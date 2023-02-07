Read full article on original website
Ravenna comes from behind to earn WMC victory over Shelby
The visiting Ravenna Bulldogs used a balanced scoring attack to take down the Shelby Tigers, 59-56, on Thursday night in a West Michigan Conference – Rivers matchup. Dylan May led the Bulldogs with 15 points and eight rebounds. Caleb Forsythe added 13 points and Carter Schullo had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Manistee rallies for narrow victory over Orchard View
MUSKEGON — After all its struggles this season, the Manistee boys’ basketball team finally seems to have put things together. The Chippewas won its second straight with a narrow 53-50 victory over Orchard View Thursday night. The game was a battle right off the opening tip. Orchard View...
North Muskegon cranks up the offense in rout of Hesperia
The visiting North Muskegon Norsemen scored 55 points in the second half on Thursday night and routed Hesperia 94-38. “In the second half, we caught fire from 3 and locked up better defensively and were able to run away from them,” said NM coach Chuck Rypstra. “They played hard, but we were really good tonight.”
Day III, Briggs and company lead Big Reds to win over Zeeland East
ZEELAND–The Muskegon Big Reds rebounded from their first loss of the season with a 68-32 win over Zeeland East on Tuesday. Nine Big Reds found the scoring column and combined for nine 3-pointers. David Day III and Jordan Briggs led the Muskegon scoring attack as the two seniors each...
Mason County Eastern falls to Brethren in Wednesday hoops action
Despite facing the West Michigan D League leading Brethren boys basketball team Wednesday night, it seemed like a very winnable game for Mason County Eastern. The Bobcats ruined any chance of that with a 23-5 scoring run in the third quarter and galloped to a 61-37 victory. The Cardinals scored...
Sain, Davis lead Muskegon Lady Big Reds over Zeeland East
The Muskegon Lady Big Reds kept their hold on the top spot in the OK Conference-Green as they cruised past the visiting Zeeland East Chix on Tuesday, 42-29. Muskegon, which shares the top spot with Reeths-Puffer, hit seven shots from beyond the arc and nine players found the scoring column for the Lady Big Reds.
McKinley, Laird lead Ludington past Whitehall in girls hoops
Ludington snapped a two-game losing streak Tuesday night with a convincing 54-20 girls’ basketball victory over visiting Whitehall in Hawley Gymnasium. The Orioles maintained their hold on first place in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division by establishing early command with a 15-6 first quarter. Ludington held the Vikings to four points in the second quarter and took a 19-10 halftime lead.
Fruitport Calvary Christian takes down Muskegon Catholic, 39-20
The Fruitport Calvary Christian girls basketball team started quickly and cruised by Muskegon Catholic Central, 39-20, in an Alliance League matchup on Tuesday night. The Eagles jumped out to a 16-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 25-10 at the half. Calvary Christian held a 32-17...
Zelenka’s long-range shooting sparks Calvary Christian boys to a victory
Sam Zelenka was deadly from outside on Tuesday night and led the Fruitport Calvary Christian boys to a 70-61 victory over the visiting Muskegon Catholic Crusaders. Zelenka poured in 21 points, including six 3-pointers to lead the way. Muskegon Catholic also had a big scorer as Braden Gustin dumped in 25 points.
Lee, Garcia lead Shelby in win over Montague
SHELBY — Bishop Lee tallied 22 points and 15 rebounds to lead Shelby past Montague in a 66-49 WMC Rivers boys basketball matchup on Tuesday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Tigers, who had two other players score in double figures. Shelby took a 16-12 lead...
Lady Jayhawks fall to Delta College, 58-54
The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks hosted Delta College on Wednesday evening and came up on the short, 58-54. The game was played in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association. The Jayhawks got off to a good start and led 12-8 after the first quarter. Delta College narrowed the gap...
Ravenna sweeps Ludington in Wednesday bowling action
Despite enjoying some of their best individual scores of the season, the Ludington boys and girls bowling teams could not match Ravenna on Wednesday. Ravenna’s boys defeated Ludington 22-8 and the girls won 27-3. “Ravenna is a tough team to face, and even though the match points don’t show...
Walkerville comes up short against Bear Lake
WALKERVILLE– — Walkerville dropped a hard-fought boys’ basketball game on Wednesday. The Wildcats fell, 43-41, in West Michigan ‘D’ League action. The Wildcats raced out to a 18-6 lead after the first eight minutes and led 21-12 at the half. They couldn’t finish off Bear...
Gomez-Jiminez, Codman lead Mason County Eastern over Baldwin
With some powerful defense and tough rebounding, the Mason County Eastern girls’ basketball team crushed Baldwin, 57-10, Tuesday night. “The girls played great defense tonight, which led to some fast break points for us,” said Eastern coach Jake Smith. “Then we were able to execute our half-court sets well.
Vern Nash III scores 42 points in Jayhawks win over Delta College
Vern Nash III scorched the nets for 42 points in the Muskegon Community College men’s 84-75 win over Delta Community College. Delta Community College won the first match-up so the Jayhawks were looking for some payback on their home court. MCC had to change their starting lineup again on...
Kent City uses big fourth quarter to take down Orchard View
For three quarters, the Kent City Eagles struggled mightily against the Orchard View Cardinals. In fact, they trailed 11-6 after one quarter, 19-14 at the half and 28-27 after three quarters. But, in the fourth quarter, Kent City came alive with a 23-4 scoring advantage and defeated the host Cardinals...
Manistee breaks free from Hesperia, cruises to 49-20 victory
It was all Manistee after the first quarter Tuesday night as the Chippewas broke away from a tie game and cruised to a 49-20 victory over Hesperia. Things got a little sloppy early, with both teams fumbling the ball away a number of times, and the Panthers gained an early 4-2 advantage in the non-conference game at Manistee.
Steady Oakridge cruises by Morley-Stanwood in boys hoops
The visiting Oakridge Eagles played a solid team from start to finish on Tuesday night and captured a 79-66 non-conference victory over Morley-Stanwood. For the second straight game, everyone on the Eagle roster got into the scoring column. Oakridge led 22-14 after the first quarter and 38-28 at the half....
Defensive-minded Fremont takes down Montague, 31-22
The host Fremont Packers used an air-tight defense on Tuesday night and defeated Montague 31-22. The game was tied at 4-all after one quarter and Fremont led 11-5 at the half. An 11-6 scoring advantage in the third quarter put the Packers ahead 22-11. “Montague obviously struggled shooting the ball...
Mason County Central escapes Ravenna with a Tuesday night hoops win
RAVENNA — A big fourth quarter and Mallory Miller’s 16 points led Mason County Central girls basketball past Ravenna, 39-35 on Tuesday. It was the fourth-straight win for the Spartans, who trails Hart by one game in the WMC Rivers race. The Spartans outscored Ravenna 17-7 in the...
