Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Badger Herald
Madison Association of Turkish Students collects resources for earthquake relief
The Turkish student community at the University of Wisconsin is holding several opportunities for students to provide aid to Turkey following one of the deadliest earthquakes in over a decade. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey with a historic number of aftershocks Monday, according to NPR. There have been over...
Badger Herald
What to do in Madison this Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day holds different meanings for different people — serving as a day of festivities for some and a day of animosity for others. But no matter your opinion on the holiday, it offers an opportunity for fun. This year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday, limiting, but...
Badger Herald
Dane County awards grant to Westport Conservancy Project
Feb. 2, County Executive Joe Parisi announced Dane County will grant $1.6 million to local projects that are striving to improve food production and water quality, according to a press release issued by the Dane County Executive’s Office. The money is from the Wisconsin Conservation Fund, which has saved...
Badger Herald
ASM passes COVID-19 legislation, discusses masking requirements
The Associated Students of Madison Student Council met Wednesday evening to discuss newly-appointed council positions, equity and inclusion appointments, as well as their opinions on the potential implementation of the new COVID-19 Working Group Legislation laws. The legislative proposals suggested implementing universal masking requirements on campus in shared spaces, making...
Badger Herald
Vegan burger restaurant pushes State Street toward plant-based eating
Welcoming orange and green awnings and vibrant signage draw in passersby to Sookie’s, the fully vegan restaurant in Madison. Those who venture into the restaurant, located on the corner of the 500 block of State Street, are greeted by friendly workers and a menu full of different plant-based burgers.
Badger Herald
Evers proposes sending sales tax revenue back to local communities
Governor Tony Evers announced his 2023-2025 proposed biennial budget Tuesday, which would divert 20% of Wisconsin’s sales tax revenue back to local communities as shared revenue, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor. Shared revenue includes unrestricted aid for counties and municipalities, utilities and the...
Badger Herald
Women’s Hockey: Wisconsin splits home series against St. Cloud
The Wisconsin Women’s hockey team (21-8-1) returned to action this past weekend, facing off against the St. Cloud State Huskies (16-15-0). Despite their best efforts, the team split the set, losing 0-1 Feb. 3 and winning 3-2 Feb. 4. Friday night, 14,430 fans showed out for Wisconsin’s seventh “Fill...
Badger Herald
Men’s Basketball: Badgers prevail in overtime against Penn State, secure vital conference victory
Following a back-and-forth bout against Chris Collins’ Northwestern Wildcats, Greg Gard’s University of Wisconsin Badgers (14-9, 6-7 Big Ten) outlasted Micah Shrewsberry’s Penn State Nittany Lions (14-10, 5-8) 79-74 in overtime Feb. 8 at State College. As victors in 17 of the 18 previous matches against Penn...
Badger Herald
Women’s basketball: Badgers hope to rekindle underwhelming season
Entering the final eight games of her second season as the head coach of University of Wisconsin women’s basketball, Marisa Moseley is eyeing a strong finish as she continues to rebuild the program. Coach Moseley has already seen her squad improve in many ways after last season’s 8-21 finish,...
Comments / 0