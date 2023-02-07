ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinleyville, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

krcrtv.com

Man arrested after leading officials on 85-minute chase

TRINIDAD, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday after leading officials on a high-speed chase for more than an hour. At around 12:24 Wednesday morning, Humboldt County Sheriff's Office deputies investigated a car they found in a no-parking zone at Houda Point in Trinidad. Officials said while deputies were...
TRINIDAD, CA
krcrtv.com

McKinleyville deaths appear to be a domestic violence incident, according to HCSO

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has released new details about the investigation of two bodies found at a McKinleyville home on Feb. 7. According to the HCSO, deputies arrives at the scene at the 1600 block of Kristin Way and discovered the bodies of a 63-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. Based on evidence at the scene, detectives say the case appears to be a domestic violence incident between the two people, resulting in their deaths.
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Body of missing Washington man found near Orick

ORICK, Calif. — Detectives with the Arcata Police Department have reportedly found the body of a man from Washington that had been missing since Jan. 31. According to officials, the body of 69-year-old Carroll Johnson was found along Highway 101 on Feb. 7, just north of Orick. The department...
ARCATA, CA
krcrtv.com

Woman rescued at Clam Beach after getting lost during hike

CLAM BEACH, Calif. — A 71-year-old woman was found on Clam Beach after she reportedly got separated from a hiking group that she was a part of on Feb. 7. According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at the area at 7:23 p.m. after receiving a call for a missing person. The woman had been hiking the beach with a group when she decided to rest while the rest of the group continued. When she did not return to the car at the end of the hike the woman was reported as missing.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt County issues update on long-term earthquake recovery efforts

RIO DELL, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office issued an update on ongoing long-term earthquake recovery efforts. HCSO said it is continuing to work with the City of Rio Dell and the California Office of Emergency services to aid those most impacted by the recent earthquakes. Ending incident-related displacement continues to be the top priority, and the City of Rio Dell recently passed a resolution formally prioritizing these efforts.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

