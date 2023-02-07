Read full article on original website
The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says
The impressive year-to-date rally in the stock market is about to crumble, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank said the S&P 500 has more downside than upside between now and the end of the year due to high valuations and weak earnings growth. "The debt ceiling deadline later this year...
C3.ai extends its year-to-date rally to 176% after buzz around ChatGPT drives investor interest in artificial intelligence
Shares of C3.ai soared as much as 19% on Monday despite a down day for broader markets and no company-specific news. The artificial intelligence company has extended its year-to-date gain to 176%, adding $1.9 billion in market value. The surge higher in C3.ai comes after ChatGPT sparked a flood of...
Billionaire Adani's Empire Loses $107 Billion
The crisis of confidence shaking the Indian conglomerate worsens day by day.
Motley Fool
1 Major Bull Case for Tesla: It Has Become a Cash Cow
The days of burning cash are long gone for the electric car maker. The company's strong cash flow is helping it expand its lead in the electric vehicle market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Investor Optimism Declines Slightly After US Stocks Settle Lower
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index moved to the "Greed" zone after US stocks closed lower on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG shares dropped 5% on Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results. CVS Health Corporation CVS shares gained 3.5% after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe
NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in troubled Adani Enterprises gyrated Friday, tumbling 30% and then rebounding after more than a week of heavy losses that have cost it tens of billions of dollars in market value. The company, the flagship of India’s second-largest conglomerate, canceled a share offering meant...
These 7 CEOs at major corporations from Apple to Zoom are taking pay cuts amid an economic slowdown
From Apple to Intel, top execs at major corporations are reducing their annual compensation as financial turmoil continues to plague bottom lines.
It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerhouse Dividend Stock
Life Storage keeps growing its portfolio and its payouts.
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
TechCrunch
Partech hits first close of largest Africa-focused fund, at €245M
The firm, which focuses on early- and growth-stage startups across the continent, intended to raise about €230 million (~$250 million) for its second African fund and reach a first close at €150 million, according to general partners Tidjane Deme and Cyril Collon. However, overwhelming interest from LPs meant Partech Africa II surpassed what was initially set for the entire fund at first close. To add, the African fund will now seek to reach a final close of not more than €280 million (~$300 million), Deme said on the call.
NBCUniversal Unveils Advertising Initiatives Including ‘Content Quality Index’, 29 New Measurement Partners, Expanded “In-Scene” Push
At its third annual developer conference on Wednesday, NBCUniversal introduced a range of new products and capabilities aimed at enhancing the media company’s appeal to advertisers. Among them: a new “content quality index” partnership with MarketCast; an expansion of in-scene advertising capabilities; and the certification of 29 new measurement partners. The One23 event in New York is named after NBCU’s One Platform, which unifies the company’s many advertising venues, across streaming, digital, social and linear TV. This year’s confab features appearances by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and NBC late-night host Jimmy Fallon. With an emphasis on technology, it is designed to...
China stocks and ETFs drop after the US shoots down suspected spy balloon, raising tensions between the economic superpowers
Chinese stocks fell after the US military this weekend shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon. China claimed the balloon was for research purposes. Stocks fell in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and New York. The "damage has been done on the geopolitical front," says BDSwiss. Chinese stocks listed in both the...
Apollo assessing possible CS First Boston investment -source
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc (APO.N) is among a group of financial firms considering investing in Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) revamped investment bank CS First Boston, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Tantalizing Value Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
These profitable companies are exceptionally cheap and ripe for the picking, following a 33% decline in the Nasdaq Composite.
TechCrunch
Jobber fixes on $100M as its platform for home services pros hits 200K users
This Series D is being led by new backer General Atlantic, with participation also from Summit Partners, Version One Ventures and Tech Pioneers Fund. Summit led the company’s previous round of $60 million in January 2021. As with that last round, the startup is not disclosing its valuation, but co-founder and CEO Sam Pillar noted in an interview that it was “multiple times” the previous valuation, and described it as a “clean up round.”
This Hot Growth Stock Is Still a Buy After Enormous Gains
Annual sales for this apparel retailer have doubled in the past three years.
CNBC
Chinese A.I. stocks jump on growing ChatGPT interest, state media warns of risks
Shares of Beijing Haitian Ruisheng Science, an AI data resource company, rose 205% year-to-date. Hanwang Technology rose 124% and CloudWalk Technology Company rose 102%. The Shanghai Stock Exchange warned investors in a notice, "Avoid capital risks, hype, make rational decisions, and invest prudently," it said in a Tuesday filing. With...
CNBC
Third Point becomes latest activist investor to take stake in Salesforce
Dan Loeb's hedge fund Third Point has built a position in Salesforce, CNBC has confirmed. Two weeks ago, Salesforce said ValueAct Capital CEO Mason Morfit will join its board in March. Elliott Management and Starboard Value have also disclosed positions in recent months. The news comes two weeks after Salesforce...
TechCrunch
Egyptian health tech Yodawy raises $16M, backed by Delivery Hero Ventures
The UAE-based and MEA-focused venture capital firm co-led this round alongside Delivery Hero Ventures, the venture arm of the global food delivery platform Delivery Hero, which has now made its first check in Africa. Singapore-based AAIC Investment and Saudi’s Dallah Al-Baraka also participated in this round. Existing investors who participated in the digital healthcare’s $7.5 million Series A round in 2019 include Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), C Ventures, and P1 Ventures also doubled down.
