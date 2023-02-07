Effective: 2023-02-10 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 09:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Essex; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire PATCHY DENSE FOG BURNS OFF BY MID-MORNING Patchy dense fog was impacting portions of western and northern Massachusetts very early this morning. Visibility will vary considerably over short distances...but may be reduced to one quarter of a mile or less at times in spots. Motorists should drive with extra caution early this morning and be prepared for rapid change in visibility over short distances. The patchy dense fog should burnoff in most locations by mid-morning.

ESSEX COUNTY, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO