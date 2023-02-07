ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

hockeyjournal.com

MIAA power rankings: Belmont moves up in latest top 10

The cream continues to rise to the top in Massachusetts high school hockey action this winter. With less than three weeks left in the regular season, the playoff picture in MIAA Division 1 is becoming clearer. Defending state champion St. John’s Prep continues to pace the field with Catholic Conference...
BELMONT, MA
hockeyjournal.com

Standouts from Belmont Hill’s big win over St. Sebastian’s

BELMONT, Mass. — Give credit where credit is due: St. Sebastian's came back at the end and made it close. But it was all Belmont Hill for the majority of Wednesday night, as the Sextants took down the Arrows, 6-4, in a big ISL win. For Belmont Hill, Wednesday...
hockeyjournal.com

With a veteran-heavy group, Tabor girls hockey aims for another playoff run

For Eric Long, now in his 16th season at Tabor Academy, his goals as head coach are the same. “When I talk to the kids in the beginning of the season, we have three goals: win the Taft tournament, win the ISL and win that last game on Sunday in March,” Long said. “Those are the goals, and each season it is a process. We have come close a bunch of years, but we are still looking for that last win in March.”
MARION, MA

