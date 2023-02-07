Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County town ends prohibition on backyard chickens
POOLESVILLE, Md. - A town in Montgomery County will be allowing residents to keep chickens on their property. Poolesville in Montgomery County passed an ordinance this week that reverses the prohibition on being able to keep chickens in your backyard. While the county as a whole allows chickens to be...
WTOP
DC police offer tips to stem recent rise in tire and rim thefts
In the movie “Gone in 60 Seconds,” the entire car vanished — with the current rash of tire and rim thefts, the ugly skeleton of a stripped car is left behind. Local police have called it a regional problem, and are offering tips and strategies to try to prevent wheel thefts.
mymcmedia.org
County Council Town Hall in Gaithersburg Planned for Feb. 15
The Montgomery County Council hosts a hybrid town hall meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. The Council will answer questions and wants to learn more about the issues currently impacting residents. The council anticipates topics of discussion to include public safety, public health, housing and transportation. The meeting takes place at Lakelands Park Middle School which is located at 1200 Main Street in the Kentlands neighborhood of Gaithersburg.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Silver Spring, MD
Silver Spring is one of the unincorporated communities surrounding Washington D.C. on the side of Maryland. Many may not know this small community as a top travel destination in the nation, but it has a lot to offer. Silver Spring, part of Montgomery County, is home to over 81,000 inhabitants,...
WJLA
Prince George's Co. native returns home to serve medical needs for women of color
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News celebrates Black History Month and is highlighting a Maryland doctor who came back home to serve the community she grew up in. Health and Wellness Reporter Victoria Sanchez spoke with Dr. Jonelle Samuel, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Luminis Health Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham. Dr. Samuel is from Riverdale Park, which is just outside Hyattsville. Her family is from the Caribbean Island Granada and she is a first-generation American.
mymcmedia.org
Police: Teen Pedestrian Struck in Downtown Silver Spring
Police say a teen pedestrian was struck and injured Tuesday night in Downtown Silver Spring. A 16-year-old girl was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). The driver of the striking vehicle stayed on scene. It occurred in the 8600 block...
mymcmedia.org
Donations Sought For Project Prom Dress Giveaway
Montgomery County Recreation will collect new and lightly used prom dresses, suits and other accessories through March 15. It’s all part of the second annual Praisner’s Project Prom Dress giveaway. Residents can bring items to the Marilyn Praisner Community Recreation Center in Burtonsville. The donations will be dry-cleaned...
fox5dc.com
Maryland drunk driving law has loophole that needs to be closed, advocates say
Maryland lawmakers look to beef up "Noah's Law" The family of a Montgomery County police officer who was killed by a drunk driver says the law bearing his name to stop drunk driving has a massive loophole that needs to be closed. Seven years ago, Montgomery County Police Officer Noah...
mymcmedia.org
Vehicle Crashes Into Aspen Hill Home
A vehicle crashed into an Aspen Hill home during the early hours of Thursday morning. The car’s fire was extinguished, and after being trapped, the driver was pulled out and transported to the hospital. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, there was...
popville.com
Mayor Bowser Officially Opens New Brookland Grove Townhome Community
The first residents accepted their key from the Mayor. Get yours soon!. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon to open Tri Pointe Homes’ Brookland Grove community earlier this month before an audience of city council members, Tri Pointe officials, and the first two residents of the 60-dwelling development who were pleased to receive the ceremonial house key from the mayor.
mymcmedia.org
Lanes Temporarily Blocked After Collision on I-270
Some lanes were temporarily blocked after a collision on I-270 Thursday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. A collision involving a car and tractor trailer occurred on the southbound I-270 spur before Democracy Boulevard, Piringer shared at 7:40 a.m. It was in...
mymcmedia.org
D.C. Mayor Bowser Announces Crime-Reduction Partnership with Metro
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and General Metro Manager and CEO Randy Clarke announced Wednesday in a press release their new partnership. The release is focused on safety and informed residents about the increase in security that is scheduled for all forms of the Metro. Here are the new security measures...
Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
mymcmedia.org
Report: Traffic Stops Are Down But Racial Disparities Are Not
Traffic stops by Montgomery County Police are way down but disparities among the race of the drivers “have persisted or worsened over the five-year period,” according to a report by the county’s Office of Legislative Oversight. On Monday, Natalia Carrizosa, legislative analyst from the OLO, and members...
Montgomery County Public School Driver Guilty Of Abusing Special Needs Students: Prosecutors
Prosecutors say that a school bus driver in Montgomery County who drove special education students was found criminally responsible for sexually abusing four girls on his route following a lengthy investigation. Gaithersburg resident Etienne Kabongo, 67, was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, Feb. 9 to multiple counts of...
fox5dc.com
Woman kidnapped, robbed of $8,000 in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for two suspects accused of kidnapping a woman and robbing her of $8,000 and jewelry in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday. According to the Metropolitan Police Department the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. in 1500 block of Park Road in Columbia Heights. Police said the two...
Wbaltv.com
Bill to require use of ignition interlock devices seeks to close Noah's Law loophole
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A group of Maryland lawmakers is once again calling for changes to Noah's Law, saying it has too many loopholes. Noah's Law requires everyone convicted of drunken driving to use an ignition interlock device, but critics said a loophole in the statute is letting many off the hook.
tourcounsel.com
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre | Shopping center in Maryland
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre was an open-air shopping center in Lake Arbor, Prince George's County, Maryland; it had a Largo postal address. It was located on the former site of the Capital Centre, previously the home of the Washington Bullets and Washington Capitals. Opened in 2003, the Boulevard...
mymcmedia.org
Slain Metro Mechanic from Silver Spring Hailed as a Hero
The Metro employee killed trying to protect a female passenger Feb. 1 during a shooting at the Potomac Avenue Metrorail in Washington, D.C. was born in Takoma Park and lived in Silver Spring. Robert Cunningham, 64, has been declared a hero for his efforts to subdue the shooter. He leaves...
mymcmedia.org
Students Sell Refurbished Cars, Computers Saturday
Looking for a car or computer? Students attending Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell refurbished cars and computers this weekend. The sale will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9-11 a.m. at Damascus High School at 25921 Ridge Road. Students refurbish...
