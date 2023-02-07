CLAM BEACH, Calif. — A 71-year-old woman was found on Clam Beach after she reportedly got separated from a hiking group that she was a part of on Feb. 7. According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at the area at 7:23 p.m. after receiving a call for a missing person. The woman had been hiking the beach with a group when she decided to rest while the rest of the group continued. When she did not return to the car at the end of the hike the woman was reported as missing.

