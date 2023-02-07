ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
lonelyplanet.com

The best restaurant in the world is closing. Why fine dining is becoming unsustainable

René Redzepi has gained worldwide acclaim for his menu of seasonal, foraged, New Nordic innovations at noma, like this plankton cake © Salvador Maniquiz / Shutterstock. Toward the beginning of the recently released horror-comedy film The Menu – about a dreamy fine-dining experience turned nightmare – chef Julian Slowik, played by Ralph Fiennes, announces to the 12 privileged diners his one directive for the four-hour meal to come.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Giangi's Kitchen

Tarragon Chicken – A French Vintage Recipe

Comfort food is back! More decadent flavors are returning in my cooking. This tarragon chicken has been a classic French staple gracing tables for decades. Almost all French cookbooks, brasseries, bistros, and small restaurants in France have a similar version.
vinlove.net

Coffee shops open all night in the center of Ho Chi Minh City

The shop has a beautiful space, and a variety of drinks, suitable for night-out visitors. In Ho Chi Minh City, you can drink coffee at any time of the day. This weekend (February 11-12), if you have the opportunity to come to Ho Chi Minh City to participate in the VnExpress Marathon Ho Chi Minh City Midnight 2023, runners and visitors can visit the following cafes that are open all night, near the departure place. distribute and finish the tournament (Tao Dan Park and Zoo Botanical Garden, District 1).
The Kitchn

Jjajangmyeon (Korean Black Bean Noodles)

When I was growing up in Korea, jjajangmyeon was one of my go-to choices when my parents took me out for dinner. I was fascinated by the look of jet-black, gravy-like sauce on top of hand-pulled noodles, and as soon as I got my bowl, I slurped the saucy noodles as if I was going to inhale them in one bite. Whether it was for a moving day, a graduation, or a birthday party, I always found reasons to slurp jjajangmyeon.
delishably.com

Torta Diplomatica: A Delicious and Elegant Italian Dessert

When it comes to Italian desserts, there are so many delicious options to choose from. From tiramisu to cannoli, the options are endless. But one Italian dessert that often gets overlooked is the Torta Diplomatica. This traditional Italian pastry is a delicious and elegant Italian dessert that is perfect for...
Giangi's Kitchen

Cornish Game Hen, Whiskey, Cream Sauce

Cornish game hen with whiskey and cream sauce. It is the perfect last-minute get-together dinner meal. Easy to prepare and half of a hen is the perfect balance between white and dark meat. I always have two in my freezer. My go-to when I do not have time to cook a larger chicken.
vinlove.net

Out of cherry blossoms, Da Lat is about to enter the purple phoenix flower season, which is also beautiful

Da Lat (Lam Dong) always attracts a large number of tourists because of the dreamy beauty that makes people’s hearts through the flower seasons. Da Lat has always been a place to attract tourists with its romantic and peaceful scenery. Da Lat also attracts tourists through the colors of flowers. Recently, Da Lat attracts a large number of tourists, especially young people when the cherry blossom season comes. But Da Lat always knows how to attract tourists when the cherry blossom season is over, the purple phoenix season comes earlier than expected in early February, but some roads already have flowers in bloom.
Giangi's Kitchen

Eggplant Chinese Style

I love eggplant, and when the opportunity to prepare a new recipe with them comes along, I welcome it with open arms. I love Chinese food, and since my first trip to China, when I tasted this Chinese eggplant recipe, I have been trying to replicate it in my kitchen.
12tomatoes.com

Pan Fried Noodles

Get all your veggies in with this tasty (and easy) dinner. If you love to cook every day then you already know that good seasoning is often the most important part. Without the right blend of spices, it won’t taste quite right. When it comes to these Asian style pan fried noodles the technique is incredibly simple, but the seasoning is where you shouldn’t take any shortcuts.
msn.com

The Unconventional Ingredient Lidia Bastianich Uses To Elevate Onion Soup

Of all the hearty, comforting soups out there, French onion just might be one of the most delicious. Consisting of sliced onions that are caramelized in butter until tender and deeply sweet, then simmered in beef stock and topped with a raft of toasted bread weighted down with plenty of melted Gruyère cheese, this Gallic classic has stood the test of time.
momjunky.com

50+ Recipes using Meatballs

Are you looking for recipes using meatballs? Look no further! Check out these delicious recipes using meatballs. Meatballs are a versatile and tasty ingredient that can be used in so many recipes. From meatball subs to meatball marinara, there are endless ways to enjoy this delicious meal. If you’re looking for some inspiration on how to incorporate meatballs into your next dish, look no further! Here we have gathered together our favorite recipes using juicy meatballs. So get ready for some mouth-watering dishes that will surely satisfy any appetite!
Daily Beast

Mexico’s Hot New Wine Region Is a History Lover’s Dream

This is the latest in our twice-a-month series on underrated destinations, It’s Still a Big World. César Fernando Aguayo Juárez, the town historian of Dolores Hidalgo, Mexico, tells a story from the heady final days of his country’s colonial period that has the preternatural weight of history about to be repeated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy