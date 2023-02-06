ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

I survived cervical cancer – here are the signs that told me something was wrong

A cancer survivor who experienced severe vaginal bleeding which felt like “somebody had just popped a balloon”, before she underwent gruelling treatment to remove a large vascular tumour in her cervix, wishes to give the positive message to other women that a cervical cancer diagnosis is “not a death sentence”.Joanne Painter, who lives in Northampton, was diagnosed with stage 2 cervical cancer when she was 38 years old after noticing unusual vaginal discharge and then experiencing abnormal, heavy bleeding for several months.The mother-of-two, who is the founder and managing director of a natural green burial ground and a humanist...
The Independent

Man with terminal cancer cured by new drug

A 49-year-old grandfather in Southern California said a new drug cured him of his lymphoma after a long battle with the disease.The newly-approved drug was recently cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration, according to ABC 7.Juan Yee, the man who claims he was cured, said before the drug he had been told his cancer — follicular lymphoma, the most common type of low-grade non-Hodgkin lymphoma — had returned for a third time. He was told he would have to go through chemotherapy again, but he refused and asked the doctor how long he had to live."’You can...
msn.com

My face is melting off due to a rare disease

A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
Anita Durairaj

An accidental injury caused by a dog led to the revealing of a hidden, deadly cancer in a woman

Angie Shaw, a veterinary nurse, and grandmother of three from Leeds, West Yorks in the UK was headbutted by a labrador that she was treating on the consult table. The dog headbutted her in the chest area and knocked her over. Specifically, the dog had butted her left breast towards the breastbone. Angie ended up with soreness and a lump on her chest that she attributed to the dog's headbutt.
curetoday.com

Cancer and the Butterfly Effect

Reflecting on World Cancer Day got me thinking about butterflies, a symbol of hope, but, according to the “Butterfly Effect” theory, a small flap of their wings could have major impacts on the world, which is not very different from cancer. With World Cancer Day coming up I...

