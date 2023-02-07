ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Lucky player in Washington wins $747 million Powerball prize

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hu2mY_0kes0f9r00

DES MOINES, Iowa — Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot.

The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07.

Lottery officials said in a statement early Tuesday that a single ticket matched all six numbers and was worth $754.6 million.

The full jackpot is for a winner opting for an annuity distributed in one immediate but partial payout followed by additional payments over 29 years that increase by 5% annually. The winner also can opt for a one-time cash payment of $407.2 million.

Both prizes available are the amounts before taxes, Powerball said.

The lottery game’s website shows the jackpot for the next drawing on Thursday has dropped to $20 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22eVkR_0kes0f9r00
The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07.
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Monday night’s win was the first Powerball jackpot win since Nov. 19, 2022. That winless streak allowed the prize to grow larger and larger until it stood as the ninth-largest in U.S. history.

Higher interest rates have allowed annuity payments to increase compared with earlier jackpots, when rates were lower. Most winners prefer the immediate cash prize.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes drawing more players. That strategy certainly has worked recently, as someone in Maine won a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize in January and a California player hit a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot last November. No one has claimed either of those prizes.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Comments / 0

Related
CalMatters

Insurance giant gets CA contract, pays $215M settlement

From CalMatters health reporter Kristen Hwang:  California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced a $215.3 million settlement against Centene Corp., a multi-billion dollar health care company that is the state’s largest commercial Medi-Cal insurer, with 20 contracts.  Centene is also the parent company of Health Net, which just won a lucrative contract for Medi-Cal, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Laist.com

Mortgage Costs Lock Out California Home Buyers

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Back...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

DeSantis beats Trump in 2024 GOP primary — if Nikki Haley stays out: poll

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 GOP presidential primary, as long as former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley stays on the sidelines, a new poll finds. In a head-to-head matchup, DeSantis, 44, gets the better of the 76-year-old former commander-in-chief, the Yahoo News/YouGov survey released Wednesday shows — with 45% of registered Republican voters or GOP-leaning independents favoring the Florida governor and 41% supporting Trump. With Haley in the mix, however, the survey finds Trump leads the field with 38% support, followed by DeSantis (35%) and Haley (11%).  Haley, who served as US ambassador...
FLORIDA STATE
Blogging Big Blue

CalGrant: When should I apply for California grant?

The predicted total of student debts in the United States in 2022 was over $1.6 trillion, owed by more than 43 million students. Fortunately, California citizens can use the CalGrant Programs to help them decrease the burden of tuition prices. CalGrant Programs. The California Student Aid Commission created the CalGrant...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KAKE TV

Yuengling beer arrives in Kansas and is set to hit store shelves next month

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Nearly four months after Yuengling announced that it would begin selling beer in Kansas, the popular beer brand has begun appearing at Kansas bars and restaurants. A company spokesperson confirmed the rollout began Monday and that Emerson Biggins West and WalkOns in northwest Wichita hosted launch...
WICHITA, KS
californianewswire.com

Calif. Gov. Newsom Announces Awards of More Than $825M to Build Affordable Housing Through Accelerated Approval Process

SACRAMENTO, Calif. /CALIFORNIA NEWSWIRE/ — To continue expanding the state’s affordable housing stock and increase capacity for additional climate-smart infill housing, California Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the first funding awards under a new streamlined application process aimed at accelerating the development of new projects while saving time and money at the local level.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSN News

Cities with the most expensive homes in Kansas

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Kansas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of December 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value […]
KANSAS STATE
New York Post

GoFundMe removes all pages for Arizona rancher accused of killing migrant

GoFundMe has nixed all campaigns that were set up to raise bail money for an Arizona rancher accused of killing a migrant who trespassed onto his property last week. The since-deleted pages dedicated to 73-year-old George Alan Kelly were created after he was arrested Monday on first-degree murder charges and ordered held on $1 million bail. “GoFundMe’s Terms of Service explicitly prohibit campaigns that raise money to cover the legal defense of anyone formally charged with an alleged violent crime,” a spokesperson told The Post. “Consistent with this long-standing policy, any fundraising campaigns for the legal defense of someone charged with...
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Get ready for the lights AND heat to go out

Québec last week avoided a blackout, despite the frigid Arctic cold snap, by importing electricity from New York. But it may be out of luck next time, along with the Empire State itself, thanks to the green rush to kill reliable sources of power. Cuomo-Hochul policies under the Climate Leadership and Protection Act, enforced by the state Climate Action Council, mandate that 70% of New York’s power come from renewables by 2030 and 100% by 2040. As a result, New York’s rapidly losing reliable carbon-based generating capacity — which leaves insufficient backup for when solar or wind plants can’t deliver....
CALIFORNIA STATE
The HD Post

California Mortgage Relief Program expands for homeowners to get up to $80,000 for mortgage deferral

STATEWIDE – After distributing nearly $300 million in assistance to homeowners, the California Mortgage Relief Program announced Tuesday, that it is providing additional assistance – up to $80,000 for mortgage deferrals. The program has also expanded other eligibility requirements to help more homeowners who have struggled with housing payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
UC Daily Campus

It’s time to ditch Eversource

The University of Connecticut faces a cocktail of crises as $160 million in budget cuts by the state government threaten the university’s ambitions to reach carbon neutrality by 2030 and curb its ability to remain prepared during the ongoing and neglected COVID-19 pandemic, according to reporting by The Daily Campus. The Daily Campus Editorial Board will address these dramatic cuts in more detail in the future; nonetheless, they should draw the attention of UConn administrators and community members to another crucial expense that stymies both our fiscal and environmental sustainability efforts: energy.
CONNECTICUT STATE
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Southern California Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

There are tons of mom-and-pop and so-called “hole-in-the-wall” restaurants abound throughout the Golden State, some fairly forgettable and some that leave you always wanting more. Of course, we are always on the lookout for the latter, and this one is a no-brainer. Humble in appearance but big on flavor, this incredible BBQ restaurant in Southern California is a true local gem.
bvnnews.com

Will Kansas Go Green?

On Nov. 8, 2022, House Bill 837 was passed making it legal for anyone older than 21 to buy, possess, deliver, use, manufacture and sell marijuana in the state of Missouri. The bill will be in effect on February 6, 2023, making Missouri the 21st state to legalize recreational marijuana. Kansas, on the other hand, remains as one of the only states that has not legalized any possession of medical or recreational marijuana.
KANSAS STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
188K+
Followers
78K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy