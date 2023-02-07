ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Bill to tax gambling travel from Hawaii passes committee

Amid child care shortage, Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes doors. An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car...
travelmag.com

The Most Expensive Luxury Hotels in Hawaii

Waikiki Beach is home to the most expensive hotel in Hawaii, according to a new survey by TravelMag.com. The survey compared rates at all luxury hotels in Hawaii based on the minimum price a couple will have to spend for an overnight stay during the period February 1 to March 31, 2023. Other than around Christmas and New Year, hotel rates in Hawaii tend to be at their highest during these two months.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Love to gamble? Lawmakers want to tax those junkets to the 9th Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - That quick junket to the Ninth Island — or any other gambling location — could cost you a lot more under a proposal moving in the state Legislature. The bill introduced by state Sen. Stanley Chang would originally have banned all advertising of gambling-related tours...
bigislandnow.com

Program with kamaʻāina special offers returns throughout Hawaiian Islands

The Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau announced the return of its program geared exclusively toward kamaʻāina, offering Hawai‘i residents new specials on accommodations, activities, attractions, shopping, dining and more throughout the Hawaiian Islands. The Kamaʻāina Special Offers Program includes new offers from members of the Hawai‘i...
theplanetD

Best Island to Visit in Hawaii In 2023: How To Choose

The islands in Hawaii are dream-worthy. The diversity of each isle is fascinating, from pristine beaches to snow-capped mountains and even active volcanoes. Hawaii has six major islands – Kauai, Molokai, Lanai, Maui, the Big Island, and Oahu. This can make it really difficult to choose just one. Each...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: 2022's top selling vehicle models

Check out this great eatery at Kahala Mall. What's Trending: Michael Bolton surprises Kelly Clarkson, massive acorn stash discovered. Michael Bolton tests Kelly Clarkson's music knowledge. Plus, a massive stash of acorns discovered in California. Morning Beat: Debate over teleworking for state workers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Holding state...
hawaiinewsnow.com

The skyrocketing price of eggs has shoppers choosing local

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The price of eggs is through the roof. And that’s driving up demand for local eggs, which are now competitively priced against their mainland counterparts. Instacart recently reported that the price of a dozen eggs has soared 54% over the last year. Unsurprisingly, the cost of...
honolulumagazine.com

Kuli‘ou‘ou Beach Park: A Keiki-Friendly Beach on O‘ahu

Iit is (almost) always beach season in Hawai‘i! And taking your baby to the beach is like a rite of passage for any Hawai‘i-based family. Oʻahu alone has dozens of family-friendly beaches along its 112 miles of coastline. Plus, there’s lots to do for keiki of all ages. You can take surf lessons in Waikīkī, camp at Waimānalo Beach Park, snorkel at Hanauma Bay or explore tide pools at Makapuʻu. One of our favorite keiki-friendly beaches is Kuli‘ou‘ou Beach Park.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise welcomes the State Champs from Pac 5

February is Black History Month! Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP president Alphonso Braggs joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends about celebrating the contributions of African Americans in the islands. Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:55 AM HST. |. Hawaii plays a critical role in national security and the military’s strategy in the Indo Pacific...
KHON2

Fentanyl & meth continue to hit Hawaii

According to a federal drug official, Hawaii's counties continue to seize steady amounts of fentanyl in both powder and counterfeit pills. It's generally manufactured by Mexican Cartels and shipped to the islands via parcels.
KHON2

Hawaiʻi looks to fix misspelled license plates

Where it says Hawaiʻi on our license plates, it's currently against state law to put an 'okina between the two i's. That's according to the City and County of Honolulu's Department of Consumer Services, which is now pushing for a bill in the legislature to get that changed.
