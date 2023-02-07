ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

knock-la.com

The Oaxacan Community of LA

Then-City Council president Nury Martinez displayed both racism and ignorance of her city when she asked about the origins of the “short, dark people” in Koreatown, and said they were “tan feo [so ugly].” Then-councilmember Gil Cedillo chuckled and said they don’t wear shoes before the group returned to their main task: “We have to massage districts that are going to benefit you guys,” said Ron Herrera, then head of the LA County Federation of Labor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

With a Quarter of Retail Spaces on Promenade Vacant, Arts & Entertainment District is Discussed as Revitalization Strategy

Santa Monica City Council discussed revitalization options for the Third Street Promenade. Over a quarter of the retail spaces on the Third Street Promenade are vacant, a troubling sign for what was once one of LA’s premier shopping destinations. At a recent Santa Monica City Council meeting, strategies were discussed on how to revitalize the area, including the potential establishment of an arts and entertainment district within the Promenade.
SANTA MONICA, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Mayor Bass’ plan to end homelessness in Los Angeles goes into effect

Homelessness has defined the streets of LA for decades with no end in sight. As mayor of Los Angeles, what has Karen Bass promised us and what has she done?. While campaigning for mayor, Bass has made promises such as housing 15,000 people by the end of her first year and ending street encampments. Since the start of her term, Bass has made considerable progress.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Blu Jam Expanding to Santa Monica, Culver City

Blu Jam Xpress locations planned for 1315 3rd St, Santa Monica and unknown Culver City location. Kamil Majer’s Blu Jam Cafe has now joined the stable of restaurants at Kitchen United MIX. at 1315 3rd Street in Santa Monica as Blu Jam Xpress and is also bringing the Blu Jam Xpress concept to Culver City at a currently unspecified space within the Hulu Building as reported by What Now Los Angeles.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Eater

The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh

Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
PASADENA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

City of Santa Monica Seeks Applicants for We Are Santa Monica Fund Advisory Board

The City of Santa Monica launched the application period for four seats on the nine-member advisory board focused on fundraising for the We Are Santa Monica Fund, a donor-advised fund managed in partnership with California Community Foundation (CCF). Board members will serve a two-year term commencing in spring 2023. Individuals interested in serving on the We Are Santa Monica Fund Advisory Board should complete an application at santamonica.gov/programs/we-are-santa-monica no later than February 28, 2023.
SANTA MONICA, CA
yovenice.com

LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront

Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax District’s best breakfast burrito spots, is coming to Culver City sometime in February and the new Cofax already has a new space at 10868 W. Washington Boulevard as reported by Eater Los Angeles.com.
CULVER CITY, CA
LATACO

The Cambodian Taquería in Long Beach That Was Started by a Refugee

In 1982, Sok Ly Eang found herself in a Philippines Refugee Processing Center after narrowly escaping mass genocide being orchestrated by the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia. She was pregnant at the time, so she, along with her husband Kur Krouch made a beeline from Morong, Bataan to Long Beach, California —to find a place where they could survive—and their children could thrive.
LONG BEACH, CA
citywatchla.com

How Bad is Meghan Markle’s Alma Mater, Immaculate Heart?

THE VIEW FROM HERE - Virtually the entire world knows that the Duchess of Sussex, Los Angeles’ own Meghan Markle, went to high school at Immaculate Heart (IHHS) in Los Feliz area of Los Angeles. The dividing line between Los Feliz and Hollywood is Franklin Avenue. Since the school is on the north side, it is officially in ritzy Los Feliz. Minor note, Meghan’s father lived in a house which Immaculate Heart owned in the Hollywood Grove HPOZ where he was our next door neighbor. No, we never met Meghan; maybe we said “Hi” a few times as she walked past our house, but that was years before she was the Duchess.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

Honor Ranch Development Reaches Another Milestone

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Wednesday formalizing the Exclusive Negotiating Agreement of Honor Ranch with Trammell Crow Company. The ENA outlines the pre-development phase of the project, which entails site due diligence, community outreach, project proforma development, financing plan, conceptual design, and environmental documentation. Finalizing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LATACO

Neighborhood Food Guide: The 14 Best Restaurants—and Tacos—in Pasadena

L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our neighborhood page to get to know why Los Angeles is the best damn city in the world.
PASADENA, CA

