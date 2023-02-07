Purdue certainly didn’t want to thank Indiana on Saturday, after the Hoosiers handed the Boilermakers only their 2nd loss of the season. But perhaps 1 is in order now, following IU’s win over Rutgers on Tuesday night at Assembly Hall. The Scarlet Knights’ loss dropped them into a tie with the Hoosiers for 2nd place in the Big Ten and helped Purdue re-establish a 3-game lead in the conference race.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO