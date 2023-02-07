For Eric Long, now in his 16th season at Tabor Academy, his goals as head coach are the same. “When I talk to the kids in the beginning of the season, we have three goals: win the Taft tournament, win the ISL and win that last game on Sunday in March,” Long said. “Those are the goals, and each season it is a process. We have come close a bunch of years, but we are still looking for that last win in March.”

