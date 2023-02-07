ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Leeds United: Where did it go wrong for Jesse Marsch and who could replace him?

Leeds United are looking for their third manager in less than year after the sacking of Jesse Marsch. After replacing Marcelo Bielsa, the American helped Leeds avoid relegation on the final day of last season. But they are 17th, above the relegation zone only on goal difference after 20 games...
BBC

Andoni Iraola: Leeds approach for Rayo Vallecano boss blocked, says Guillem Balague

Rayo Vallecano have blocked Leeds United's approach for manager Andoni Iraola, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has told BBC Sport. Iraola, 40, has guided the Madrid side to fifth in La Liga this season, three points off the Champions League places. He oversaw two victories against Barcelona last term and...
BBC

Zecira Musovic: Chelsea keeper signs new deal at Women's Super League champions

Chelsea goalkeeper Zecira Musovic has signed a new deal with the club that runs until the summer of 2025. The 26-year-old Sweden international joined the Blues from Rosengard in January 2021. "Coming to Chelsea was one of my best decisions. I am really thankful for the time I've had here,"...
BBC

Friday's transfer gossip: Chilwell, Osimhen, Guehi, Keita, Kessie, Lukaku

Manchester City are interested in signing Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell, 26, in the summer. (CaughtOffside) French league champions Paris St-Germain will make a move for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola if he leaves the English club. (Fichajes - in Spanish) Chelsea have identified Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor...
BBC

Scottish Cup: Hamilton Accies captain Dylan McGowan on facing 'special' Hearts

Scottish Cup last 16: Hamilton Academical v Hearts. Date: Friday 10 February Venue: ZLX Stadium, Hamilton Kick-off: 19:45 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Scotland & iPlayer from 19:30 plus stream & text updates at BBC Sport website & app. Day one of a new job can be daunting. Many...
Reuters

Soccer-Galatasaray sign Italy midfielder Zaniolo from Roma

Feb 8 (Reuters) - AS Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has completed a move to Turkish side Galatasaray, the Serie A club said on Wednesday. Italian media reported Zaniolo has signed a 4-1/2-year deal, adding Galatasaray would pay Roma 16.5 million euros ($17.70 million) and a further 13 million euros in add-ons.
BBC

Six Nations: Doddie Weir cyclists travel to Edinburgh

About 180 cyclists have left Cardiff, destined for Edinburgh, with the match ball for Saturday's Six Nations match. Wales take on Scotland for the Doddie Weir Cup - named after the home side's former second row, who died in November after battling motor neurone disease. Following his diagnosis in 2016,...
BBC

Most motorcycle road races in Northern Ireland cancelled

Most motorcycle road racing, short circuit racing and trials in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for 2023. After an emergency meeting, the organising clubs deemed it impossible to run events because of soaring insurance charges. However, the BBC understands the organisers of the flagship North West 200 are hoping it...

