A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
I survived cervical cancer – here are the signs that told me something was wrong
A cancer survivor who experienced severe vaginal bleeding which felt like “somebody had just popped a balloon”, before she underwent gruelling treatment to remove a large vascular tumour in her cervix, wishes to give the positive message to other women that a cervical cancer diagnosis is “not a death sentence”.Joanne Painter, who lives in Northampton, was diagnosed with stage 2 cervical cancer when she was 38 years old after noticing unusual vaginal discharge and then experiencing abnormal, heavy bleeding for several months.The mother-of-two, who is the founder and managing director of a natural green burial ground and a humanist...
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
Man with terminal cancer cured by new drug
A 49-year-old grandfather in Southern California said a new drug cured him of his lymphoma after a long battle with the disease.The newly-approved drug was recently cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration, according to ABC 7.Juan Yee, the man who claims he was cured, said before the drug he had been told his cancer — follicular lymphoma, the most common type of low-grade non-Hodgkin lymphoma — had returned for a third time. He was told he would have to go through chemotherapy again, but he refused and asked the doctor how long he had to live."’You can...
My face is melting off due to a rare disease
A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
Doctor believes manicure gave woman cancer under her fingernail
A woman who developed cancer beneath her nail says doctors told her it could have been caused by her manicure. Mum-of-three Grace Garcia, from Los Angeles, popped out for a last-minute manicure ahead of Thanksgiving in 2021. As her usual salon was fully booked, she ventured to a new one...
Suburban Mom Delivers Twins Despite Infertility Caused By Cancer Treatment
In February 2020, Shelly Battista was nursing her first daughter, Emilia, when she noticed a lump. “I originally thought it was just a clogged milk duct,” Battista said. She followed up with her doctor. At 34 years old, Battista was stunned by the diagnosis – triple negative breast cancer and the BRCA 1 mutation.
An accidental injury caused by a dog led to the revealing of a hidden, deadly cancer in a woman
Angie Shaw, a veterinary nurse, and grandmother of three from Leeds, West Yorks in the UK was headbutted by a labrador that she was treating on the consult table. The dog headbutted her in the chest area and knocked her over. Specifically, the dog had butted her left breast towards the breastbone. Angie ended up with soreness and a lump on her chest that she attributed to the dog's headbutt.
A teen with fake cancer scammed people for $37,000 but then viewers noticed red flags in her cancer selfies
An article in the New York Post describes how a TikTok scammer could have gotten away with it if it hadn't been for the sharp eyes of some of her viewers. Madison Russo, aged 19, was charged with scamming hundreds of donors out of more than $37,000.
Jim Beaver, 'The Ranch' and 'Supernatural' Alum, Reveals 'Aggressive' Cancer Battle
Jim Beaver, the reliable character actor best known for roles on The Boys, Supernatural, Justified, and The Ranch, revealed he's faced a cancer battle in recent years. According to E! News, Beaver posted about his diagnosis of prostate cancer and the treatments he underwent since the fall of 2018 to reach a cancer-free status.
Cancer and the Butterfly Effect
Reflecting on World Cancer Day got me thinking about butterflies, a symbol of hope, but, according to the “Butterfly Effect” theory, a small flap of their wings could have major impacts on the world, which is not very different from cancer. With World Cancer Day coming up I...
