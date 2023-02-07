Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Another Anoa’i Family Member Pitched For WWE Bloodline Faction
Another Anoa’i family member has been pitched for WWE’s Bloodline faction, led by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. There is currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding the popular faction, following an angle which many fans have argued was WWE’s best in years. At the January 28...
Gigi Dolin Shows Off Scars Following Toxic Attraction NXT Split
Gigi Dolin has now shown off her battle scars after Jacy Jayne’s shocking betrayal on WWE NXT. On the February 7 episode, the Toxic Attraction teammates joined WWE Raw star Bayley for a ‘Ding Dong, Hello!’ talk show segment. After Dolin and Jayne traded verbal shots, Bayley...
AEW Star Opens Up About Relationship With Young Bucks Deteriorating
Dax Harwood of FTR has opened up about his relationship with the Young Bucks deteriorating after Full Gear 2020. At the November 2020 pay-per-view, Matt & Nick Jackson defeated Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Team Championship. Speaking with Matt Koon on his FTR podcast, Harwood admitted...
Hall Of Famer’s Sons Hope To Be At WWE WrestleMania Tryouts
Terrence and Terrell Hughes, the sons of WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, have discussed their WWE aspirations ahead of WrestleMania week. The Hughes brothers, who wrestle as TNT, have been making names for themselves on the independent scene in recent years, and have appeared on AEW Dark numerous times since their AEW debuts in November 2020.
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes If Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns Is A One-Off, Fans Might Take It Out On Cody Rhodes
A WWE Hall of Famer believes if Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns is a one-off, fans might take it out on Cody Rhodes. At WWE Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. This follows Zayn officially turning on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble.
Adam Cole Says Popular AEW Star Has Been Very Helpful Ahead Of In-Ring Return
AEW star Adam Cole has revealed that he has spoken with Bryan Danielson ahead of his return to the ring. Cole last wrestled at the June 2022 Forbidden Door event, where he competed in the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship fourway bout. During the match, which Cole was already working with...
NXT Star References Recent Twitter Beef With Main Roster WWE Star On TV
An NXT star has taken their opportunity on TV to reference a recent Twitter beef with a returning main roster star!. After making apparent amends on Twitter last night, Carmelo Hayes took a moment to joke about his recent back and forth with Carmella over their catchphrases. With Hayes opening...
Former NXT Star’s AEW Debut Announced Amid WWE Return Rumors
The AEW in-ring debut of former NXT star EJ Nduka has been announced, following rumors about a potential WWE return. On Tuesday’s (February 7) edition of AEW Dark, Nduka will face off against rising star Konosuke Takeshita in singles action. It was reported in January that several companies, including...
PHOTO: Gruesome Aftermath Of Hard Hitting WWE NXT Match
See the gruesome aftermath of a hard hitting match against a recently returned WWE star back in NXT with a new name. On tonight’s WWE NXT (February 7) Dante Chen had a hard hitting match with Dabba Kato who returned to NXT at the premium live event Vengeance Day.
Popular Star Reveals WWE Has Rejected Several Extreme Pitches
Liv Morgan has teased the introduction of a hardcore persona, revealing that WWE has turned down several of her extreme pitches. Speaking with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Morgan noted that she fell in love with WWE as a kid because of the extreme stipulations, so those are the type of matches she’s interested in competing in.
Top AEW Stars Hint At Leaving The Company?
Matt & Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks have hinted at a potential AEW departure with their Twitter bio. Both of the Jacksons currently serve as executive vice presidents of AEW, in addition to being part of the in-ring roster. The Young Bucks recently changed their Twitter bio to tease...
AEW Star Injured During Dynamite Match?
An AEW star appeared to potentially sustain an injury during a big match on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, dubbed Championship Fight Night. During an AEW Women’s World Championship eliminator match between the Bunny and Jamie Hayter, the match’s abrupt finish left some fans wondering if perhaps the Bunny hadn’t been injured.
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Rumoured WrestleMania Match Would Be A ‘Test’ For Major Star
It’s WrestleMania season, and with it, the directions for several of WWE’s top stars has started to become a little bit clearer. One match for WrestleMania 39 that has been rumoured for several months now is a clash between John Cena and current United States Champion Austin Theory.
Former WWE Champion Says Rising Star Has ‘All The Tools’
The final stop on the Road to WrestleMania is set to take place next weekend, as WWE brings the Elimination Chamber to Montreal. The titular match on the show will be for the United States Championship, with Austin Theory defending his title against Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Montez Ford.
Big Return On WWE NXT
There was a big return on tonight’s edition (February 7) of WWE NXT as the NXT Championship picture continues to evolve. Carmelo Hayes kicked off the show with a fiery promo before interrupted by a potential roadblock on his journey toward Bron Breakker’s NXT Championship. JD McDonagh interrupted...
WWE Star Recalls Wrestling In A Prison
A WWE star has recalled wrestling in a prison. Before signing with WWE, Johnny Gargano earned a reputation by wrestling all over the world in various locations and arenas. One of the most unique locations that “Johnny Wrestling” has performed in was an actual prison. Speaking on Beat...
International Star Teasing Imminent WWE In-Ring Debut?
Dragon Lee has hinted that he will make his WWE debut soon, following his high profile signing with the company. After the luchador announced that he was WWE-bound at an AAA show in December 2022, WWE began to tout Dragon Lee as a high profile signing. Despite this, Lee hasn’t...
Shocking WWE Tag Team Split
There was a shocking betrayal as a WWE tag team split in a shocking way on tonight’s edition (February 7) of NXT. Find out what happened when Bayley returned to NXT to host an explosive edition of Ding Dong Hello with Toxic Attraction. As the ladies sat down to...
Former WWE Star Explains How Upcoming Boxing Debut Came Together
A former WWE star explains how his upcoming boxing debut came together. John Hennigan, formerly known as John Morrison in WWE, has spent his 20 year career wrestling around the world for multiple promotions, such as AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, AAA and more. After two decades in the business, Hennigan is expanding his resume outside of wrestling and heading into the boxing ring.
Contract Stipulation For WWE Tag Team Revealed
A contract stipulation for a WWE tag team has been revealed. Since Triple H took over all main roster creative and talent relations, WWE has seen an influx of talent returning to the promotion. From Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross to Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, the large amount of...
