Athlete of the Week honors, the conference office announced on Wednesday. Steinforth broke the Nebraska heptathlon school record and Devaney Center facility record at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational over the weekend. He scored 6,082 points, which shattered the old school record by 188 points and moved him to No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 3 in the nation. Steinforth won the heptathlon 60m with a time of 6.87, the heptathlon long jump at 24-11 (7.59m) (PR), the heptathlon 60-meter hurdles in 7.96, the heptathlon pole vault at 17-0 3/4 (5.20m) (PR), and also set a personal best in the 1,000m (2:47.58).

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO