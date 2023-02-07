Read full article on original website
SB Nation
New Contract For Manchester City Women Midfielder
Manchester City Women midfielder Laura Coombs has signed a new two-year extension with the club, keeping her with the blues until June 2025. Coombs, who joined the blues in 2019, has been a key player for the blues this season following the departure of Keira Walsh to Barcelona and played her part in securing the FA Cup in 2020 and League Cup in 2022.
SB Nation
Midweek Musings: Lucas Joao And Intrinsic Vs Extrinsic Factors
When the idea of Lucas Joao going to Everton was suggested on transfer deadline day, a fierce debate erupted about whether Reading should cash in on the frontman. For some Reading fans this is impossible to consider. Joao remains our most prolific striker, and even if he’s not currently getting game time, his contributions down the stretch - even if few and far between - could be vital.
SB Nation
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Dyche’s potential bonus, Aubameyang rumours
“Different managers have different feels for different players and different styles, about how they wish the team to play. I’m looking at the players with a clean slate going right how do they fit in with what I think is appropriate, and of course the opposition. Arsenal, for example, are top of the league for a reason. Unlikely against a team like them, no matter how good you are, that you’re going dominate the ball. Not impossible, but improbable. So therefore you better be doing all the other stuff really, really well,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]
SB Nation
Wednesday February 8th & Thursday February 9th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
BBC
Leeds United: Where did it go wrong for Jesse Marsch and who could replace him?
Leeds United are looking for their third manager in less than year after the sacking of Jesse Marsch. After replacing Marcelo Bielsa, the American helped Leeds avoid relegation on the final day of last season. But they are 17th, above the relegation zone only on goal difference after 20 games...
BBC
Premier League fantasy football tips: Which Arsenal players can you fit into your team?
You may remember last week I told you I wouldn't be switching one Arsenal player for another in my squad if that meant taking a four-point hit. Well, I've changed my mind!. The reason for that is that Arsenal have been handed another double gameweek. That comes in gameweek 25, when they will face Leicester and Everton, so I think the hit will be worth it in the long-term.
CBS Sports
Hakan Calhanoglu's new position key to Inter Milan dealing without Marcelo Brozovic; a big decision looms
Inter Milan went through a quite difficult start to the 2022-23 season that led coach Simone Inzaghi to change the way his team played during the previous season when the Nerazzurri failed to win the Serie A but managed to win both the Supercoppa and Coppa Italia titles. Inter Milan are currently second in the Serie A table, 13 points behind Napoli, who are leading and dominating the ongoing season. Inter will play the Champions League's round of 16 against Porto this month and next with so much on the line. There was one major tactical change in the 3-5-2 of Inzaghi compared to the past years that has seen this team take on a brand new look. Due to the injury to key midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, the former Lazio coach opted to put playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu there, giving him a new position that sees him drop deep into the midfield. This change helped the team to cope with the absence of such an important player, but what will happen now that Brozovic is back from his injury?
Report: Chelsea Tried To Sign Sofyan Amrabat In January
Chelsea attempted to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat in the January transfer window.
SB Nation
Times: Tottenham will not sell Harry Kane to an English club, full stop
All of the attention in English football is directed squarely at Harry Kane at the moment and for very good reason — with his winning goal against Manchester City on Sunday, he broke Jimmy Greaves’ longstanding record to become Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time leading goal scorer, and positioned himself to potentially challenge Alan Shearer’s record of 260 Premier League record in a few seasons.
Marco Silva: 'Sunderland have the quality - they can really punish you'
Fulham boss Marco Silva is wary of the threat Sunderland pose ahead of the FA Cup replay.
SB Nation
Everton News On Friday: Calvert-Lewin injury, Brighton scout hired
The RBM team took a stab at predicting Everton’s results for the rest of the season. Let’s just say, there’s some optimistic Blues all aboard the Dyche Train (myself included). [RBM]. Check out some clips from the Blues as they prepare for Monday’s derby. Everton snap...
SB Nation
Ahead of Leicester match, Stellini confirms Conte’s return, confidence in Forster
Antonio Conte is back at Hotspur Way as of this morning, but it was again assistant manager Cristian Stellini who spoke to the press this morning ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s match at Leicester City. Fresh off of an inspiring and complete home victory over Manchester City last Sunday, Stellini...
SB Nation
Chelsea loanee Malo Gusto suffers hamstring injury
Malo Gusto has yet to kick a ball in anger for Chelsea, but he’s quite clearly Proper Chels already! The 19-year-old picked up a hamstring injury last night while playing for Olympique Lyonnais, proving that he’d fit right in at Stamford Bridge. Gusto got the start in what...
SB Nation
West Ham FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, League Cup Semifinal; Preview, how to watch, and 3 things to watch
Chelsea’s 3-1 defeat of Tottenham Hotspur in late January earned the Blues a semifinal matchup against West Ham with a chance to play for the season’s first trophy on the line. Yesterday, Arsenal and Manchester City played in the other semifinal, which needed extra time to be decided. Stina Blackstenius scored to give our London rivals the lead, and eventually the win. Should Chelsea prevail, a familiar foe will be waiting.
SB Nation
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: FA Cup Rd 4 Replay - Sunderland vs Fulham
Last time out... Millwall 1 Sunderland 1 (EFL Championship) Here we are at match day again, this time readying for a midweek FA cup replay against Fulham, at home in front of the red and white faithful, and on the Beeb no less!. The lads did incredibly well to extend...
SB Nation
Gabriel Slonina feeling part of the Chelsea brotherhood already
Gabriel Slonina is just one of the many, many, many highly rated young players Chelsea have signed in the past six-seven months, but as the only goalkeeper of the bunch, Gaga may yet end up playing a very large role at some point in the future. How soon that future...
BBC
Manchester City finances: What do Premier League charges mean?
The Premier League's decision to charge Manchester City with breaking its financial rules has shocked the domestic game. The Premier League champions have become a dominant force in English football in recent years, winning six league titles since they were taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.
SB Nation
Roy of the Rovers: Sunderland AFC vs Reading FA Cup edition, part two!
For those of you who remember the heady days of Sunderland’s remarkable cup journey, have you ever wondered what it would’ve been like to be one of those players, particularly one of the lads on the fringes before Bob Stokoe arrived?. Well, here’s a player who lived that...
SB Nation
Ronald Koeman Wonders if Cody Gakpo Made Wrong Move Joining Liverpool
Cody Gakpo arrived at Liverpool at the start of January, joining a struggling and out of form side while trying to take a step up a level from the Dutch Eredivisie to the Premier League and also often being asked to take on a largely unfamiliar role as a false nine.
SB Nation
West Ham United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup
After a rare full week to prepare — though we had two weeks off before our previous match as well — Chelsea make the short trip across London to take on West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday. It’s another early game, kick-off just past noon, so hopefully we’ll be awake and ready to get some goals, even, having scored just two in our last six games across all competitions.
