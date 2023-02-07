Read full article on original website
Devils get bad news on Jack Hughes’ upper-body injury | What it means
Jack Hughes is week-to-week with an upper-body injury, Devils coach Lindy Ruff revealed Thursday morning. Hughes missed practice on Tuesday to nurse “upper-body soreness” and was a limited participant at morning skate on Wednesday. Ruff said he “missed a couple of shifts” in the Devils’ 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks on Monday and didn’t feel “right” after skating on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Top 10 Prospects Mid-Season 2022-23
The Montreal Canadiens have an enviable prospect pool filled with talented young players, and that pool doesn’t include all of the 23 years of age and under players already graduated to the NHL lineup. Players such as Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky headline that list, not to mention the all-rookie blue line led by Kaiden Guhle and Arber Xhekaj.
Zadina returns, scores go-ahead goal as Red Wings top Flames
Filip Zadina made a successful return to the Detroit lineup, scoring the go-ahead goal at 5:51 of the third period to send the Red Wings over the Calgary Flames 2-1 Thursday night.
Canucks top prospect expected to miss two months with injury
It has already been a rather disappointing post-draft season for Vancouver Canucks prospect Jonathan Lekkerimaki, the 15th overall pick from 2022. Now, after suffering a foot injury at practice, he is expected to miss the next eight weeks. Through 29 games with Djurgardens IF this season, Lekkerimaki has scored just...
Filip Zadina Returns to the lineup tonight for the Detroit Red Wings
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will take on the Calgary Flames in Detroit with puck drop set for 7:30 PM on Bally Sports. The Red Wings will get one of their forwards back as Filip Zadina makes his return from a lower-body injury, he suffered in the Red Wings' 3-0 win over the New York Islanders back in November.
FOX Sports
Islanders bring 4-game win streak into matchup with the Canucks
Vancouver Canucks (20-26-4, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (27-22-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -219, Canucks +181; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Vancouver Canucks. New...
FOX Sports
Wild take home winning streak into matchup with the Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights (30-18-4, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (27-18-4, fourth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -123, Golden Knights +103; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they face the Vegas...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Prospect Power Rankings: Hutson Reigns Supreme
Covering all the excellent players in the Canadiens prospect pool is a very fun task. But at times, it seems like you’re narrating one of those monster truck commercials, complete with the needlessly deep voice and repetitive terms. It’s especially noticeable when one Canadiens prospect steals all the headlines....
FOX Sports
Vancouver visits Detroit after Pettersson's 2-goal game
Vancouver Canucks (21-27-4, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (22-20-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Detroit Red Wings after Elias Pettersson's two-goal game against the New York Islanders in the Canucks' 6-5 win. Detroit has a 22-20-8 record overall and...
