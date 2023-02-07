Read full article on original website
Can you afford to buy a house in Hawaii in 2023?
Smartasset came out with a Hawaii Mortgage Calculator breaking down the average cost of owning a Hawaii home.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Bill to tax gambling travel from Hawaii passes committee
Amid child care shortage, Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes doors. An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good.
travelmag.com
The Most Expensive Luxury Hotels in Hawaii
Waikiki Beach is home to the most expensive hotel in Hawaii, according to a new survey by TravelMag.com. The survey compared rates at all luxury hotels in Hawaii based on the minimum price a couple will have to spend for an overnight stay during the period February 1 to March 31, 2023. Other than around Christmas and New Year, hotel rates in Hawaii tend to be at their highest during these two months.
bigislandnow.com
Two Big Island resorts among top 15 in country by U.S. News & World Report
In the “Best Hotels in the USA” list by the U.S. News & World Report, two Big island resorts made the top 15. The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai was ranked No. 6 and Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection in Puakō came in at No. 15. The Four...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Love to gamble? Lawmakers want to tax those junkets to the 9th Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - That quick junket to the Ninth Island — or any other gambling location — could cost you a lot more under a proposal moving in the state Legislature. The bill introduced by state Sen. Stanley Chang would originally have banned all advertising of gambling-related tours...
Why This Island Has the Most Shark Attacks in Hawaii
You’re much more likely to suffer a sunburn in Hawaii than in a shark attack. But, while rare, shark attacks still happen. According to recent data, Hawaii has seven to eight fatal shark attacks yearly. However, out of the eight major islands that make up Hawaii, Maui has the...
bigislandnow.com
Program with kamaʻāina special offers returns throughout Hawaiian Islands
The Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau announced the return of its program geared exclusively toward kamaʻāina, offering Hawai‘i residents new specials on accommodations, activities, attractions, shopping, dining and more throughout the Hawaiian Islands. The Kamaʻāina Special Offers Program includes new offers from members of the Hawai‘i...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fare wars ease: After months of $39 inter-island flights, these airlines are raising prices
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The airfare wars between Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest Airlines are easing. For months, Southwest has been selling $39 one-way tickets between islands. Hawaiian has been doing the same to hold onto market share. Since neither airline flies profitably at anything close to $39, both carriers are backing...
Hawaii reports 738 COVID cases, 8 deaths
The Department of Health reported 738 COVID cases and 8 deaths over the past week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
OHA tries yet again to get permission to build on its Kakaako Makai land
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been more than a decade since the state conveyed 30 acres of land in Kakaako Makai to the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to settle a ceded lands dispute. It’s almost been as long since OHA has tried to get the state to allow residential developments...
theplanetD
Best Island to Visit in Hawaii In 2023: How To Choose
The islands in Hawaii are dream-worthy. The diversity of each isle is fascinating, from pristine beaches to snow-capped mountains and even active volcanoes. Hawaii has six major islands – Kauai, Molokai, Lanai, Maui, the Big Island, and Oahu. This can make it really difficult to choose just one. Each...
KITV.com
Downed trees, poles and power outages as high winds hit parts of Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- High winds and gusts across Hawaii have stopped traffic and caused power outages around the state. The National Weather Service Hawaii has issued a high wind warning, in effect for parts of Hawaii through Friday evening. Oahu could see sustained strong gusts up to 50 mph.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: 2022's top selling vehicle models
Check out this great eatery at Kahala Mall.
hawaiinewsnow.com
The skyrocketing price of eggs has shoppers choosing local
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The price of eggs is through the roof. And that’s driving up demand for local eggs, which are now competitively priced against their mainland counterparts. Instacart recently reported that the price of a dozen eggs has soared 54% over the last year. Unsurprisingly, the cost of...
honolulumagazine.com
Kuli‘ou‘ou Beach Park: A Keiki-Friendly Beach on O‘ahu
Iit is (almost) always beach season in Hawai‘i! And taking your baby to the beach is like a rite of passage for any Hawai‘i-based family. Oʻahu alone has dozens of family-friendly beaches along its 112 miles of coastline. Plus, there’s lots to do for keiki of all ages. You can take surf lessons in Waikīkī, camp at Waimānalo Beach Park, snorkel at Hanauma Bay or explore tide pools at Makapuʻu. One of our favorite keiki-friendly beaches is Kuli‘ou‘ou Beach Park.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise welcomes the State Champs from Pac 5
February is Black History Month! Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP president Alphonso Braggs joined HNN's Sunrise Weekends about celebrating the contributions of African Americans in the islands.
Fentanyl & meth continue to hit Hawaii
According to a federal drug official, Hawaii's counties continue to seize steady amounts of fentanyl in both powder and counterfeit pills. It's generally manufactured by Mexican Cartels and shipped to the islands via parcels.
Hawaiʻi looks to fix misspelled license plates
Where it says Hawaiʻi on our license plates, it's currently against state law to put an 'okina between the two i's. That's according to the City and County of Honolulu's Department of Consumer Services, which is now pushing for a bill in the legislature to get that changed.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay
Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on Your Wings'. The threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms is diminishing for the latter part of the weekend. Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: Michael Bolton surprises Kelly Clarkson, massive acorn stash discovered
Check out this great eatery at Kahala Mall. Morning Beat: Debate over teleworking for state workers. Holding state workers accountable is the concern from some lawmakers. Honolulu Civil Beat examines the debate over telework for HGEA members.
