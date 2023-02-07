Read full article on original website
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
Opinion: Skid Row Housing Trust's failure is another example of the failed homeless industrial complex2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
knock-la.com
The Oaxacan Community of LA
Then-City Council president Nury Martinez displayed both racism and ignorance of her city when she asked about the origins of the “short, dark people” in Koreatown, and said they were “tan feo [so ugly].” Then-councilmember Gil Cedillo chuckled and said they don’t wear shoes before the group returned to their main task: “We have to massage districts that are going to benefit you guys,” said Ron Herrera, then head of the LA County Federation of Labor.
Santa Monica Mirror
With a Quarter of Retail Spaces on Promenade Vacant, Arts & Entertainment District is Discussed as Revitalization Strategy
Santa Monica City Council discussed revitalization options for the Third Street Promenade. Over a quarter of the retail spaces on the Third Street Promenade are vacant, a troubling sign for what was once one of LA’s premier shopping destinations. At a recent Santa Monica City Council meeting, strategies were discussed on how to revitalize the area, including the potential establishment of an arts and entertainment district within the Promenade.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Mayor Bass’ plan to end homelessness in Los Angeles goes into effect
Homelessness has defined the streets of LA for decades with no end in sight. As mayor of Los Angeles, what has Karen Bass promised us and what has she done?. While campaigning for mayor, Bass has made promises such as housing 15,000 people by the end of her first year and ending street encampments. Since the start of her term, Bass has made considerable progress.
Santa Monica Mirror
Blu Jam Expanding to Santa Monica, Culver City
Blu Jam Xpress locations planned for 1315 3rd St, Santa Monica and unknown Culver City location. Kamil Majer’s Blu Jam Cafe has now joined the stable of restaurants at Kitchen United MIX. at 1315 3rd Street in Santa Monica as Blu Jam Xpress and is also bringing the Blu Jam Xpress concept to Culver City at a currently unspecified space within the Hulu Building as reported by What Now Los Angeles.
Eater
The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh
Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
Santa Monica Daily Press
City of Santa Monica Seeks Applicants for We Are Santa Monica Fund Advisory Board
The City of Santa Monica launched the application period for four seats on the nine-member advisory board focused on fundraising for the We Are Santa Monica Fund, a donor-advised fund managed in partnership with California Community Foundation (CCF). Board members will serve a two-year term commencing in spring 2023. Individuals interested in serving on the We Are Santa Monica Fund Advisory Board should complete an application at santamonica.gov/programs/we-are-santa-monica no later than February 28, 2023.
LA’s New Controller Monitored A Protest. The Police Union Was Outraged
Kenneth Mejia wants to take a more active role as controller. He’s starting with observing the LAPD.
Huntington Beach’s New Conservative Council Bans Pride Flag On City Property
The city has been flying the Pride flag since 2021 to recognize Pride month.
pasadenanow.com
Sportscaster Jim Hill to Serve as Grand Marshal of Pasadena’s 41st Black History Parade, Dedicated to late Councilmember John J. Kennedy
Sportscaster Jim Hill will serve as the grand marshal of Pasadena’s 41st annual Black History Parade and Festival. The parade, which is dedicated to the late Councilmember John J. Kennedy, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “We are honored to have...
foxla.com
Following cry for change, LA launches unarmed response to non-violent 911 calls involving homeless
LOS ANGELES - A first-of-its-kind initiative is diverting non-violent 911 calls involving the homeless away from law enforcement – and to trained, unarmed, professionals. The city of Los Angeles is expanding the program that it says ensures unhoused neighbors are met with compassion and care, with the hope to end homelessness.
yovenice.com
LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront
Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax District’s best breakfast burrito spots, is coming to Culver City sometime in February and the new Cofax already has a new space at 10868 W. Washington Boulevard as reported by Eater Los Angeles.com.
The Cambodian Taquería in Long Beach That Was Started by a Refugee
In 1982, Sok Ly Eang found herself in a Philippines Refugee Processing Center after narrowly escaping mass genocide being orchestrated by the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia. She was pregnant at the time, so she, along with her husband Kur Krouch made a beeline from Morong, Bataan to Long Beach, California —to find a place where they could survive—and their children could thrive.
Huntington Beach to limit official displays of gay pride, other non-governmental flags
The Huntington Beach city council voted Tuesday night 4-3 to limit flags that can be flown on city property, excluding the rainbow gay pride flag.
citywatchla.com
How Bad is Meghan Markle’s Alma Mater, Immaculate Heart?
THE VIEW FROM HERE - Virtually the entire world knows that the Duchess of Sussex, Los Angeles’ own Meghan Markle, went to high school at Immaculate Heart (IHHS) in Los Feliz area of Los Angeles. The dividing line between Los Feliz and Hollywood is Franklin Avenue. Since the school is on the north side, it is officially in ritzy Los Feliz. Minor note, Meghan’s father lived in a house which Immaculate Heart owned in the Hollywood Grove HPOZ where he was our next door neighbor. No, we never met Meghan; maybe we said “Hi” a few times as she walked past our house, but that was years before she was the Duchess.
California Pizza Kitchen founder lists Beverly Hills mansion for $48.5 million
The lavish home features a "reflecting pond," watched over by Greek gods.
scvnews.com
Honor Ranch Development Reaches Another Milestone
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Wednesday formalizing the Exclusive Negotiating Agreement of Honor Ranch with Trammell Crow Company. The ENA outlines the pre-development phase of the project, which entails site due diligence, community outreach, project proforma development, financing plan, conceptual design, and environmental documentation. Finalizing...
Calls Intensify for Anaheim’s City Leaders to Keep Promises to Root Out Corruption
Resident watchdogs, activists, community leaders and Orange County’s Democratic party are all pushing back on Anaheim City Council members this week, calling on them to stay the course on a contracted corruption investigation into City Hall instead of paring down efforts stemming from a scandal that surfaced last year.
LA Mayor Karen Bass' 'Inside Safe' program clears 6 homeless encampments
In less than two months, the program has moved 247 unhoused people into temporary shelters at motels and last week, 40 of those people who were at motels were placed into permanent housing.
Neighborhood Food Guide: The 14 Best Restaurants—and Tacos—in Pasadena
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our neighborhood page to get to know why Los Angeles is the best damn city in the world.
Laist.com
LA Mayor Bass On Kevin De León’s Refusal To Resign And Unhoused People Sleeping On Public Transit
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:
