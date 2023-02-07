Read full article on original website
247Sports
Auburn basketball's Bruce Pearl backhands 'desperate' comment during Alabama-Florida game
Auburn basketball has lost four of its last five heading into this weekend's showdown with Alabama, but Tigers coach Bruce Pearl doesn't feel his team is "desperate" — a term suggested by the ESPN broadcast crew during Alabama's win over Florida this week. "I have a really good team...
247Sports
Tigers can't hang with No. 1 South Carolina
AUBURN, Alabama–As expected the Auburn women’s basketball team had no answers for South Carolina’s height and talent as the No. 1 team in the nation improved to 24-0 with a 93-48 victory over the Tigers on Thursday night at Neville Arena. Auburn fell to 13-10 with a second consecutive loss while the Gamecocks won a 30th consecutive game.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn students pop up tents Thursday night in line for Saturday’s basketball game against Alabama
More than 20 tents were up Thursday night outside Neville Arena more than 36 hours before the Auburn men’s basketball game with rival Alabama on Saturday. Students in recent seasons have camped outside the student entry gate before hotly anticipated games, already in line for student entry. Auburn hosts...
opelikaobserver.com
AU Jungle Expanding with Auburn Athletics
AUBURN — The year 2022 was a thrilling year for Auburn University sports. Auburn climbed to the top of the men’s basketball rankings for the first time in program history, gymnastics reached the National Championships under the leadership of Olympic Gold Medalist Suni Lee, baseball made a College World Series run and softball broke into the NCAA Tournament behind an electric freshman class.
Alabama Women’s Basketball Announces Power of Pink Night
Alabama Athletics officially announced the Alabama Women's Basketball Power of Pink Night for Sunday's rivalry matchup against Auburn. The tradition started in 2005 when former gymnastics head coach Sarah Patterson came up with the idea to raise awareness for breast cancer, a disease affecting 264,000 women yearly. There has also...
opelikaobserver.com
The Tipsy Tiger Takes Over The Plains
AUBURN — For Aliceson LeCroy, being a traveling bartender was not her expected career path. Originally attending school to become an EMT, LeCroy changed career paths and went to school to become a dental assistant. For 10 years, LeCroy worked as a dental assistant until four years ago, when one of her best friends suggested that the two become traveling bartenders. After being convinced that her friend was not making up the job, the two started working for a company where they traveled around the country bartending for various events.
tdalabamamag.com
Trinity Presbyterian freshman RB Ja’Michael Jones becoming national recruit
Trinity Presbyterian School’s running back, Ja’Michael Jones’ offer list is starting to resemble the list of some of the nation’s top prospects, and he is only a freshman. Jones currently holds 11 D1 offers, including offers from Auburn, Georgia, USC and Texas A&M after an impressive...
Three football players sign at Smiths Station
SMITHS STATION (WRBL) – Three Smiths Station football players put pen to paper on Wednesday morning, signing their National Letter of Intent to play football in college. Josh Childs signed with Brevard College in North Carolina, Mckenzie Felder signed with Birmingham Southern and Jackson Greer will head to Lyon College in Arkansas. You can hear […]
Atlanta journalist spotlights stories of violence at Alabama's Mt. Meigs
The Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children, located in the Mt. Meigs community of Montgomery, opened in 1947. At that time, it was intended to be a place where troubled Black kids could go instead of prison with adults. But to many Black children, it became a place where nightmares played out in real life: beatings, sexual assaults and torture were regular occurrences. It was less about reform than a new kind of slavery, one with echoes in 21st-century American life. What happened to those kids at Mt. Meigs is the subject of a new podcast reported and hosted by Atlanta-based journalist Josie Duffy Rice. It's called Unreformed.
Tuscaloosa’s Iconic Taco Casa Looking to Expand to 3 New Alabama Cities
One of the best-known brands in Tuscaloosa may soon expand across Alabama as Taco Casa seeks to open restaurants in three new cities. The company announced Tuesday that it was looking for entrepreneurial minds in Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile who may be interested in opening restaurants in those metro areas.
WSFA
Auburn Buc-ee’s nears completion, looking to fill 250 jobs
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Construction of a massive gas station and travel center in Auburn is close to wrapping up. A spokesperson for Buc-ee’s says the new location will open in April, featuring a more than 53,000-square-foot store and 120 fuel pumps. Officials broke ground on the $45 million...
Taco Casa leaders hope to expand across Alabama
Taco Casa, the beloved Tuscaloosa based, Mexican quick service restaurant, is looking for individuals who are passionate about food and entrepreneurship to join the franchise family in the Huntsville, Montgomery, and Mobile metropolitan areas. With more than 45 years of experience serving mouth-watering tacos, burritos, and more, Taco Casa has...
City of Auburn to host job fair on Feb. 23 featuring 23 companies offering over 300 jobs
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — The City of Auburn’s Workforce Development Team announced it would host a job fair on Feb. 23 at the Auburn Center for Developing Industries located at 1500 Pumphrey Ave, on Thursday. The job fair is open to job seekers from 1-5 p.m. According to the city of Auburn, the job fair […]
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Homemade Pecan Pie At This Alabama Bakery
Do you consider yourself the ultimate pie lover? If so, you’ll want to visit Pies By Mike. This Alabama bakery offers some of the best homemade pies you’ll ever eat, especially their famous pecan pie. For information about this old-fashioned pie, which many people claim is the best pecan pie in Alabama, take a look below.
WTVM
Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee-Scott Academy has enhanced security after a shelter-in-place earlier Wednesday morning. Officials say the suspect is no longer in the area of Lee-Scott Academy. The school is no longer in shelter-in-place. Police activity was increased around the school due to information about a suspect within a...
2 killed in car crash involving deer in southeast Alabama
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man and woman are dead after crashing their car into a deer and leaving the road in Barbour County. Christopher Rocqual Wood-Caple, 28, of Clayton, was killed after the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving hit a deer, left the road, and struck a culvert and a tree before […]
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upholds Alabama man’s murder and drug convictions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the convictions of 55-year-old Reginald Dejuan Coley of Eufaula, Alabama, on Thursday. Coley was convicted in the Barbour County Circuit Court on Feb. 11, 2022, for unlawful possession of marijuana, assault (second-degree), and unlawful possession with the intent […]
opelikaobserver.com
Auburn University’s NVP Lab Seeking Participants for Research Study
AUBURN — If you are an adult who experiences high blood pressure, or simply has the desire to help with medical research, researchers at Auburn University could use your help. Dr. Austin Robinson, an assistant professor in the School of Kinesiology, is working with five students in the Neurovascular...
wvasfm.org
Shooting in Montgomery
Law enforcement in Montgomery are investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend. Officers and fire medics responded to a call on Saturday around 3 p.m. to the 4300 block of Woodley Square on a person shot. There, they found an adult female suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot...
Yellowhammer News
Alexander City nominated as ‘best, small southern town’
Alexander City has been nominated by 10best.com, a USA Today affiliate, for the “Best Southern Small Town” award. According to the process of the competition, “20 nominees have been initially selected, with the top 10 winners determined by popular vote.”. To vote for Alex City, the only...
