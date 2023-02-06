Read full article on original website
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says cash is a better investment than stocks and bonds as the Fed sticks to its rate-hike plan
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio doubled down on his faith in cash, saying it's currently more attractive than stocks and bonds. "Cash used to be trashy. Cash is pretty attractive now," the Bridgewater founder said. Higher interest rates translate into tight money supply in the economy, offering some returns on the...
Motley Fool
73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Okta (OKTA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.71MM shares of Okta Inc (OKTA). This represents 6.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 12.33MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.25% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
LightShed Partners Downgrades AT & T (T)
On February 8, 2023, LightShed Partners downgraded their outlook for AT & T from Buy to Neutral. As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for AT & T is $21.46. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 12.00% from its latest reported closing price of $19.16.
NASDAQ
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.45MM shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI). This represents 8.93% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.64MM shares and 8.56% of the company, an increase...
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan warns to prepare for a US debt default and a recession that will drag down corporate earnings
"You hope it doesn't happen, but hope is not a strategy – so you prepare for it," Moynihan told CNN in an interview on Monday.
Nordstrom shares surge as investor Ryan Cohen takes stake: report
Nordstrom shares surged 24% on Friday on reports that activist investor Ryan Cohen had taken a stake in the department store.
NASDAQ
Fmr Cuts Stake in Xencor (XNCR)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.83MM shares of Xencor Inc (XNCR). This represents 6.383% of the company. In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 4.92MM shares and 8.24% of the company, a decrease in shares of 22.24% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.86% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Designer Brands (DBI)
Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.25MM shares of Designer Brands Inc (DBI). This represents 4.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.77MM shares and 5.80% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
GIC Private Cuts Stake in Thoughtworks Holding (TWKS)
Fintel reports that GIC Private has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.52MM shares of Thoughtworks Holding Inc (TWKS). This represents 5.25% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 20.86MM shares and 6.84% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Fmr Cuts Stake in Radian Group (RDN)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.92MM shares of Radian Group Inc (RDN). This represents 8.861% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 16.12MM shares and 8.99% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.69% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.13% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
American Century Investment Management Cuts Stake in Westamerica Ban (WABC)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.02MM shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC). This represents 3.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 5.79% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Wedbush Upgrades Celsius Holdings (CELH)
On February 6, 2023, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Celsius Holdings from Neutral to Outperform. As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celsius Holdings is $121.07. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.42% from its latest reported closing price of $92.13.
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (BGY)
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.33MM shares of BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (BGY). This represents 10.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 10.80MM shares and 10.40% of the company, a...
NASDAQ
Janus Henderson Group Cuts Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)
Fintel reports that Janus Henderson Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.80MM shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA). This represents 3.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.78MM shares and 5.20% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Olin (OLN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.29MM shares of Olin Corporation (OLN). This represents 10.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 13.60MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.26% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Fmr Cuts Stake in Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.72MM shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 12.63MM shares and 10.28% of the company, a decrease in shares of 46.81% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Fmr Increases Position in Procept BioRobotics (PRCT)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.55MM shares of Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT). This represents 14.642% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.58MM shares and 10.52% of the company, an increase in shares of 43.12% and an increase in total ownership of 4.12% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Fmr Cuts Stake in Redwood Trust (RWT)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.84MM shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT). This represents 3.345% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 9.30MM shares and 7.61% of the company, a decrease in shares of 58.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.26% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
