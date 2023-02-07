Read full article on original website
Oregon lawmakers weigh proposal to allow consumers to fix their own electronics
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's not the newest idea. Legislators have looked at “right-to-repair” bills since the mid-2010s. The idea is that independent repair businesses and even private consumers should have access to schematics, tools, and patches that allow them to fix their electronic devices without going to the manufacturer.
Oregon bill looks to change tenant rules for RV park stays
SALEM, Ore. — Some RV park owners are asking lawmakers to ease up on regulations that consider them to be landlords, saying it should be easier to get those leasing a lot to leave. Currently, if you rent an RV lot for more than 45 days, Oregon law considers...
Lawmakers consider bill to help bring affordable housing to parts of rural Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — Lawmakers are considering a bill to help rural Oregon build more housing and attract developers. The measure comes with a hefty price tag, but proponents say it's worth the investment. It is also being considered at a time when Governor Tina Kotek has made Oregon’s housing shortage a priority.
New harm reduction bill tackles Oregon's overdose crisis
SALEM, Ore. — A new bill is being born from a key phrase as lawmakers try to tackle Oregon's overdose crisis. "The key [phrase] here is harm reduction, harm reduction, harm reduction," said Rep. Lisa Reynolds, the Democrat representative of House District 34 in the Oregon State Legislature. Harm...
Masking mandate at Oregon health care facilities could be lifted soon, health officer says
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's state health officer says "there's reason for optimism in the months ahead." Dr. Dean Sidelinger says hospitalizations for respiratory viruses have decreased significantly, which means the state may soon be able to lift its masking requirement in health care settings. He says we've reached a...
Paid Leave Oregon website updated with more information for employees and employers
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Employment Department says it has refreshed the Paid Leave Oregon website in response to community feedback. PaidLeave.Oregon.gov is now available in six languages: English, Spanish, Russian, Vietnamese, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese. According to OED's press release, other new features include:. An interactive contributions...
Bill giving Oregon homeowners tax break for renting out empty rooms advances
SALEM, Ore. — A bill aimed to increase access to affordable housing is one step closer to becoming law. The HomeShare for Oregon Act would create a new tax incentive for homeowners who rent out extra rooms by eliminating the requirement to pay income tax on rooms rented out for less than $1,000 a month.
Paid Leave Oregon website updated with new language accessibility, calculator function
SALEM, Ore. — The website for Oregon's paid leave program just got a refresh. The Paid Leave Oregon website is now accessible in six different languages, including Spanish and Chinese. The updates include a contributions calculator which lets people find out how much money comes out of their paycheck...
Oregon SNAP food benefits return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March
PORTLAND, Ore. — A change is coming for people on food assistance in Oregon. Starting next month, people will no longer receive emergency food benefits. The extra benefits from the federal government started going out during the pandemic and will be expiring this month. In March, people will only...
New Hampshire bill aims to ban gender-neutral bathrooms in public schools
CONCORD, N.H. (CITC) — A bill looking to restrict all multiple-stall public school bathrooms to single-sex use is sparking division in New Hampshire. House Bill 104, sponsored by Republican State Representative Michael Moffett, aims to bar any gender-neutral facilities from elementary, middle and high schools throughout New Hampshire. It is one of the multiple pieces of state legislation focusing on gender identity in educational settings this year.
Ocean Cluster Initiative on mission to keep seafood local
COOS BAY, Ore. — Keeping Local Seafood Local is the mission of the Ocean Cluster Initiative. The Oregon Coast Visitors Association says small changes in where Oregon-landed seafood is sold could mean millions back into the coastal economy. 90% of seafood served on Oregon's coast didn't come from Oregon.
Oregon schools to receive over $70-million from the Common School Fund in 2023
Oregon's State Land Board announced Tuesday that the state's K-12 public schools will receive $72.2-million from the Common School Fund in 2023; the highest ever distributed for the fund. According to the State Land Board 2023 distribution is $8-million more than the 2022 distribution ($64.2-million) and over $12-million more than...
Washington state woman with tuberculosis could face jail time for refusing treatment
TACOMA, Wash. (KOMO) — Health officials in Washington state have been obtaining court orders for more than a year in an attempt to get a Tacoma woman to get treatment for her active tuberculosis. The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said on Jan. 30 that it was monitoring the woman...
Department of Housing helps 2M owners keep their homes through pandemic, 21K in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced that around 2 million homeowners with Federal Housing Administration mortgages were able to stay in their homes through the COVID-19 pandemic. when doing so was often a matter of life and death. Over 21,000 FHA...
Local vape store owner reacts to HB 3090
Oregon House Bill 3090 would ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Oregon, including cigarettes and cartridges for vaping. The bill, sponsored by Representatives Lisa Reynolds, Hai Pham, Mark Gamba, Dacia Grayber, and Senators Bill Hansel and Elizabeth Steiner, argues that flavors like fruit and candy can lead to children getting hooked on nicotine, often with harmful side effects.
Oregon lawmakers move to end sale of all flavored tobacco products
SALEM, Ore. — House Bill 30-90 will ban flavored tobacco products in Oregon. Supporters of the bill gathered together earlier today to push for action. They argue flavors like fruit and candy attract children and banning them would help prevent future tobacco use. Lawmakers and other policy groups say...
Water year, snowpack check and how our upcoming pattern could favor more precipitation
We are about halfway through the rainy season for our area and we're doing okay on rain and snow totals, but it could be much better. That being said, we have about three more months of the rainy season to go before the dry and hot month of July returns and the pattern this February may be in our favor.
ODOT to close more than 25,000 crosswalks to make them safer
PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon will close more than 25,000 crosswalks over the next year to make them safe for all users. The Oregon Department of Transportation says it looked at crosswalks statewide and found a number of them do not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Search continues for crabber missing near Willapa Bay
LONG BEACH, Wash. — The search continues Wednesday for a man who went missing after his crab boat sank near Willapa Bay Sunday night. A helicopter crew with the U.S. Coast Guard hoisted two men from a life raft after the Ethel May, a 46-foot (14-meter) crabbing boat, sank around 7:30 p.m. The Coast Guard watch in Warrenton, Oregon, was also notified of a 911 call made by the wife of one of the crabbers.
Lane Comm. College offering tuition-free courses to Oregon graduating and rising seniors
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon high school or GED students graduating in 2023 or 2024 can take one tuition-free course this spring or summer from Lane Community College, the college announced in a news release. “That’s a $530 savings for a four-credit course,” explained Lane Community College Advisor Brenda Williams....
