Madison, WI

Badger Herald

What to do in Madison this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day holds different meanings for different people — serving as a day of festivities for some and a day of animosity for others. But no matter your opinion on the holiday, it offers an opportunity for fun. This year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday, limiting, but...
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

Wind quintet Imani Winds thrills at Hamel Music Center

The Wisconsin Union Theater invited wind quintet Imani Winds to perform at the Hamel Music Center Sunday, Feb. 5th. The group filled the colorful Collins Recital Hall with delightful music on an otherwise quiet night at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Large crowds proved that a chance to see the two-time...
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

Women’s basketball: Badgers flounder at home, fall to Michigan State

The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team (7-18, 2-11 Big Ten) was unable to complete their season sweep against Michigan State (12-12, 4-9), losing 88-63 Wednesday at the Kohl Center. Both teams entered Wednesday’s matchup hoping to snap three game losing streaks. The Badgers came into the match after...
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

ASM passes COVID-19 legislation, discusses masking requirements

The Associated Students of Madison Student Council met Wednesday evening to discuss newly-appointed council positions, equity and inclusion appointments, as well as their opinions on the potential implementation of the new COVID-19 Working Group Legislation laws. The legislative proposals suggested implementing universal masking requirements on campus in shared spaces, making...
Badger Herald

Women’s basketball: Badgers hope to rekindle underwhelming season

Entering the final eight games of her second season as the head coach of University of Wisconsin women’s basketball, Marisa Moseley is eyeing a strong finish as she continues to rebuild the program. Coach Moseley has already seen her squad improve in many ways after last season’s 8-21 finish,...
MADISON, WI

