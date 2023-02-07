ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Badger Herald

What to do in Madison this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day holds different meanings for different people — serving as a day of festivities for some and a day of animosity for others. But no matter your opinion on the holiday, it offers an opportunity for fun. This year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday, limiting, but...
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

Dane County awards grant to Westport Conservancy Project

Feb. 2, County Executive Joe Parisi announced Dane County will grant $1.6 million to local projects that are striving to improve food production and water quality, according to a press release issued by the Dane County Executive’s Office. The money is from the Wisconsin Conservation Fund, which has saved...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Badger Herald

ASM passes COVID-19 legislation, discusses masking requirements

The Associated Students of Madison Student Council met Wednesday evening to discuss newly-appointed council positions, equity and inclusion appointments, as well as their opinions on the potential implementation of the new COVID-19 Working Group Legislation laws. The legislative proposals suggested implementing universal masking requirements on campus in shared spaces, making...
Badger Herald

Vegan burger restaurant pushes State Street toward plant-based eating

Welcoming orange and green awnings and vibrant signage draw in passersby to Sookie’s, the fully vegan restaurant in Madison. Those who venture into the restaurant, located on the corner of the 500 block of State Street, are greeted by friendly workers and a menu full of different plant-based burgers.
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

Evers proposes sending sales tax revenue back to local communities

Governor Tony Evers announced his 2023-2025 proposed biennial budget Tuesday, which would divert 20% of Wisconsin’s sales tax revenue back to local communities as shared revenue, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor. Shared revenue includes unrestricted aid for counties and municipalities, utilities and the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Badger Herald

Women’s Hockey: Wisconsin splits home series against St. Cloud

The Wisconsin Women’s hockey team (21-8-1) returned to action this past weekend, facing off against the St. Cloud State Huskies (16-15-0). Despite their best efforts, the team split the set, losing 0-1 Feb. 3 and winning 3-2 Feb. 4. Friday night, 14,430 fans showed out for Wisconsin’s seventh “Fill...
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

Women’s basketball: Badgers hope to rekindle underwhelming season

Entering the final eight games of her second season as the head coach of University of Wisconsin women’s basketball, Marisa Moseley is eyeing a strong finish as she continues to rebuild the program. Coach Moseley has already seen her squad improve in many ways after last season’s 8-21 finish,...
MADISON, WI

