Effective: 2023-02-10 05:08:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Jefferson FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Florida and Georgia, including the following areas, in Florida, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland Wakulla, Leon, Liberty and Madison. In Georgia, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Grady, Lanier, Lowndes and Thomas. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A slow-moving line of torrential thunderstorms is expected to develop this morning, roughly along a line from Apalachicola to Tallahassee to Valdosta. Given the slow movement, a quick 4 or more inches of rain is expected in spots. This much rain in a short time would lead to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO