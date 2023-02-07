Read full article on original website
3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed’s intention to keep raising interest rates. Amid the uncertain...
Adani says it will repay over $1 billion in debt ahead of schedule in a bid to halt stock-market rout
Embattled Indian conglomerate Adani Group is paying back $1.1 billion in debt ahead of schedule. It's scrambling to halt a stocks rout that's wiped out over $110 billion in market value over the past fortnight. The selloff came after US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the group of market manipulation and...
NBC San Diego
Credit Suisse Posts Massive Annual Loss, CEO Describes Results as ‘Completely Unacceptable'
The Credit Suisse quarterly result was worse than analyst projections of a net loss attributable to shareholders of 1.32 billion Swiss francs, and took the embattled Swiss lender's full-year loss to 7.3 billion Swiss francs. Credit Suisse in October announced a plan to simplify and transform its business in an...
Bank of America CEO’s 2022 compensation dips to $30 million, new filing shows
Brian Moynihan’s total compensation fell slightly, after the bank’s stock price took a tumble last year.
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 34% to 59% Upside In 2023, According to Wall Street
Select Wall Street analysts foresee these high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.6% to 13%, rising by as much as 59% this year.
OilPrice.com
BP Becomes The Latest Oil Major To Report Record-Breaking Profits
BP (LON: BP) became the latest oil and gas supermajor to report record earnings for 2022, more than doubling its profit last year as oil and gas prices surged. BP reported on Tuesday an underlying replacement cost profit – its closest metric to net profit – of $27.65 billion for 2022, more than doubled from the previous year’s earnings of $12.8 billion.
2 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Amazon Stock in 2023
Amazon is reeling after earnings, but investors should focus on the long term.
Morningstar Takes Magnifying Glass to Dividend Stocks
You might consider dividend stocks, which can provide regular income payments and potential capital gains.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest premarket moves: Tapestry, Credit Suisse, Disney and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. — The entertainment company's shares jumped more than 6% following the company's better-than-expected earnings report. Disney reported a smaller-than-expected drop in subscribers, as well as a beat on the top and bottom lines. CEO Bob Iger, who returned to the company in November, also announced that Disney would be slashing 7,000 jobs as part of a broader cost-cutting and restructuring plan.
NBC San Diego
Lyft Shares Tank 30% After Company Issues Weak Guidance
Lyft shares tanked during after-hours trading after issuing weak guidance in its earnings report on Thursday. Lyft said it expects to make roughly $975 million in revenue in the fiscal first quarter of 2023, lower than the $1.09 billion analysts anticipated, according to StreetAccount. The rideshare company recorded 20.3 million...
L’Oréal Q4 Sales Grow 13.5 Percent
PARIS — L’Oréal’s business remains robust, with sales up 13.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022. The group outperformed the beauty market in all of its divisions and geographic regions during the full year. Sales at the maker of Lancôme, Kérastase and Garnier products reached 10.32 billion euros in the three months ended Dec. 31, an 8.1 percent rise on a like-for-like basis.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now “We achieve a remarkable performance, maintaining growth in excess of 20 percent quarter after quarter compared...
NBC San Diego
Japanese Yen Jumps on Report Kazuo Ueda Will Be Next Governor of the Central Bank
Economist Ueda is a former member of the central bank's policy board. He would replace Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term started on March 20, 2013, and will end on April 8, 2023. Kuroda has overseen the BOJ's policy of ultra-low interest rates while other major central banks have been hiking to tackle inflation.
NBC San Diego
Stock Futures Trade Lower as Investors Assess Latest Earnings Reports: Live Updates
U.S. stock futures were lower Friday morning after a batch of disappointing quarterly reports, as Wall Street heads for a weekly loss. S&P 500 futures shed 0.4%, and Nasdaq-100 futures slid 0.9%. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 80 points, or 0.2% lower. Ride-hailing platform Lyft...
investing.com
BP posts record annual profit of $28B
Investing.com -- BP PLC (LON:BP) has unveiled annual income that more than doubled to a fresh record high, leading the oil major to kick off a fresh round of share buybacks and hike its dividend. Underlying earnings for the year soared by just over 115% to $27.65 billion, the highest...
NBC San Diego
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as China's Inflation Ticks Up: Live Updates
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Friday, following moves on Wall Street as China's inflation data came in lower than expected. Consumer prices in the nation rose 2.1% in January compared to a year ago. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.46% and the Shenzhen...
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 02/06/2023: CNA, L, ALLY, XLF, FAS, FAZ
CNA Financial (CNA) was more than 3% higher after it reported Q4 core earnings of $1.01 per share, up from $0.97 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.94, if comparable. Loews (L) was advancing by more than 2% after it reported Q4 earnings...
Nestle to hike food prices further in 2023, CEO says
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) will have to raise prices of its food products further this year to offset higher production costs that it has yet to fully pass on to consumers, Chief Executive Mark Schneider told a German newspaper.
NBC San Diego
PepsiCo Earnings Beat Expectations as Price Hikes Boost Snack and Beverage Sales
PepsiCo's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue topped Wall Street's estimates. The food and beverage giant's price hikes to mitigate inflation buoyed sales for snacks and drinks, but the strategy has also hurt demand. Frito-Lay North America reported flat volume for the quarter, despite double-digit revenue growth for Doritos, Cheetos and many...
kalkinemedia.com
Revenio Group Q4 Oper Profit Rises To EUR 9.3 Mln
* Q4 NET SALES TOTALED EUR 28.3 (23.8) MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 18.8%. * Q4 OPERATING PROFIT WAS EUR 9.3 (7.1) MILLION, OR 33.1% OF NET SALES, UP BY 31.3%. * BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MARCH 23, 2023, THAT A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.36 PER SHARE BE PAID.
