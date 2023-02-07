Read full article on original website
BBC
Carlos Corberan: West Bromwich Albion head coach signs new contract until end of 2026-27
West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan has signed a new deal to remain with the club amid speculation linking him with the managerial vacancy at Leeds. The 39-year-old Spaniard, who has lost just three Championship games since arriving in October, has signed a new deal to the end of the 2026-27 season.
BBC
Leeds United: Where did it go wrong for Jesse Marsch and who could replace him?
Leeds United are looking for their third manager in less than year after the sacking of Jesse Marsch. After replacing Marcelo Bielsa, the American helped Leeds avoid relegation on the final day of last season. But they are 17th, above the relegation zone only on goal difference after 20 games...
BBC
Andoni Iraola: Leeds approach for Rayo Vallecano boss blocked, says Guillem Balague
Rayo Vallecano have blocked Leeds United's approach for manager Andoni Iraola, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has told BBC Sport. Iraola, 40, has guided the Madrid side to fifth in La Liga this season, three points off the Champions League places. He oversaw two victories against Barcelona last term and...
Report: N'Golo Kante And Mason Mount's Chelsea Future In Doubt
N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount are yet to sign new deals at Chelsea and their future's are now in doubt.
Watch: Fernando Torres Has His Say, Gerrard or Lampard?
The former Liverpool striker has revealed his decision on the Gerrard vs Lampard debate, as well as Anfield vs Stamford Bridge
Report: Chelsea Tried To Sign Sofyan Amrabat In January
Chelsea attempted to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat in the January transfer window.
Sunderland defensive duo 'a match for anyone,' says Danny Batth
Just how good is the Sunderland central defensive partnership of Dan Ballard and Danny Batth?
BBC
Zecira Musovic: Chelsea keeper signs new deal at Women's Super League champions
Chelsea goalkeeper Zecira Musovic has signed a new deal with the club that runs until the summer of 2025. The 26-year-old Sweden international joined the Blues from Rosengard in January 2021. "Coming to Chelsea was one of my best decisions. I am really thankful for the time I've had here,"...
BBC
Friday's transfer gossip: Chilwell, Osimhen, Guehi, Keita, Kessie, Lukaku
Manchester City are interested in signing Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell, 26, in the summer. (CaughtOffside) French league champions Paris St-Germain will make a move for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola if he leaves the English club. (Fichajes - in Spanish) Chelsea have identified Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor...
Watch Wilfried Gnonto Stun Manchester United By Scoring For Leeds Inside 55 Seconds
The 19-year-old played a one-two with Patrick Bamford before nailing a low shot past David de Gea from outside the penalty area.
BBC
Scott Brown: Fleetwood boss praises 'exceptional' performance in Sheffield Wednesday win
Fleetwood boss Scott Brown says they were "exceptional" in their win against Sheffield Wednesday to reach the FA Cup fifth round for the first time. The Cod Army beat the League One table toppers 1-0 in Tuesday's replay to set up a trip to Lancashire rivals Burnley. Asides from an...
BBC
Scottish Cup: Hamilton Accies captain Dylan McGowan on facing 'special' Hearts
Scottish Cup last 16: Hamilton Academical v Hearts. Date: Friday 10 February Venue: ZLX Stadium, Hamilton Kick-off: 19:45 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Scotland & iPlayer from 19:30 plus stream & text updates at BBC Sport website & app. Day one of a new job can be daunting. Many...
Soccer-Galatasaray sign Italy midfielder Zaniolo from Roma
Feb 8 (Reuters) - AS Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has completed a move to Turkish side Galatasaray, the Serie A club said on Wednesday. Italian media reported Zaniolo has signed a 4-1/2-year deal, adding Galatasaray would pay Roma 16.5 million euros ($17.70 million) and a further 13 million euros in add-ons.
BBC
Six Nations: Doddie Weir cyclists travel to Edinburgh
About 180 cyclists have left Cardiff, destined for Edinburgh, with the match ball for Saturday's Six Nations match. Wales take on Scotland for the Doddie Weir Cup - named after the home side's former second row, who died in November after battling motor neurone disease. Following his diagnosis in 2016,...
BBC
Most motorcycle road races in Northern Ireland cancelled
Most motorcycle road racing, short circuit racing and trials in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for 2023. After an emergency meeting, the organising clubs deemed it impossible to run events because of soaring insurance charges. However, the BBC understands the organisers of the flagship North West 200 are hoping it...
