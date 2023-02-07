Read full article on original website
Related
chatsports.com
Longhorns Daily News: Texas WR Savion Red is getting snaps in the Longhorns’ backfield
While rising redshirt sophomore Jonathan Brooks is out with injury, the Texas Longhorns are getting creative with who gets carries during spring offseason workouts. That includes rising sophomore Savion Red, who lined up at wide receiver this past season for Texas. — Longhorns Wire (@LonghornsWire) February 9, 2023. WHAT THEY’RE...
chatsports.com
2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: NC State IOL Chandler Zavala
From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, I will be profiling All-ACC offensive lineman Chandler Zavala.
chatsports.com
Fields says he will arrange receiver workouts this offseason again
Justin Fields headed out to Arizona this week to take part in the Super Bowl week festivities. He also headed to radio row and did several media interviews. One of those interviews was with former Chicago Bear Dusty Dvoracek and his co-host Danny Kanell on their show Dog Days on Mad Dog Sports Radio on SiriusXM.
chatsports.com
Recruiting Roundup: A welcome change of pace with QB recruiting
Now that the tepid and somewhat disappointing 2023 recruiting cycle has finally been laid to rest, the Michigan Wolverines can fully turn their attention to the 2024 and 2025 classes. Michigan’s 2024 class is currently the seventh-best in the nation according to 247Sports — and it could stay that way...
chatsports.com
Sauce Gardner, not Aidan Hutchinson, wins Defensive Rookie of the Year
Ahmad Gardner, Aidan Hutchinson, Ryan Mathews, National Football League Rookie of the Year Award. Aidan Hutchinson may have won the fan-voted Pepsi Rookie of the Year award on Thursday morning, but he didn’t walk away with the hardware at Thursday night’s NFL Honors event. The Associated Press, instead, chose New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner as the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
chatsports.com
Cowboys free agents 2023: Team needs to bring back unsung hero of 2022 season, QB Cooper Rush
When someone asks if the Dallas Cowboys season was a disappointment, it is easy to answer that question with a yes. The team lost in the divisional round, despite what felt like a wide-open NFC and having a really talented roster. However, when you put into perspective how the season started, one could argue that the season was a tremendous success.
chatsports.com
Ravens News 2/9: Landing Spots and more
Whether it’s signing Jackson via the franchise tag or a multi-year deal, the Ravens arguably have too much committed to the rest of this team to start over at the quarterback position. That being said, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared in his notes from the Senior Bowl that some folks...
chatsports.com
Cowboys draft 2023: 3 mid-round running backs the team could target in April’s draft
There are plenty of questions that have yet to be addressed regarding the Cowboys backfield. At this very moment, running back Ezekiel Elliott and his $16.72 million dollar cap hit for 2023 are currently on the roster. This figure ranks second behind Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones for the highest cap hit for any running back in the NFL for this upcoming season. When Zeke signed this contract in 2019, the numbers seemed a little high but to that point he was arguably the best running back in the league. Since then however, he has had six documented lower body injuries which have seemingly taken the explosiveness he once had away from him.
chatsports.com
TCU 61, Kansas State 82: Big Trouble in the Little Apple
The Frogs continued their limp through the February Big 12 schedule on Tuesday night as they headed to Manhattan to take on the #10 Wildcats, once again without leading scorer and possible Big 12 Player of the Year Mike Miles. Although Eddie Lampkin was back in the lineup (recording 18 minutes in the game), it was once again necessary for a true team effort to generate scoring for the Frogs. Unfortunately, the scoring came at an absolute premium for TCU—a team averaging 77 points per game struggle to eclipse 60 points on Tuesday night.
chatsports.com
What the Will Benson trade means for the Guardians
The Guardians have opened up a spot on their 40-man roster and reduced the number of left-handed outfield prospects they have by trading former first-round pick, Will Benson, to the Cincinnati Reds. Cleveland selected Benson 14th overall in the 2016 draft as an 18-year-old, but development was not always a...
chatsports.com
Comparing Alex Highsmith’s progress to Bud Dupree’s
During the 2022 NFL offseason, I was asked on my Steelers Stat Geek podcast to make a comparison between the second year production of Alex Highsmith and Bud Dupree. Since Dupree missed a good portion of his second season, I decided to compare Highsmith’s second year to Dupree’s third. The comparisons were fairly close.
chatsports.com
Ole Miss Baseball 2023 Preview: Can any freshman step up right away?
The Ole Miss baseball title defense is set to kick off in only one more week. Goosebumps, folks. The Cup has already looked at who is returning and the transfers, but are there any freshman poised to have a big year like Hunter Elliott did?. According to Perfect Game, Ole...
chatsports.com
Unluckiest Atlanta Braves players from 2022
The term “unlucky” often gets looked at an excuse as to why a player underperformed. However, when analyzing numbers from a trend analysis point of view, you can tell when odds heavily favor a bounce back statistically over an extended period of time. The Atlanta Braves had a handful of players that fit into this category in 2022.
chatsports.com
Soccer to send a pair of Longhorns to France
AUSTIN, TX – The University of Texas' women's soccer program will be represented within the United States' Under-23 Women's Youth National Team as forward Trinity Byars and midfielder Lexi Missimo were selected to participate in training and two games with the organization this month. The pair of Longhorns, along...
chatsports.com
Early favorites on the 2023 draft at each position on defense for the Cowboys.
The evaluation process leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft is still in the baby stages, but each and every one of us still have favorite prospects we would absolutely love to see end up with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s part of the reason why the draft process is so much fun. Everybody gets to compare notes and share who they’d like to see wearing the star in the not-too-distant future.
chatsports.com
Bears great Devin Hester misses Hall call for second-straight year
PHOENIX — Devin Hester, the greatest returner that anyone has ever seen, still isn’t a Pro Football Hall of Famer. The NFL’s all-time leader with 20 return touchdowns, Hester inspired a generation of Bears fans to stop timing their bathroom breaks for kickoffs and punts. As “Crank That” by Soulja Boy blared on the Soldier Field loudspeaker, teammates learned not to miss the show, either. They stood up on the sideline every time the ball hung in the air and eventually sank into Hester’s arms.
chatsports.com
Get to Know The Phinsider | Josh Houtz Edition
It’s the offseason for our beloved Miami Dolphins, which means there aren’t as many breaking news tidbits to report on as we’d like. But that doesn’t mean that the content pool dries up! No, we’re dripping in content over here at The Phinsider! Maybe don’t visualize that for too long...
chatsports.com
Michigan indirectly plays pivotal role in Texas, OU leaving Big 12 early for SEC
The Michigan Wolverines indirectly played a huge role in Texas and Oklahoma being allowed to leave the Big 12 early for the SEC. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the matchup between the Wolverines and Longhorns in 2024 — which was originally set to be played in Austin — will now be played in Ann Arbor. Michigan will then travel to Texas in 2027, the year Texas was originally going to go to U-M for its scheduled game.
chatsports.com
Risers and Fallers from the 2023 Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl
The 2023 Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl have come and gone and we have “winners and losers” or at least players who helped introduce themselves to the masses. Justin and I run down some of the previously unheralded 2023 NFL Draft prospects who helped themselves the most during All-Star season, including a quarterback, a couple of edge rushers, running backs, and some wide receivers to know.
Comments / 0