Dense Fog Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Coastal Cumberland by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 03:25:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Maine. Portions of central and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
Wind Advisory issued for Western Franklin, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Franklin, Western Hampshire and Western Hampden Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 09:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Essex; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire PATCHY DENSE FOG BURNS OFF BY MID-MORNING Patchy dense fog was impacting portions of western and northern Massachusetts very early this morning. Visibility will vary considerably over short distances...but may be reduced to one quarter of a mile or less at times in spots. Motorists should drive with extra caution early this morning and be prepared for rapid change in visibility over short distances. The patchy dense fog should burnoff in most locations by mid-morning.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Windsor, Western Windsor by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Windsor; Western Windsor WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Windsor and Eastern Windsor Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
