Important announcement from Milford Mayor Ben Blake. “Earlier today, Governor Lamont nominated me to fill the post of Administrative Law Judge for Connecticut’s Workers’ Compensation Commission. I am humbled by the Governor’s confidence and trust. The legislature is expected to act upon the nomination before adjourning its session on June 7, 2023, and once confirmed, I intend to step down as Milford’s mayor to accept this new public service position. Until that time, my focus is to ensure a stable and seamless transition of administrations so that Milford continues to be soundly governed.

MILFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO