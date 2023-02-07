Read full article on original website
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Large retail store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersSouthbury, CT
One more death on LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
NY School Serves Fried Chicken and Watermelon For Black History MonthMCNyack, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Norwalk political notes: An accusation; a new CEO; opportunities for public service
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Duff accused of ‘snubbing’ Republican lawmaker. City website advertises Board and Commission vacancies. Duff slammed; Dathan talks of ‘initial planning’. Criticisms flew recently when advertisements for a Norwalk State Delegation’s 2023 legislative preview forum excluded one legislator:...
A deep dive into Norwalk Public Schools’ strategic plan update
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk school leaders held a “fishbowl” gallery to review how the district was doing in terms of meeting its strategic plan goals. Superintendent Alexandra Estrella said that the Feb. 7 meeting came at the “midpoint of this academic school year,” which made it a good time to review the district’s progress.
DPW roundup: Sidewalks
NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk Department of Public Works roundup:. DPW claims success in hiring smaller contractors for sidewalk work. Connecting Taylor and Scribner Avenues, pedestrian-wise. TMP hopes to be ‘more responsive’ to smaller sidewalk needs. Sidewalk work spread out to different contractors. Colonna Concrete and Asphalt...
Huntington Town Board weighs in on Oheka Castle housing proposal
The castle's owners want a permit that will allow the construction of a four-story condominium with 95 housing units.
Townshend Estate Owners Eye 50 New Houses
The owners of the 26-acre former Townshend family home and its surrounding properties are hoping to write a new chapter of accessible preservation into East Shore history by building roughly 50 homes behind the property’s 18th-century mansion — and by drafting a fresh set of zoning regulations to govern that development.
greenwichschools.org
Superintendent Appoints Diane Chiappetta Fox and Kerry Gavin Principals
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones announced the appointments of Mrs. Diane Chiappetta Fox as principal of Hamilton Avenue School and Mr. Kerry Gavin as principal of Cos Cob School, effective July 1. Both were named interim principals at their respective schools on July 29, 2022. “This is a...
New Superintendent Tapped For Scarsdale Schools
A school board in Westchester County has announced its next superintendent. The Scarsdale Board of Education announced on Thursday, Feb. 9 that Andrew Patrick would serve as the district's next superintendent. Patrick will be formally appointed on Monday, Feb. 13. Patrick was chosen after a thorough nationwide search that ultimately...
westportjournal.com
Selectwomen: Illegal stone wall on Hillspoint must be torn down
WESTPORT — The wall must fall. That was the verdict Wednesday as the Board of Selectwomen denied a waiver of the town’s policy prohibiting structures from encroaching on municipal property, which was sought by the owners of a Hillspoint Road property. David and Gwen Baker, who recently acquired...
hamlethub.com
Milford Mayor Ben Blake nominated by governor to serve as Administrative Law Judge for Connecticut’s Workers’ Compensation Commission
Important announcement from Milford Mayor Ben Blake. “Earlier today, Governor Lamont nominated me to fill the post of Administrative Law Judge for Connecticut’s Workers’ Compensation Commission. I am humbled by the Governor’s confidence and trust. The legislature is expected to act upon the nomination before adjourning its session on June 7, 2023, and once confirmed, I intend to step down as Milford’s mayor to accept this new public service position. Until that time, my focus is to ensure a stable and seamless transition of administrations so that Milford continues to be soundly governed.
Norwalk Republican announces run for Mayor
NORWALK, Conn. — Vinny Scicchitano is running for Mayor to represent Norwalkers who feel disenfranchised, he said. Scicchitano, a lifelong Norwalker and a Republican Town Committee member for several years, filed campaign registration papers Jan. 27, Town Clerk Rick McQuaid said. Scicchitano’s website and social media presence went online late Monday, including a letter emphasizing that he “wants to represent YOU.”
Sunset Ridge Becomes Eviction Central
A real estate investment firm filed 26 eviction lawsuits in just one month against tenants in a single low-income Quinnipiac Meadows apartment complex — cementing that landlord’s status as one of the most aggressive evictors in the city. A sprawling, cliffside apartment complex known as Sunset Ridge — 312 low-income...
$1.3M Plow Truck, Parks Vehicle Plan OK’d
The Elicker Administration won its final needed approval to use $1.3 million in one-time pandemic relief dollars to purchase new public works equipment. That approval came during the latest full Board of Alders meeting Monday night. The meeting took place in person on the second floor of City Hall. At...
ctexaminer.com
Pioli Election Win Highlights Infighting Among Stamford Democrats
STAMFORD – The Democrat who did not win her party’s endorsement for a seat on the school board was sworn in Tuesday by the mayor who rallied for the opposing candidate. Jackie Pioli said she planned to hit the ground running by attending the school board’s Tuesday meeting, after a contentious vote Monday that appeared to be more about Democratic Party politics than education.
goodmorningwilton.com
“Wilton Needs LGBTQIA+ Proclamation” — Clergy Members tell BOS Civility Pledge is “Not Enough”
Five clergy members representing four religious organizations in Wilton are urging the Board of Selectmen to reconsider its choice not to issue a separate proclamation in support of Wilton’s LGBTQIA community. The five who have written an open letter to the BOS members include Cantor Harriet Dunkerley, the spiritual...
Norwalk’s State legislators discuss proposed bills
NORWALK, Conn. — Manresa Island, offshore wind, wrong way driving and a move to dissolve the Norwalk Transit District were among the topics Norwalk’s State Delegation focused on recently while discussing bills they’ve proposed for this legislative session. Facing constituents Thursday in City Hall were State Senate...
P&Z Commission greenlights new Norwalk High School plan
NORWALK, Conn. — Plans for the new Norwalk High School were unanimously approved by the Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission after a detailed presentation about renewable energy options and the strategies chosen to heat and cool the building. Wednesday’s vote came two weeks after Diane Lauricella, an environmental activist...
Connecticut lawmakers vote on free school lunches, bottle bill
Connecticut lawmakers are voting on several items' emergency certifications because they are time-sensitive.
Brookfield 5G Tower Power Lies With 6 Un-Elected Officials, Resident Says No Thanks
Is a proposed 5G Cell tower a danger to the residents of Brookfield?. That is the question Brookfield First Selectman Tara Carr wants people to consider. Carr has been very vocal about her opposition to a 5G tower that is proposed for 60 Vail Road in Brookfield. Back in December ('22), Carr raised safety concerns about 5G technology on the I-95 Morning Show, saying:
ctexaminer.com
Hundreds of Elevator Malfunctions in Stamford and No Clear Fix
Ninety-three-year-old Michael Crecco didn’t bring his cell phone with him when he left his apartment one night in November to take his dog, Romeo, for a quick walk. So when the elevator got stuck between the third and fourth floors and wouldn’t budge, Crecco had to use the emergency phone.
multihousingnews.com
Quarterra Launches Preleasing at Connecticut Community
The luxury property is located near major transit hubs and includes 19,000 square feet of retail space. Developer Quarterra Multifamily, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp., has launched preleasing at its first Connecticut development, The Smyth. The new luxury mixed-use community, located in downtown Stamford, Conn., is slated to see its...
