Maplewood, Kennedy Catholic, Mercyhurst Prep Girls Claim Region Titles; Cathedral Prep, Warren Clinch Share of Region Crowns

SAEGERTOWN, Pa. – Maplewood went on an 18-9 run in the third quarter on its way to a 46-30 win over Saegertown, wrapping up the Region 2 title in the process. Sadie Thomas scored all nine of her points in the second half for Maplewood, while Maddie Eimer, Bailey Varndell, and Savannah O’Hara added eight points each.
