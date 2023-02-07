Read full article on original website
Related
rensselaercentral.com
7th Grade Lady Bombers beat North Judson 46 – 18
The Lady Bombers were on the road this evening as they traveled to take on the Lady Blue Jays of North Judson. The Lady Bombers showed up and played hard and were able to outscore their opponent 46-18. Leading the Lady Bombers on the offensive end was Kinsley Metzger with...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G basketball notebook: Purdue's league lead is solidified despite loss to Indiana
Purdue certainly didn’t want to thank Indiana on Saturday, after the Hoosiers handed the Boilermakers only their 2nd loss of the season. But perhaps 1 is in order now, following IU’s win over Rutgers on Tuesday night at Assembly Hall. The Scarlet Knights’ loss dropped them into a tie with the Hoosiers for 2nd place in the Big Ten and helped Purdue re-establish a 3-game lead in the conference race.
2-vehicle crash claims life of Kokomo man
INDIANAPOLIS — A two-vehicle crash in Tipton County claimed the life of a Kokomo man Monday. The collision happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 900 West and County Road 300 North. A report by the sheriff's department said a pickup truck driven by 39-year-old Oscar...
First lady Jill Biden traveling to Valparaiso on Feb. 17
VALPARAISO, Ind. — First lady Jill Biden is coming to Valparaiso, Indiana, next week, her office announced Wednesday. In a statement, the first lady's office said Biden would be in Valparaiso "to highlight the Biden Administration's commitment to strengthening our economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through career-connected learning."
Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette. Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.
High winds cause damage, power outages across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Wind Warning is in effect for counties mainly north of Interstate 70 in central Indiana until 7 p.m. Thursday. This includes Indianapolis to Lafayette and Marion. Wind gusts could reach as high as 50 to 60 mph out of the southwest. Just before 5 p.m., AES...
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
WOWO News
Several Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Indiana
UNION, N.J. (Inside Indiana Business and AP): New Jersey-based Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced this week that it will close 150 additional stores in the U.S., including five in Indiana. The move comes after the retailer said it had raised about $1 billion through a preferred stock offering and warrants to purchase its common stock in order to pay off debt.
Police: 2-year-old dies following accidental shooting in Portage
No other children were inside the home at the time of the incident.
WISH-TV
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Indiana on Feb. 17
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — First Lady Jill Biden will visit Indiana next week. The White House announced Wednesday that Dr. Biden will speak in Valparaiso on Friday, Feb. 17. The White House did not provide additional details, including the time or location of the visit. The First Lady is...
tourcounsel.com
Tippecanoe Mall | Shopping mall in Lafayette, Indiana
Tippecanoe Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Lafayette, Indiana. Opened in 1974, it is anchored by JCPenney, Macy's, Kohl's, and Dick's Sporting Goods. It is owned by Simon Property Group. Melvin Simon & Associates opened Tippecanoe Mall in 1974. It was originally slated for a 1973 opening with Montgomery...
Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected. The ejected driver, 39-year-old Oscar Castorena of […]
WTHI
The Wabash Valley sits at an elevated risk for an earthquake - here's how you can be ready if one happens
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley sits in an area at greater risk for earthquakes. After an earthquake killed thousands in Turkey and Syria, it's an important reminder for Earthquake Awareness Month. We are between the New Madrid fault zone and the Wabash Valley seismic zone. 2:20 Earthquake shakes...
regionnewssource.org
Large Fight Erupts At Morton During Lunch
Wednesday afternoon security and Hammond Police responded to a large lunch brawl in the Morton High School cafeteria, according to the School City of Hammond. Administrators said students got into a physical altercation, despite several attempts from Morton High School security and staff to de-escalate the situation. A video posted online of the disturbance showed tables getting overturned, chairs being thrown and one female jumping off a table while throwing a punch. No students or staff were seriously injured, SCH told RNS.
WLFI.com
Driver extricated after semi rollover on I-65
BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Traffic is backed up and moving slowly on I-65 after a semi rolled over into a ditch Wednesday morning. It happened in the northbound lanes near the 179 mile marker. Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers says the driver was extricated from the semi...
WLFI.com
Missing Man in Tippecanoe County found and safe
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Connor Patrick O'Leary is a 24 year-old missing person in Tippecanoe County. He was last seen February 3 at Bru Burger located in Downtown Lafayette. O'Leary has brown hair and stands at a height of 5'10. He is currently considered to be a danger...
WLFI.com
64-year-old woman accused of shooting husband in leg
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A 74-year-old man was hospitalized early Tuesday after his 64-year-old wife shot him in the leg, Sheriff Bob Goldsmith says. Theresa Gevers faces a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after she pointed a small handgun at her husband and fired a single shot, Goldsmith says.
WLFI.com
Tippecanoe County Jail inmate dies
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - An inmate at the Tippecanoe County Jail died Monday morning, according to Coroner Carrie Costello. In an update Tuesday February 7th, Coroner Costello tells News 18 they are now able to identify the inmate as 42-year-old William Stark Jr. of Lafayette. As of now, the cause...
regionnewssource.org
SWAT Called For Wanted Man After Robbery
On Monday February 6th, 2023 at approximately 10:33 AM, Porter County Central Dispatch received a report that a male had attacked a female and stole her cell phone near the intersection of Samuelson Road and Laurel Avenue in Portage. At that time, an off-duty Portage Police Officer was in the immediate area in his fully marked police vehicle and he was able to responded to the scene within seconds.
Dashboard camera video reveals rescue attempt in deadly Flora fire
In just 20 minutes, Carroll County Deputy Drew Yoder put his life on the line, twice. He entered and then re-entered a burning building in the town of Flora attempting to rescue four young girls trapped in a house fire. This in the early morning hours of November 21st, 2016. The valiant efforts of Yoder […]
Comments / 0