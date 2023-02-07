Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Another Anoa’i Family Member Pitched For WWE Bloodline Faction
Another Anoa’i family member has been pitched for WWE’s Bloodline faction, led by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. There is currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding the popular faction, following an angle which many fans have argued was WWE’s best in years. At the January 28...
wrestletalk.com
Hall Of Famer’s Sons Hope To Be At WWE WrestleMania Tryouts
Terrence and Terrell Hughes, the sons of WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, have discussed their WWE aspirations ahead of WrestleMania week. The Hughes brothers, who wrestle as TNT, have been making names for themselves on the independent scene in recent years, and have appeared on AEW Dark numerous times since their AEW debuts in November 2020.
wrestletalk.com
Every 2023 Women’s Elimination Chamber Participant’s Chance Of Winning Ranked
It’s almost time for the women’s Elimination Chamber: the match that performs exactly the same function as the women’s Royal Rumble (determining the contender for one of the company’s top women’s titles at WrestleMania) but generates a third of the interest because there’s no chance of Mickie James suddenly turning up halfway through.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes If Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns Is A One-Off, Fans Might Take It Out On Cody Rhodes
A WWE Hall of Famer believes if Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns is a one-off, fans might take it out on Cody Rhodes. At WWE Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. This follows Zayn officially turning on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble.
wrestletalk.com
New WWE Hire Revealed, Set For Debut February 10
A new WWE hire has been revealed, and fans won’t have to wait long to see him make his debut for the company. Fightful Select (subscription required) has confirmed that WWE has hired independent commentator Blake Chadwick, who officially started with the company this week. Chadwick will be announcing...
wrestletalk.com
Popular Star Reveals WWE Has Rejected Several Extreme Pitches
Liv Morgan has teased the introduction of a hardcore persona, revealing that WWE has turned down several of her extreme pitches. Speaking with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Morgan noted that she fell in love with WWE as a kid because of the extreme stipulations, so those are the type of matches she’s interested in competing in.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Debuts New Shaven-Headed Look
AEW star The Butcher has debuted a new look that might just make him look even cooler and also more intimidating than he already was. On this week’s episode of AEW Elevation, The Butcher and The Blade were defeated by Top Flight, but fans still lauded over The Butcher’s new look.
wrestletalk.com
Gigi Dolin Shows Off Scars Following Toxic Attraction NXT Split
Gigi Dolin has now shown off her battle scars after Jacy Jayne’s shocking betrayal on WWE NXT. On the February 7 episode, the Toxic Attraction teammates joined WWE Raw star Bayley for a ‘Ding Dong, Hello!’ talk show segment. After Dolin and Jayne traded verbal shots, Bayley...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Discusses Signing With IMPACT Wrestling
A former WWE star has discussed signing with IMPACT Wrestling. At IMPACT Bound For Glory 2022, Dirty Dango made his return to IMPACT Wrestling to challenge Brian Myers for the Digital Media Championship. As previously reported, PWInsider revealed on January 31 that Dango had officially signed with IMPACT. Speaking on...
wrestletalk.com
NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez Announces Mystery Partner Is…
There is set to be a big return to NXT next week to team up with NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez in a huge match!. After the former NXT Women’s Tag Team champs accused her of having no friends backstage, Roxanne Perez made a phone call and hoped the person she was calling would pick up!
wrestletalk.com
Shocking WWE Tag Team Split
There was a shocking betrayal as a WWE tag team split in a shocking way on tonight’s edition (February 7) of NXT. Find out what happened when Bayley returned to NXT to host an explosive edition of Ding Dong Hello with Toxic Attraction. As the ladies sat down to...
wrestletalk.com
New Match Set For February 13 WWE Raw
A new singles match has been made officially for next week’s (February 13) episode of Monday Night Raw. Over the past few weeks, Mustafa Ali has been getting involved in a story with Dolph Ziggler, frustrated with the opportunities that Ziggler has been given by the company. This came...
wrestletalk.com
Dustin Rhodes To Join Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania 39?
Could AEW’s Dustin Rhodes join his younger brother and WrestleMania 39 main event Cody Rhodes for what would be an incredible moment?. Cody certainly hasn’t ruled it out, but does recognise certain people would have to agree on it. Speaking with Alex McCarthy for Inside The Ropes on...
wrestletalk.com
NXT Star References Recent Twitter Beef With Main Roster WWE Star On TV
An NXT star has taken their opportunity on TV to reference a recent Twitter beef with a returning main roster star!. After making apparent amends on Twitter last night, Carmelo Hayes took a moment to joke about his recent back and forth with Carmella over their catchphrases. With Hayes opening...
wrestletalk.com
Former NXT Star’s AEW Debut Announced Amid WWE Return Rumors
The AEW in-ring debut of former NXT star EJ Nduka has been announced, following rumors about a potential WWE return. On Tuesday’s (February 7) edition of AEW Dark, Nduka will face off against rising star Konosuke Takeshita in singles action. It was reported in January that several companies, including...
wrestletalk.com
New Match Added To Tuesday’s WWE NXT
A new match has been added to Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT. On the January 31 edition of WWE NXT, Zoey Stark defeated Indi Hartwell. Following the bout, Stark continued her attack on Hartwell until Sol Ruca made the save. WWE has announced that Zoey Stark will go one-on-one...
wrestletalk.com
International Star Teasing Imminent WWE In-Ring Debut?
Dragon Lee has hinted that he will make his WWE debut soon, following his high profile signing with the company. After the luchador announced that he was WWE-bound at an AAA show in December 2022, WWE began to tout Dragon Lee as a high profile signing. Despite this, Lee hasn’t...
wrestletalk.com
New WWE Producer Revealed
According to a new report, there is a new producer with WWE who you may recognize their name from their time wrestling on the indies. Per Fightful Select, known independent wrestler Jason Cade has been tapped to work for WWE as a producer. Fightful confirmed that Cade was in attendance...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Has ‘Nothing Left To Lose’ After Title Loss
WWE SmackDown star Liv Morgan feels she has nothing left to lose after her loss to Ronda Rousey in October 2022. Morgan defeated Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Title at the July 2022 Money in the Bank premium live event after cashing in her briefcase. After a controversial finish...
wrestletalk.com
NXT Star Shows Off Insane Finishing Move Despite Loss
It doesn’t matter that this NXT star lost a match tonight, they still got to showcase their insane finishing move that has gone viral!. Despite losing a singles match against Zoey Stark, NXT star Sol Ruca still got to show off her insane finishing move that has gained her plenty of attention.
