Report: Chelsea 'Scouting' Diogo Costa

By Stephen Smith
 3 days ago

Chelsea have reportedly been sending scouts to watch Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Despite the resurgence of Kepa under Graeme Potter, goalkeeper is a position that is expected to be pursued this summer. Gaga Slonina has already been brought in from the Chicago Fire and it appears even further additions are being discussed.

According to a report from 90Min, the Blues have sent scouts to Portugal to get feedback on Porto keeper Diogo Costa's last few matches.

The Blues are not alone in this potential pursuit, as fellow Premier League sides Manchester United and Tottenham are thought to be interested in the Portuguese keeper as well.

Alongside Costa, the report mentions interest in domestic options such as David Raya, Robert Sanchez, and Jordan Pickford. It is unclear currently who the number one option is for Chelsea.

The futures of both Kepa and Edouard Mendy are up in the air but they are not expected to be sorted until this summer when management will have an extended opportunity to evaluate their plan for the goalkeeper position.

